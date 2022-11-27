NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Newport police department have announced the designation of the City’s first dedicated LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer. Officer Caitlin Polawski will be the first to serve in the role. Officer Polawski is an eight-year veteran for the Department, Officer Poplawski, other members of the police department, will host an open forum with Newport Pride, Inc., after the New Year to be introduce herself to the community and all are welcome to attend.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 7 HOURS AGO