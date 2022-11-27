Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers: 'I plan on playing this week'
On Sunday night against the Eagles, Aaron Rodgers was troubled by an injury to his ribs. On Tuesday, he joined the Pat McAfee show to share encouraging news about his status about Sunday's Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field. “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on...
Justin Jones on Packers game: 'We owe them something'
Throw records out the window. Forget that fact that both teams have lengthy injury reports. It’s Packers week and the Bears are fired up. “They’re trying to come in here and take what we have and our guys look at it the same way,” said Alan Williams. “That we’re playing the Green Bay Packers and that means a ton to our guys… Rivalry means a great deal because of the history behind it, because of who’s playing, because the people– I think our guys respect the people who’ve played in the game ahead of time.
NFL mock draft roundup: Bears draft picks, prospects, analysis
The Bears fell to a 3-9 record last Sunday with a loss to the New York Jets. With that, the team stepped into the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft (as of this writing). Since the season is veering off course and taking a decline – not...
Psych! Justin Fields practiced in full on Thursday
Just hours after Luke Getsy said he expected Justin Fields to remain limited all week, Fields ended up being a full participant at Bears practice. The surprise came when the Bears released their injury report following Thursday’s practice. On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Still, the expectation was that Fields wouldn't be able to practice in full and his status to play against the Packers would be a game-time decision, as it was last week. If Fields is able to stack back-to-back full practices, however, the assumption would be that he's healthy enough to play.
Who is Bears safety Adrian Colbert?
On Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson is done for the season with a Lisfranc injury he sustained against the Jets last Sunday. In turn, the team signed safety Adrian Colbert on Tuesday to help fill the void in the secondary. Who is Adrian Colbert?...
How Fields' QB education continues even while sitting out
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- In a season that is all about the development of quarterback Justin Fields, the Bears know they can't waste any reps, be it on the field or in his mind. Fields missed the Bears' Week 12 loss to the New York Jets with a separated left shoulder. He watched backup Trevor Siemian orchestrate the offense from the sidelines and had constant conversations with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko about what Siemian was doing.
Lions' Jamaal Williams gifts players and staff custom robes
Williams leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 13. He thanked his offensive teammates and staff with incredible robes.
Justin Fields limited at practice, takes some reps
The Bears shared their bad injury news early this week, when they announced that both Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson will miss the rest of the season due to injuries they sustained over the course of the Jets game. Things weren’t quite so bleak on the team’s first injury report ahead of this week’s Packers game, but it wasn’t much better.
Bears expect Fields to be limited for rest of week
On Wednesday, Justin Fields said the injured shoulder which kept him from playing against the Jets feels better now than it did last week. Despite that, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said on Thursday he expects Fields to remain limited at practice. “I think that's gonna be kind of the...
Making cases for these three NFL teams to land Odell Beckham Jr.
The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants have one thing in common. No, it’s not that they all played in Super Bowls in the early 1990s. Rather, it is a shared mutual interest in prized free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. – in 2022. Beckham Jr....
Bears overreactions: Mooney's injury should end Fields' season
After eight losses in nine weeks, the 2022 Bears season has officially entered "focus on the future" mode. That starts with quarterback Justin Fields, who missed the Week 12 loss to the New York Jets with a separated left shoulder. His status for the Bears' Week 13 date with the Green Bay Packers is up in the air.
While losses pile up, Bears trending toward perfect draft position
If you gave Bears general manager Ryan Poles some truth serum, he'd probably tell you the 2022 season has gone about as well as he could have hoped as it pertains to the direction of the rebuild. Yes, the Bears are 3-9 and losers of five games in a row....
Is Fields the best quarterback from the 2021 NFL draft?
For the last two seasons, the loaded 2021 quarterback class has been under the microscope. Each Sunday seemingly sees a different member take the mantle of “best in class,” before passing it on to the next draft mate in line. Justin Fields’ meteoric rise over the past month...
Eddie Jackson to miss rest of season with foot injury
Eddie Jackson will miss the rest of the season with a Lisfranc injury. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on Wednesday that it’s still unclear whether or not Jackson will need surgery to repair his foot, but the nature of the injury is bad enough that he won’t return until 2023. The team placed Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Report: Eddie Jackson out indefinitely with foot injury
The Bears may be without another one of their biggest stars for the rest of the season. According to Mike Garafolo, it appears Eddie Jackson suffered a “significant” Lisfranc injury on Sunday against the Jets and is considered out indefinitely. The news comes one day after Matt Eberflus confirmed that Darnell Mooney is likely headed to season-ending surgery to repair an ankle injury.
Bulls stock report: Evaluating each player after 20 games
The 2022-23 NBA regular season has reached the quarter point for most of its teams, which means — sarcastic font — it’s time to start putting some big-picture takes in print. The Chicago Bulls, through 20 of 82 regular season games, sit 9-11, a half-game out of...
Report: Bears sign Adrian Colbert amidst Jackson injury
On Tuesday, it was reported Eddie Jackson would be out indefinitely with a Lisfranc injury he suffered against the New York Jets on Sunday. According to a new report, the Bears plan to sign Adrian Colbert to the roster to help in place of Jackson. Colbert is a five-year veteran...
Lazard says Rodgers needs to 'renew his ownership' of the Bears
Aaron Rodgers self-proclaimed himself healthy enough to play this week on Tuesday during an appearance on The Pat McAfee show, saying he received "good news" from scans about his ribs. On Wednesday, wide receiver Allen Lazard explained why Rodgers is destined to play against their NFC North foe this Sunday,...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Depth Played Major Role in Last 3 Games Despite Injuries
In the last three games, the Edmonton Oilers have played very well and dominated each contest. These games include a loss to the New York Islanders and two comeback wins against the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. The Oilers have also played some of their best hockey of the season at a critical time when their forward group has been ravaged by injuries.
Bulls' Donovan signed extension before start of season
Billy Donovan is here to stay as head coach of the Chicago Bulls. Before the start of the 2022-23 season, Donovan signed a multiyear contract extension with the team, Bulls PR confirmed Tuesday afternoon (The Athletic first reported the news). Donovan is currently in the third season of the four-year...
