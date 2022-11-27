ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Jeff Passan reports Yankees made record-setting offer to Aaron Judge

After the New York Yankees saw their preseason efforts rejected when Aaron Judge tossed away a seven-year, $213.5 million deal (with a 2022 arbitration salary attached), they must’ve known they were going to have to approach the Mike Trout-held record for position player AAV in order to retain him after the season.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
576K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy