After the Denver Broncos' humiliating 23-10 defeat to the woeful Carolina Panthers on November 27, social media overflowed with renewed calls for head coach Nathaniel Hackett to be fired. And while Hackett tried to quiet some of the noise during a November 28 media appearance at which he acknowledged the stunning underperformance of his 3-8 squad, ESPN's Michael Wilbon, one of the most prominent sports commentators in the country, used him for verbal target practice during an episode of Pardon the Interruption.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO