K’Andre Miller said he is still trying to figure out his game this season, which the Rangers defenseman described as being up and down. After establishing himself as an offensive threat last season, when he posted seven goals and 13 assists in 82 regular-season games in addition to two goals and seven assists in 20 playoff games, Miller understandably had high expectations for himself on that side of the puck coming into his contract year. “I haven’t been playing to the level I think I can be playing at,” the 22-year-old told The Post before the Rangers beat the Senators on Wednesday...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO