The Chicago Cubs have a hole to fill at the catching position after losing Willson Contreras this offseason. There are a few good free-agent options, and the Cubs have been linked to Christian Vázquez. Although landing Vázquez would be a great signing, the Cubs should have a backup plan. With the weak backup options on the free-agent market, the Cubs should look toward a trade. We have recently discussed the possibility of Oakland Athletics' catcher Sean Murphy, and with the Athletics' willingness to trade their stars, it is not out of the realm of possibility for the Cubs to trade for him.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO