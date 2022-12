see also Antonio Brown faces another arrest after alleged domestic violence incident Authorities seem to be having some trouble executing an arrest warrant for Antonio Brown. The free agent wide receiver is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after reportedly throwing a shoe at the head of the mother of four of his children at her Tampa home on Monday. Per NBC’s Sam Brock, police have made “multiple attempts” to take Brown into custody. The former Buccaneers wideout is “not communicating” with officers who are outside his home. The situation is not regarded as a standoff, per Brock, who says police aren’t sure Brown is...

