Philadelphia, PA

WDEL 1150AM

Four dead in 495 wrong way crash

Four people are dead as the result of a wrong way crash on Wednesday night, November 30, 2022, on northbound I-495 south of the Route 13 interchange. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of the interstate around 11:30 p.m. Delaware State police said a pick up truck, driven...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Delaware State Police: 4 killed in head-on crash on I-495 in New Castle

PHILADELPHIA - Troopers with Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the lives of four people on Thursday night. According to law enforcement officials, the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in New Castle. Police say a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of...
NEW CASTLE, DE
Daily Voice

Fugitive Escapes Following Car Chase In Delco, Police Say

Authorities in Delaware County are searching for a man they say led police on a destructive chase across a suburban neighborhood. Officers in Nether Providence were on patrol just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 when they heard about six gunshots ring out from the 400 block of Leiper Street, the department wrote in a statement.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Tioga

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the neck in the Tioga section of Philadelphia, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 3700 block of North Broad Street inside the Erie Discount Plus just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 36, gunned down in West Philadelphia, officials say

WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 36-year-old man was shot in the face and killed in West Philadelphia. According to officials, 19th Philadelphia Police District officers responded to a shooting call Thursday afternoon, around 1:30, on the 5500 block of Harmer Street. When they arrived, officers found the 36-year-old man had been...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

East Norriton police make arrest in Germantown Pike ATV incident

East Norriton Police Chief Phil T. Pulaski announced on November 30th that an arrest was made on November 17th involving the ATV incident on Germantown Pike that MoreThanTheCurve.com reported on in an article on October 30th. The incident, which took place on October 29th at approximately 4:00 p.m. was captured on video and saw several ATV riders riding on Germantown Pike as it switches from Plymouth Township to East Norriton Township. One of the ATV riders attempts to open another vehicle’s front passenger side door as the other riders box in the vehicle.
EAST NORRITON, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST WILMINGTON MAN FOR DUI AND VEHICULAR ASSAULT FOLLOWING CRASH – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) New Castle County Police officers have authored an arrest warrant for Salvador Ayala (19) of Wilmington following a pursuit and crash. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 12:39 PM a New Castle County Patrol Officer observed a red Honda commit multiple traffic violations near the area of Route 273 and Route 1. The Honda also nearly caused multiple traffic accidents near the intersection while cutting off numerous drivers. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop however, the driver of the Honda failed to stop and then fled at a high rate of speed.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS News

Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Police ID Suspect, Victim In Philly Decapitation Murder

Philadelphia police have identified the 41-year-old woman found decapitated in a Lawndale home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as Leila Al Raheel. Officers were called to the 300 block of Magee Avenue on the city's northeast side just before 1 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon, the department told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Two adult drivers and one teenage passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NEWARK, DE
fox29.com

Man, 20, shot and killed in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Kensington on Monday night. Shortly after 7 p.m., police say they responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities say they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

