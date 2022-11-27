ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers: 'I plan on playing this week'

On Sunday night against the Eagles, Aaron Rodgers was troubled by an injury to his ribs. On Tuesday, he joined the Pat McAfee show to share encouraging news about his status about Sunday's Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field. “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on...
CHICAGO, IL
Justin Jones on Packers game: 'We owe them something'

Throw records out the window. Forget that fact that both teams have lengthy injury reports. It’s Packers week and the Bears are fired up. “They’re trying to come in here and take what we have and our guys look at it the same way,” said Alan Williams. “That we’re playing the Green Bay Packers and that means a ton to our guys… Rivalry means a great deal because of the history behind it, because of who’s playing, because the people– I think our guys respect the people who’ve played in the game ahead of time.
CHICAGO, IL
Psych! Justin Fields practiced in full on Thursday

Just hours after Luke Getsy said he expected Justin Fields to remain limited all week, Fields ended up being a full participant at Bears practice. The surprise came when the Bears released their injury report following Thursday’s practice. On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Still, the expectation was that Fields wouldn't be able to practice in full and his status to play against the Packers would be a game-time decision, as it was last week. If Fields is able to stack back-to-back full practices, however, the assumption would be that he's healthy enough to play.
Who is Bears safety Adrian Colbert?

On Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson is done for the season with a Lisfranc injury he sustained against the Jets last Sunday. In turn, the team signed safety Adrian Colbert on Tuesday to help fill the void in the secondary. Who is Adrian Colbert?...
CHICAGO, IL
How Fields' QB education continues even while sitting out

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In a season that is all about the development of quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears know they can't waste any reps, be it on the field or in his mind. Fields missed the Bears' Week 12 loss to the New York Jets with a separated left shoulder. He watched backup Trevor Siemian orchestrate the offense from the sidelines and had constant conversations with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko about what Siemian was doing.
CHICAGO, IL
Justin Fields limited at practice, takes some reps

The Bears shared their bad injury news early this week, when they announced that both Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson will miss the rest of the season due to injuries they sustained over the course of the Jets game. Things weren’t quite so bleak on the team’s first injury report ahead of this week’s Packers game, but it wasn’t much better.
Bears expect Fields to be limited for rest of week

On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Despite that, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on Thursday he expects Fields to remain limited at practice. “I think that's gonna be kind of the...
Eddie Jackson to miss rest of season with foot injury

Eddie Jackson will miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday that it’s still unclear whether or not Jackson will need surgery to repair his foot, but the nature of the injury is bad enough that he won’t return until 2023. The team placed Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Report: Eddie Jackson out indefinitely with foot injury

The Bears may be without another one of their biggest stars for the rest of the season. According to Mike Garafolo, it appears Eddie Jackson suffered a “significant” Lisfranc injury on Sunday against the Jets and is considered out indefinitely. The news comes one day after Matt Eberflus confirmed that Darnell Mooney is likely headed to season-ending surgery to repair an ankle injury.
CHICAGO, IL
Oilers’ Depth Played Major Role in Last 3 Games Despite Injuries

In the last three games, the Edmonton Oilers have played very well and dominated each contest. These games include a loss to the New York Islanders and two comeback wins against the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. The Oilers have also played some of their best hockey of the season at a critical time when their forward group has been ravaged by injuries.
