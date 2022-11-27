ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County releases data on Election Day issues

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07as5N_0jPGfZzp00

Arizona’s Maricopa County on Sunday released new data about malfunctions at some of its vote centers on Election Day, pushing back on claims that voters were disenfranchised because of the issues.

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs, and others in the GOP have seized on printer malfunctions in the county on Election Day, claiming the problems substantially altered results — despite Maricopa election officials’ insistence that no one was prevented from voting.

In a response to a letter from the Arizona attorney general’s office demanding further information on the issue, county officials on Sunday provided the most detailed data to date, showing that thousands of affected voters still cast ballots that were tabulated.

“Our response is available for the public to read in its entirety and details how Maricopa County followed state and federal laws to ensure every voter was provided the opportunity to cast a ballot,” Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates (R) said in a statement.

Gates vowed to certify Maricopa’s vote canvass by Monday’s statutory deadline, defying the Lake campaign, who has publicly called for a delay and suggested in court the issues meet the legal threshold for doing so.

Meanwhile, Arizona Republican attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh formally contested his election result last week over the issues. Hamadeh trails his Democratic rival by 510 votes ahead of an expected recount.

The Hill has reached out to Lake campaign and Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s (R) office for comment.

The criticisms are rooted in malfunctions with printers at some of Maricopa’s vote centers, which printed ballots too light for tabulators to read.

The county on Sunday said it confirmed the malfunctions occurred at 43 of the county’s 223 vote centers, although it indicated the number may be as high as 63. The Lake campaign, based on sworn declarations, had alleged in court the figure was at least 118.

Election officials have insisted affected voters could wait in line until the issue was solved, cast a ballot at another vote center or deposit their ballot in a separate box for tabulation later, known as “door 3.” Lake’s campaign has alleged some voters who pursued each of those options experienced issues.

Lake has claimed the malfunctions created long lines at vote centers that effectively disenfranchised voters.

But the county’s response indicates a majority of vote centers had a peak wait time of 15 minutes or less, and wait times at 207 of the county’s 223 polling locations never exceeded an hour.

Lake and others in the GOP have also alleged that poll workers did not properly check out some affected voters who went to cast a ballot at a different vote center, meaning it would appear as if they were fraudulently casting a second ballot and result in it not being counted.

County officials on Sunday indicated 206 residents tried to vote at a second location, and 122 of them were not properly checked out. Poll workers gave those voters provisional ballots, and election officials ultimately decided all but 13 of them should count.

“Voters commonly ask to spoil their ballots and poll workers are very familiar with the process of issuing them a new ballot,” the county wrote, indicating it covered check-out procedures in poll worker training.

Arizona GOP figures have also cast doubt that votes placed in door 3 were ultimately counted, posting videos from voters who expressed concern about the backup procedure.

The county on Sunday said it audited the difference between the number of voters who checked in at each vote center and the number of ballots counted at each location, finding a difference of 170 votes countywide.

“Variances between check-ins and ballots received are not uncommon,” the county said in its response, due to occasional voters who check in at a polling place but leaves before casting a ballot.

Comments / 390

Lou cortez
3d ago

This must be what is called democracy. Elections in a country with the sophisticated technology and electronic systems mysteriously seem to have issues as if they are operating daily. Ballot discrepancies and voting machines being horribly managed. The Elections happen on average of day every several years and the same handful of states seem to be constantly incompetent. Well I guess that must be the new acceptable norm in this country just like the border being overrun by the cartels and illegal intruders its all ok.

Reply(53)
137
new school
4d ago

I heard people call into several different talk shows on Thur & Fri. Last week and say that they call the board of elections in the county and their ballot was never counted.🤔

Reply(36)
106
Linda Kohnen
3d ago

some people standing in line left while others decided not to get in line the way I read some reports and if they had not had problems this would not have happened

Reply(21)
53
Related
The Center Square

Maricopa County certifies election results despite legal threats

(The Center Square) - Election results are being challenged in Maricopa County, but the results have been certified. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors met on Monday to certify the Canvass of the 2022 November General Election. State law says that the Board of Supervisors must certify the canvass of an election no more than 20 days after Election Day, and November 28 is 20 days after election day. ...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kawc.org

Arizona attorney general victor asking judge to reject loser's claims of election issues

PHOENIX -- Kris Mayes is asking a judge to toss a bid by her Republican foe to void the results of the election which shows her winning the race for Arizona attorney general. In new legal papers, Dan Barr, Mayes' attorney, said the lawsuit filed last week by Abe Hamadeh and the Republican National Committee is filled with various allegations ranging from poll worker misconduct to errors in duplicating ballots when the original could not be read by scanners.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border

PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
kawc.org

Loser in Arizona attorney general race asking judge to block certification of Kris Mayes as winner

PHOENIX -- The apparently losing candidate for Arizona attorney general is asking a judge to block the secretary of state from declaring Kris Mayes the winner. Legal papers filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court by Republican Abe Hamadeh claim there were a series of mistakes and illegal actions in the general election that resulted in some people's votes not being counted and others miscounted.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Here’s how Republican voters helped Democrats win in Arizona

Kari Lake has suggested incompetence by election officials or cheating against Republicans by election officials hampered her failed gubernatorial bid. Other top GOP candidates have offered similar explanations for Democratic wins in Arizona’s statewide U.S. Senate and secretary of state races. But an Arizona Republic analysis of voting patterns,...
ARIZONA STATE
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Man found dead inside car with gunshot wound in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was found dead suffering from a gunshot wound in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Phoenix Police Department responded around 1:30 p.m. to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The man was found deceased inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound,...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Bulk Trash Collection is Changing to On-Demand for 2023

Beginning, Feb. 6, 2023, Peoria’s bulk trash service will be available twice a year “by appointment” for Peoria residents with active Solid Waste accounts. Residents can schedule up to two free bulk collections per calendar year. Additional collections may be scheduled for a fee. Residents can begin...
PEORIA, AZ
The Hill

The Hill

790K+
Followers
89K+
Post
563M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy