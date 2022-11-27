ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

ABC6.com

Amber Alert out of Dartmouth cancelled after mother and infant found safe, suspect in custody

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — An Amber Alert has been cancelled after state police said the mother and her child were found safely and the suspect is in custody. Massachusetts State Police said Jeremias Cabral,21, has been taken into custody in Fall River. Police said that a six-month old boy and the infant’s mother were also found and are being checked out on scene, but are expected to be OK.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket resident remembers brother 40 years after death

WOONSOCKET – Forty years ago, Lt. Peter Riley was a victim of a plane crash that ended the life of eight other members aboard an Air Force B-52. Moments after takeoff, the plane, with a full tank of gas, crashed into a cow pasture in Sacramento, Calif. Riley was 23 years old at the time, and a longtime resident of Woonsocket.
WOONSOCKET, RI
GoLocalProv

Man Stabbed Outside Providence City Hall

A man was stabbed outside City Hall on Thursday morning, according to Providence Police. At 7 AM on Thursday, police on patrol downtown said they were alerted to a disturbance at Washington and Eddy Streets. Police said they were flagged down by a witness who said there was a male...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Newport police establish LGBTQ+ Liaison

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Newport police department have announced the designation of the City’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer. Officer Caitlin Polawski will be the first to serve in the role. Officer Polawski is an eight-year veteran for the Department, Officer Poplawski, other members of the police department, will host an open forum with Newport Pride, Inc., after the New Year to be introduce herself to the community and all are welcome to attend.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Central HS principal stabbed while breaking up fight, student in custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A high school principal was stabbed while trying to break up a fight Wednesday morning, according to Providence police. Investigators said Central High School Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight broke out. The students involved in the fight from campus by police, according...
ABC6.com

Providence man arrested in Quincy on OUI, gun charges

QUINCY, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said they arrested a Providence man over the weekend on a list of charges, including operating under the influence. Police said 26-year-old Tom Jones hit the center barrier on Interstate 93 south in Quincy at about 7 a.m. Saturday. Jones was then...
QUINCY, MA
ABC6.com

Providence man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking cocaine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for trafficking cocaine. Miguel Colon, 36, pleaded guilty on Aug. 24, 2022 to a single charge of conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine with intent to distribute, said U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha. An...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

North Kingstown man accused of leaving scene of Warwick crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man is accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Warwick. The crash happened just before noon on Post Road. Chief Connor Bradford said that Jarrod Rossi rear-ended a car, causing his vehicle to rollover. He then fled on foot. The...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Man injured in Providence fire dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said Tuesday that a man who was injured in a fire in the city has died. Firefighters found one man dead and another injured in a burning home on Lisbon Street late Nov. 19. The man found dead on the third floor was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School

GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...

