WVSP need help identifying theft suspect

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are asking for the assistance of the public in finding a person suspected of larceny.

The incident in question took place “in the area of Number 8, Hollow” in Monongalia County, according to the WVSP. They are asking for help in identifying the male suspect found in the photos.

(WVSP Photo) (WVSP Photo)

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Sgt. M.J. Wilson at the West Virginia State Police Morgantown Detachment by calling 304-285-3200.

