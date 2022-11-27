Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Green River Fire Department rescue individual from a pipe vault
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — On November 30, at 5:08 p.m., the Green River Fire Department along with Castle Rock Ambulance were dispatched to an employee that fell into a Joint Powers Plant pipe vault. After a patient assessment from Castle Rock EMS, it was determined that the best and safest course of action was to set up the GRFD confined space rescue protocol.
capcity.news
Wyoming man dead after pickup goes off I-80 exit ramp on Wednesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An 82-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries when his vehicle went off an Interstate 80 exit ramp outside Green River on Wednesday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Road conditions were wet and slushy when the crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 30, the...
wyo4news.com
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater County
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 11/18/2022 –...
wyo4news.com
Man stops to help an accident that happened on I-80 yesterday
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — According to the Green River Fire Department Facebook page, at approximately 2:59 p.m. yesterday, November 28, 2022, the Green River Fire Department was paged to an accident at mile marker 82, I-80 westbound. It was reported as a pickup that lost control on icy roads and flipped, lying upside down in the median. Upon arrival, the GRFD found that there were still occupants in the vehicle.
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Karaoke @ The Embassy Tavern, 77 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 9p;. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p; YWCA Festival...
wyo4news.com
Last time to bid on Festival of Trees is tonight
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Today is the last day to attend the YWCA of Sweetwater County’s Festival of Trees, and the live auction event is at Commerce Bank in Rock Springs tonight at 6 p.m. Twenty fully decorated trees are up for auction this year. Online bidding will end today for donated holiday baskets and wreaths.
wyo4news.com
Carriage company bringing Christmas cheer to downtown Rock Springs
Rock Springs, Wyoming – As the holiday approaches, community members enjoying the downtown area of Rock Springs can count on seeing a team of big horses pulling a carriage and offering free rides courtesy of the Rock Springs Downtown/Urban Renewal Agency. Rides times are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through December 17th and are available on a first come first serve basis.
wyo4news.com
“Lighted Holiday Parade” to take place this Saturday
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Lighted Holiday Parade will take place Saturday, December 3, 2022, through Downtown Rock Springs. The theme this year is “What Christmas Is All About”. The weather on Saturday during the day should have a high near 25, but as the sun goes down, there will be a low of 10, so remember to bundle up warmly! The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. starting at the corner of C Street and Broadway and ending at A Street and Elk Street. (see map below)
wyo4news.com
Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County receives $20,000 Grant
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County recently received a $20,000 grant thanks to the Wyoming Community Foundation. The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County (BGC) was granted funds through the General Operating Grant to help operate the building year-round for their members after-school and during the summer.
wyo4news.com
Robert E. Loshonkohl (December 12, 1957 – November 24, 2022)
Robert E. Loshonkohl, 64, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Following cremation; no services will be held at his request.
wyo4news.com
Maryellen Tuttle (November 10, 1945 – November 27, 2022)
Maryellen Tuttle, 77, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Center in Green River, Wyoming. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 W 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 1
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Warrant Arrest (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10362, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. JOHNSON, REBECCA JEAN. Age: 42. Address: GREEN RIVER, WY. Booking Type: SENTENCED. Booking Date: 2022-11-30 Scheduled Release: 2022-12-30 Arresting Agency: SCSO. Charges:
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 1, 2022
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 9 to 14 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Tonight – Snow, mainly after midnight....
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs Main Street/URA seeks input for strategic plan
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to host a community workshop for the Downtown Revitalization Roadmap™ project. This process empowers communities to give new life to historic downtowns, broaden their local economy, and engage people and businesses in new ways. The workshop will take place on Thursday, December 8th from 4 PM to 7 PM at Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar (507 Broadway St). Open to the public, individuals from the community are welcome to drop by anytime during the open house to provide feedback on the future of Downtown Rock Springs.
wyo4news.com
Theodore Coet (August 10, 1926 – November 15, 2022)
Theodore (Ted) Coet, 96, died peacefully on November 15, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
cowboystatedaily.com
Kemmerer Woman Charged In Beating Death Of 5-Year-Old Girl
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Kemmerer woman has been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse after a 5-year-old girl in her care was found at the brink of death; bruised, cut, burned, with broken bones and brain bleeds. The girl died...
wyo4news.com
Cancer Survivorship Support Group Meets Tomorrow
The Wyoming Cancer Resource Center invites anyone with a cancer diagnosis to join the Cancer Survivorship Support Group held at Elements Wellness Center, located at 120 Winston Drive in Rock Springs, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. this Thursday. The group meets the first Thursday of every month. For more...
wyo4news.com
December 1 is World Aids Day
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — December 1 is WORLD AIDS DAY. A day to unite with others to prevent HIV, support people with HIV, and remember those who have lost their lives to an HIV-related illness. It’s time to end the HIV epidemic across the globe. Call Sweetwater County...
Comments / 0