The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
police found a family dead in their home in buffalo grovecreteBuffalo Grove, IL
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Dodgers sign former centerpiece in Braves-Diamondbacks Dansby Swanson trade
And the first offseason domino has fallen! Just kidding. The Los Angeles Dodgers made a fairly minor transaction, but one that could help them weather the 162-game marathon from a pitching perspective. On Tuesday evening, the Dodgers agreed to a deal with pitcher Shelby Miller, the former All-Star who was...
Red Sox news: Xander Bogaerts drama, Rafael Devers extension, a JD Martinez reunion?!
Which will happen first, the Red Sox making a significant move, or their fans having a total meltdown from all the rumors and conflicting reports?. It’s been described as the most wonderful time of the year high-stakes offseason since 2012-13, when Ben Cherington had to rebuild the roster and restore faith in the team. Chaim Bloom has an even more difficult tightrope to navigate; there’s no David Ortiz to anchor the team anymore, and no one on this roster pitches like Jon Lester.
Over the Monster
Goodbye To Brock Holt (Who Isn’t Going Anywhere)
In the days following his retirement it’s important to remember that Brock Holt, largely known as a fan-favorite white guy, was legit good for a minute. In 2018, he hit .277/.362/.411 over 367 at-bats in the Sox’s best season ever. Three years earlier, he had been an All-Star, and it didn’t happen by accident. He had a leg up, being “plucky” and playing for a popular team, but he earned his spot by hitting .292/.379/.412 in the first half and playing lots of positions, which the voters reliably eat up.
Jeff Passan reports Yankees made record-setting offer to Aaron Judge
After the New York Yankees saw their preseason efforts rejected when Aaron Judge tossed away a seven-year, $213.5 million deal (with a 2022 arbitration salary attached), they must’ve known they were going to have to approach the Mike Trout-held record for position player AAV in order to retain him after the season.
MLB analyst says Boston Red Sox should target this ‘perfect’ fit in MLB free agency
One analyst for MLB network believes a specific pitcher in MLB free agency would be a “perfect guy” for the
Rays sign starter Zach Eflin to 3-year, $40 million deal
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays made their first big move of the offseason, agreeing to a three-year, $40 million contract with starting pitcher Zach Eflin. The deal, pending a physical, is the largest the Rays ever have given to a free-agent player. The Rays went into the offseason seeking...
In search of power bats, the Cubs could take a flyer on Joey Gallo
The Chicago Cubs remain deeply involved in the shortstop free agent market, but it remains to be seen to what lengths Jed Hoyer will go to land his top target. Carlos Correa seems like a perfect fit and Chicago remains the odds-on favorite to land the former AL Rookie of the Year, but it'll take the front office handing out that dreaded long-term pact and ownership breaking out the checkbook to get it done.
Cody Bellinger landing on ‘DILFS of Disneyland’ IG marks another loss for Dodgers
The likelihood of Cody Bellinger signing elsewhere after the Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered him was tough enough to handle for some fans that were hopeful the former Rookie of the Year and MVP would turn it around in 2023. But it gets worse. Most other fans might not have been...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 bold predictions for the Winter Meetings
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings are set to begin on Sunday and with agents and front office officials meeting for the first time in-person at the Winter Meetings since 2019. The expectation is that there will be a flurry of trades and impact free-agent signings next week. With the Chicago Cubs expecting to return to contention in 2023, there is reason to believe that the team will be at the center of most of the discussions being had next week.
Chicago Cubs rumors: 3 potential trades to acquire Sean Murphy
The Chicago Cubs have a hole to fill at the catching position after losing Willson Contreras this offseason. There are a few good free-agent options, and the Cubs have been linked to Christian Vázquez. Although landing Vázquez would be a great signing, the Cubs should have a backup plan. With the weak backup options on the free-agent market, the Cubs should look toward a trade. We have recently discussed the possibility of Oakland Athletics' catcher Sean Murphy, and with the Athletics' willingness to trade their stars, it is not out of the realm of possibility for the Cubs to trade for him.
