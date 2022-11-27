Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Pawtucket man helps stop Providence car thief who drove away with 3-year-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Police Department arrested Osvaldo Vasquez Tuesday night after car was stolen with a 3-year-old girl in the back seat. Vasquez faced a Providence District Court judge Wednesday. In court, prosecutors said that “the incident was observed by a witness” who followed the stolen...
ABC6.com
Man accused of stealing car with 3-year-old girl inside in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 50-year-old man is accused of stealing a car with a 3-year-old girl inside in Providence. The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the Fernandez Liquors on Broad Street. According to police, the mother of the child told officers that she left her gray...
GoLocalProv
Fight, Stabbing and Felony Charges: Did Providence School Department Try to Downplay Violence
A video secured by GoLocal and published on Wednesday shows three students repeatedly kicking another student lying on the ground in the hallway of Central High School. The beating was broken up by other students. The video then shows the student who was repeatedly kicked pull a knife from his...
ABC6.com
Amber Alert out of Dartmouth cancelled after mother and infant found safe, suspect in custody
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — An Amber Alert has been cancelled after state police said the mother and her child were found safely and the suspect is in custody. Massachusetts State Police said Jeremias Cabral,21, has been taken into custody in Fall River. Police said that a six-month old boy and the infant’s mother were also found and are being checked out on scene, but are expected to be OK.
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket resident remembers brother 40 years after death
WOONSOCKET – Forty years ago, Lt. Peter Riley was a victim of a plane crash that ended the life of eight other members aboard an Air Force B-52. Moments after takeoff, the plane, with a full tank of gas, crashed into a cow pasture in Sacramento, Calif. Riley was 23 years old at the time, and a longtime resident of Woonsocket.
Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday. Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest. Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in...
GoLocalProv
Man Stabbed Outside Providence City Hall
A man was stabbed outside City Hall on Thursday morning, according to Providence Police. At 7 AM on Thursday, police on patrol downtown said they were alerted to a disturbance at Washington and Eddy Streets. Police said they were flagged down by a witness who said there was a male...
ABC6.com
Newport police establish LGBTQ+ Liaison
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Newport police department have announced the designation of the City’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer. Officer Caitlin Polawski will be the first to serve in the role. Officer Polawski is an eight-year veteran for the Department, Officer Poplawski, other members of the police department, will host an open forum with Newport Pride, Inc., after the New Year to be introduce herself to the community and all are welcome to attend.
ABC6.com
Trial begins Thursday for the murder of a 37-year-old Fall River man
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The trial for the murder of a 37-year-old man began Thursday in Fall River Superior Court. Robert Rose, 52, is accused of shooting and killing Joseph Tavares, 37, on Dec. 22, 2018 outside the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth. Dep. District...
Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar arrested, accused of beating man in custody with baton
A Fall River Police Officer who is accused of beating a man in custody with a baton was arrested by federal agents Wednesday, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and...
ABC6.com
Fall River police officer assaulted man with baton while in custody, federal prosecutors say
BOSTON (WLNE) — A Fall River police officer accused of hitting a man with a baton while in custody in 2020 has been arrested. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Nicholas Hoar was indicted for civil rights violation and false reports. On Dec. 21, 2020, Rollins said Hoar, who’s 35...
ABC6.com
Central HS principal stabbed while breaking up fight, student in custody
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A high school principal was stabbed while trying to break up a fight Wednesday morning, according to Providence police. Investigators said Central High School Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight broke out. The students involved in the fight from campus by police, according...
ABC6.com
Providence man arrested in Quincy on OUI, gun charges
QUINCY, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested a Providence man over the weekend on a list of charges, including operating under the influence. Police said 26-year-old Tom Jones hit the center barrier on Interstate 93 south in Quincy at about 7 a.m. Saturday. Jones was then...
ABC6.com
Providence man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking cocaine
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine. Miguel Colon, 36, pleaded guilty on Aug. 24, 2022 to a single charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine with intent to distribute, said U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha. An...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown man accused of leaving scene of Warwick crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Warwick. The crash happened just before noon on Post Road. Chief Connor Bradford said that Jarrod Rossi rear-ended a car, causing his vehicle to rollover. He then fled on foot. The...
Turnto10.com
Man injured in Providence fire dies
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
Pawtucket veteran, 95, sent hundreds of Christmas cards
George Dowling's daughter, Suzan, made what she thought was a small request back in 2014: "Please send my father a Christmas card."
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Officer pleads not guilty to federal charges, released at arraignment
BOSTON – A Fall River Police Officer arrested today in connection with an alleged assault with a baton on a man in Fall River Police custody has pleaded not guilty. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reports.
GoLocalProv
EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School
GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
liveboston617.org
Man Shot on Lindsey Street in Dorchester Flees to Police Station Rather than Hospital
At approximately 22:30 hours on Sunday, November 27, a person who appeared to have been shot in the chest suddenly arrived at a the District C-11, Boston Police Station. The victim reported that he had been shot on Lindsey Street in Dorchester before arriving at the station. The victim was...
