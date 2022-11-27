ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

WVSP need help identifying theft suspect

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are asking for the assistance of the public in finding a person suspected of larceny.

The incident in question took place “in the area of Number 8, Hollow” in Monongalia County, according to the WVSP. They are asking for help in identifying the male suspect found in the photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VbKu0_0jPGfpvL00
(WVSP Photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WiKvB_0jPGfpvL00
(WVSP Photo)
U.S. Marshals capture Monongalia Co. homicide suspect

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Sgt. M.J. Wilson at the West Virginia State Police Morgantown Detachment by calling 304-285-3200.

Comments / 2

George Simmons
3d ago

I'll be the first to say let the WVSP do what they get paid for. they won't come to my job and help me now would they. quit snitchin

Reply
2
