Deshaun Watson excited to make Browns debut; declines non-football questions in 1st interview since Aug. 18

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, meeting with reporters Thursday for the first time since his 11-game suspension ended, expressed excitement over his debut this Sunday against the Houston Texans, but declined to answer non-football questions during his 16-minute availability. Watson had not spoken to the press since Aug....
Guardians, Anthony Gose agree on two-year minor league deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Anthony Gose’s long and winding road is about to take another interesting turn. The Guardians have signed Gose to a two-year minor league deal. Gose is expected to miss the 2023 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. The Guardians, however, saw enough of him that they feel he can help in 2024.
