Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Pita Chip Celebrates Founder's 'Americaversary' with Free Falafel on Friday, December 9Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
WDEL 1150AM
Four dead in 495 wrong way crash
Four people are dead as the result of a wrong way crash on Wednesday night, November 30, 2022, on northbound I-495 south of the Route 13 interchange. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of the interstate around 11:30 p.m. Delaware State police said a pick up truck, driven...
fox29.com
Delaware State Police: 4 killed in head-on crash on I-495 in New Castle
PHILADELPHIA - Troopers with Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of four people on Thursday night. According to law enforcement officials, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in New Castle. Police say a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of...
Fugitive Escapes Following Car Chase In Delco, Police Say
Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man they say led police on a destructive chase across a suburban neighborhood. Officers in Nether Providence were on patrol just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when they heard about six gunshots ring out from the 400 block of Leiper Street, the department wrote in a statement.
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia police officer discharges weapon after he is attacked by dog in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - A Philadelphia police officer was attacked by a dog in Overbrook, and the officer discharged his weapon to disrupt the attack. According to officials, the officer responded to a 911 call regarding a vicious dog Thursday morning, around 10:30, on the 1600 block of North Felton Street. When...
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Tioga
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the neck in the Tioga section of Philadelphia, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 3700 block of North Broad Street inside the Erie Discount Plus just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say...
fox29.com
Man, 36, gunned down in West Philadelphia, officials say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 36-year-old man was shot in the face and killed in West Philadelphia. According to officials, 19th Philadelphia Police District officers responded to a shooting call Thursday afternoon, around 1:30, on the 5500 block of Harmer Street. When they arrived, officers found the 36-year-old man had been...
morethanthecurve.com
East Norriton police make arrest in Germantown Pike ATV incident
East Norriton Police Chief Phil T. Pulaski announced on November 30th that an arrest was made on November 17th involving the ATV incident on Germantown Pike that MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on in an article on October 30th. The incident, which took place on October 29th at approximately 4:00 p.m. was captured on video and saw several ATV riders riding on Germantown Pike as it switches from Plymouth Township to East Norriton Township. One of the ATV riders attempts to open another vehicle’s front passenger side door as the other riders box in the vehicle.
'Horrible experience': Neighbor recalls finding woman decapitated inside Philadelphia home
"I'm here thinking I'm going to go apply pressure to the wound while I called the cops to help her out," said Mary Liz, who discovered the body. "I'm not thinking that I'm going to see what I saw."
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: 2 suspects steal ATM from North Philadelphia gas station, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division is searching for two suspects who were caught stealing from a North Philadelphia gas station on Thanksgiving. According to police, it was just after 5:00 a.m. when two men entered the Getty gas station at 2401 North Broad Street and took...
CBS News
Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
NBC Washington
Man Accused of Decapitating Woman on Kitchen Floor of a Northeast Philadelphia Home
A man is accused of decapitating a woman inside a Northeast Philadelphia home. Ahmad Shareef, 34, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of corpse. Police responded to a home along the 300 block of Magee Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday after...
Police ID Suspect, Victim In Philly Decapitation Murder
Philadelphia police have identified the 41-year-old woman found decapitated in a Lawndale home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as Leila Al Raheel. Officers were called to the 300 block of Magee Avenue on the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, the department told Daily Voice.
Police ID woman found decapitated inside home in Philadelphia's Lawndale neighborhood
Police say a 41-year-old woman was found dead on the kitchen floor with her head severed.
nccpdnews.com
TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Two adult drivers and one teenage passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police investigating video connected to shooting of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer
The video shows the suspect walking up to the 37-year-old male PPA officer from behind and shooting him in the ear and shoulder.
fox29.com
Funeral procession held for Philadelphia firefighter who died in the line of duty
PHILADELPHIA - A memorial service was held in honor of a 28-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department on Wednesday. Firefighter John Flood, 58, died in the line of duty on November 18 due to occupational cancer, according to Philadelphia Fire. In an advisory, the city said: The Philadelphia Fire...
fox29.com
Police: Woman found with 'severed head' in Philadelphia home, man in custody
Authorities say a woman was found decapitated inside a Philadelphia home on Tuesday. A man was arrested, but police have not shared his connection to the killing.
More Than 6 Decades After ‘Boy in the Box’ Was Found Dead, Police Are Ready to Reveal His Name
Philadelphia police will reveal the identity of the “Boy in the Box” next week and sources say the most recent DNA evidence links him to a prominent family in Delaware County, according to a staff report from NBC10.
fox29.com
Man, 20, shot and killed in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Kensington on Monday night. Shortly after 7 p.m., police say they responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot...
Comments / 2