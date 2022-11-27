Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Round 2 goes to the Raptors: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time since opening night, the Cavaliers headed home from Toronto in defeat following a 100-88 rout by the Raptors. The two clubs will meet twice in Cleveland before the end of the season and could potentially match up in the playoffs with the hope that both sides would be at full strength if and when that happens.
What Deshaun Watson had to say; talking Cavaliers: Quincy Carrier, Chris Fedor on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins as...
Myles Garrett battling; Anthony Schwartz shines; A.J. Green in concussion protocol: Browns takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Myles Garrett had his reinjured left shoulder examined again on Monday, and received more treatment, but he’s still determined not to miss any time. Garrett said after the Browns’ 23-17 overtime victory over the Bucs on Sunday that he’ll keep playing “until they take me out.”
Ricky Rubio to meet with Cavaliers doctors soon, still no official timeline for return
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- About 45 minutes before tipoff, after his teammates vacate the court, injured guard Ricky Rubio conducts an individual workout under the watchful eyes of some of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ developmental coaches. The one-on-one workout lasts nearly 30 minutes and consists of a variety of maneuvers --...
Cavaliers’ dominance at home continues with Philly beatdown: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers delivered a beatdown against Philadelphia on Wednesday, moving to 9-1 at home and matching the 2016-17 squad for the best home record to start a season in franchise history. It was the Cavs’ biggest win against Philly since a 29-point victory in February 2014,...
Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase is nearing a return to the lineup at just the right time
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ja’Marr Chase’s presence around the Bengals’ locker room over the last few weeks wasn’t the one anyone wanted to see — if they even saw him at all. When he was in the locker room, he was on crutches as he...
How did Deshaun Watson look on Wednesday? And why didn’t he talk? Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson officially took over the first team reps when the Browns took the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for the Houston Texans. How did he look?. Ashley Bastock checked in with Dan Labbe on our Thursday Orange and Brown Talk Podcast to talk...
Deshaun Watson puts Browns in playoff conversation, former Super Bowl champion says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Despite beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the chances the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs are somewhere between slim and none. To be more precise, the data-driven news and analysis site FiveThirtyEight gives the 4-7 team a 7 percent shot to reach the postseason. But with...
Deshaun Watson suspension over: Why I’m willing to give him a fresh start with the Browns – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For Deshaun Watson, his new football life begins now. That was the theme of his Thursday press conference as the new Browns QB prepares to face the Houston Texans Sunday. Some media members and fans won’t be happy with his refusal to answer questions about his...
Evan Mobley accepts challenge against Joel Embiid, shows continued evolution: ‘Sky is the limit’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On paper, it looked like a mismatch. Evan Mobley is a wiry power forward -- at this stage of his career anyway. Listed at 6-foot-11 and 215 pounds, Mobley was forced to shift over one position again Wednesday night because of Jarrett Allen’s achy back that sidelined the All-Star center for a third consecutive game.
Deshaun Watson’s private QB coach Quincy Avery with a behind-the-scenes look at his 11-game suspension
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Quincy Avery, Deshaun Watson’s private quarterback coach and close friend since his high school days, has no idea what to expect when he ventures into Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sunday for Watson’s first game back from his 11-game suspension under the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Deshaun Watson excited to make Browns debut; declines non-football questions in 1st interview since Aug. 18
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, meeting with reporters Thursday for the first time since his 11-game suspension ended, expressed excitement over his debut this Sunday against the Houston Texans, but declined to answer non-football questions during his 16-minute availability. Watson had not spoken to the press since Aug....
DraftKings Maryland promo code returns $200 instant bonus this weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The second weekend of Maryland sports betting arrives with a variety of key matchups, and DraftKings Sportsbook is bringing new users...
Guardians, Anthony Gose agree on two-year minor league deal
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Anthony Gose’s long and winding road is about to take another interesting turn. The Guardians have signed Gose to a two-year minor league deal. Gose is expected to miss the 2023 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. The Guardians, however, saw enough of him that they feel he can help in 2024.
Browns offense will look different with Deshaun Watson, but how different? Kevin Stefanski quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Cleveland Browns take the field in Houston on Sunday against the Texans, their offense will undoubtedly look different with Deshaun Watson running the show at quarterback. But just how different it will look now that Watson has returned from his 11-game suspension following a litany...
Deshaun Watson returns: How many of his 6 games will the Browns win? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Deshaun Watson era is about to get underway for the Browns as they take on the Texans in Houston on Sunday. Watson has been reinstated and will get the start against his former team. The Browns turn the keys over to Watson with a 4-7...
Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper getting up to speed with new quarterback Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper said on Thursday he’s working on getting his timing down with his new quarterback, Deshaun Watson. It seems to be going well. “He has great anticipation, but really you attribute that to his hard work,” Cooper said. “He’s real good at,...
Attorney Tony Buzbee will attend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s return to Houston with some of Watson’s accusers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is returning to the field on Sunday for the first time since Jan. 3, 2021. He will face his former team, the Houston Texans, who traded him to the Browns in March. Watson was suspended 11 games for violating the league’s personal conduct...
Where the Bengals stand going into showdown with the Chiefs: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor said his team’s 20-16 over the Titans was “not sexy statistically.”. There were two exceptions. Cincinnati held a Tennessee team featuring the league’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry, to 63 yards on the ground and kept the Titans out of the end zone on three trips inside the 25-yard line.
