ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, CT

A quick thinking firefighter saved this woman’s life

By Corina Wallenta
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FietO_0jPGgUcP00

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A heroic rescue took place in Brookfield, Connecticut, as an off-duty firefighter was just in the right place at the right time.

Artioli Car Dealership back open after fire

Nicholas Perri Jr. was driving home from work and didn’t have firefighting gear when he saw the blazing vehicle on the side of Route 7 near Brookfield early Saturday morning. But he ran in to help anyway.

Perri described the ordeal where he rescued the trapped woman. “I assessed how she was in there, I broke the front passenger window. I was able to get one of her legs free. The other one was pretty mangled, it was giving me a hard time. I told her you need to work with me because we’re running out of time here. Miraculously, her leg came out and, whoop, one motion, pulled her right through the passenger and I dragged her up to the closest roadway.”

He said he used every ounce of muscle and adrenaline possible to pull the driver out to safety through a passenger-side window. Brookfield volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel soon arrived and took the woman to a hospital. Right now she is in the ICU recovering.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge

Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol teen reported missing after leaving home, never returning

BRISTOL – A teenager left her home on Tuesday and never returned. Police have asked for help locating Venecia Thomas, 14. A Silver Alert has been issued for her disappearance. Thomas, police said, went home after school on Tuesday and left sometime after that. She has not been seen...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In Burlington

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood. Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported. Police reported finding three nine-millimeter shell casings...
BURLINGTON, CT
DoingItLocal

Westport News: 2 I-95 Crashes

2022-11-30@12:09pm–#Westport CT–#cttraffic– Two I-95 northbound accidents to report. A rollover accident near exit 18 and a car down the embankment near 17 (photo). DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Norwalk Resident Killed In Single-Car Crash

Police in Fairfield County have identified a man killed during a single-car crash that injured three others. The crash took place in Norwalk around 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, on Martin Luther King Drive. According to Lt. Joe Dinho, of the Norwalk Police, Oscar Abraham Valdovinos, age unknown, of Norwalk,...
NORWALK, CT
NECN

Deaths of Husband, Wife in Conn. Home Appear to Be Murder-Suicide: Police

The man and woman who were found dead in a Danbury home Monday afternoon were husband and wife and police said they believe the deaths were a murder and a death by suicide. Officers were called to a Clayton Road home around 3 p.m. for a wellbeing check. The person who called police said family members hadn't seen or heard from two of the residents since Sunday.
DANBURY, CT
WWLP

WWLP

36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy