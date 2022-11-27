Just hours after Luke Getsy said he expected Justin Fields to remain limited all week, Fields ended up being a full participant at Bears practice. The surprise came when the Bears released their injury report following Thursday’s practice. On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Still, the expectation was that Fields wouldn't be able to practice in full and his status to play against the Packers would be a game-time decision, as it was last week. If Fields is able to stack back-to-back full practices, however, the assumption would be that he's healthy enough to play.

2 HOURS AGO