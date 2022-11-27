ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

QBs for the ages: How does Tom Brady compare to Brett Favre

By John Romano
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJ3E4_0jPGfY7600
Quarterback Tom Brady gets off a shovel pass during the first half of the Bucs' loss to the Browns Sunday in Cleveland. [ RON SCHWANE | AP ]

Yes, Tom Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. And touchdowns. And almost every other passing statistic. But what is remarkable — what sets him apart from most athletes in most sports — is that he is still playing at age 45 and still performing at an elite level.

To put that in perspective, we’ve come up with a list of history’s greatest quarterbacks as a comparison. Each week, we’ll look at the final three seasons of a different quarterback versus what Brady has done with the Bucs in, presumably, his final three seasons.

It’s not a perfect apples-to-apples comparison, because there are differences in eras and most quarterbacks are retired long before 45. But it does give you an idea of how rare it is to see a player still dominating while holding off middle age.

Brady vs. Favre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f9K0K_0jPGfY7600
Brett Favre celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Andre Rison during the Packers' victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl 31 in New Orleans. [ DOUG MILLS | AP ]

The set-up: His off-field reputation has taken a beating in the past year, but at the time of his retirement Brett Favre stood favorably among the best quarterbacks in history. He won three consecutive MVP awards from 1995-97 and passed Dan Marino on the all-time passing-yardage list. He was, in some ways, the antithesis of Brady. While Brady managed the game as well as any quarterback, Favre was a more creative and daring passer. That explains why his career interception rate is nearly twice as high as Brady’s.

The end: There was a time when Favre was considered the greatest over-40 quarterback the NFL had ever known. He had a one-off season with the Jets in 2008 before taking the Vikings within three points of the Super Bowl the following season. Favre threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions and finished fourth in MVP voting at age 40 in 2009. By 2010, the wheels had fallen off. The Vikings were 4-7 when a shoulder injury in early December essentially ended his career.

Favre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FOY4y_0jPGfY7600
The Vikings were 4-7 in 2010 when a shoulder injury in early December essentially ended Brett Favre's career. [ WINSLOW TOWNSON | AP ]

Years: 2008-10

Ages: 39-41

Completed 923 of 1,411 passes with 66 touchdowns and 48 interceptions for 10,183 yards and a 88.1 passer rating. Was 26-19 as a starter.

Brady

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yaTGU_0jPGfY7600
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin in the first quarter. [ DAVID RICHARD | AP ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6sOP_0jPGfY7600

Brady in Week 12: Brady’s allure has always been the scoreboard more than the stat sheet. In that sense, he failed miserably against the Browns in a 23-17 overtime loss on Sunday. While he threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, he was lacking in the clutch. After taking a 17-10 lead, the offense failed to score on seven consecutive drives with Brady missing deep passes and showing poor clock management.

Years: 2020-22

Ages: 43-45

Has completed 1,197 of 1,799 passes with 97 touchdowns and 26 interceptions for 13,000 yards and a 99.6. passer rating. Is 29-15 as a starter.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 2

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tristan Wirfs’ injury not as serious as feared, report says

The Bucs might have captured one of their biggest breaks of this discombobulated season in the form of the initial prognosis of All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that Wirfs, whose ankle/foot injury Sunday against the Browns was so ghastly that Fox chose not to replay the footage, might only miss three or four weeks. The report indicated Wirfs suffered some ligament damage, but should avoid surgery barring a second opinion.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady assumes blame for loss to Browns, warns against sleeping on 5-6 Bucs

Tom Brady barely slept Sunday night, which stands to reason when considering his own prerequisites for leadership. Among them: taking responsibility for defeat. While fans and pundits pointed to myriad culprits (clock management, critical penalties, play selection) for the Bucs’ 23-17 overtime loss Sunday in Cleveland, Brady put the brunt of blame on his 43-year-old shoulders.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa woman takes plea deal in DeSantis voter fraud case

TALLAHASSEE — One of the 20 people arrested by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election security force accepted a plea deal on Monday that allows her to avoid any punishment. Tampa resident Romona Oliver, 56, pleaded no contest to a felony charge of voting during the 2020 election while ineligible. In exchange, statewide prosecutors dropped another felony charge of “false swearing” when she registered to vote.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Build on the beach, and you should be on your own | Letters

To ease property insurance woes, Florida governments should buy damaged beachfront property | Column, Nov. 28. Columnist Robert Sanchez’s proposal is one worth considering, but to be truly effective, the expense of buying out property owners would be enormous. If people insist on building and rebuilding on vulnerable (coastal) properties, perhaps they should be denied property hazard insurance of any kind. In other words, they would have to be self-insured. Additionally, they would be required to put up an escrow account that would cover the cost of cleaning up the debris if their structure did not survive a natural disaster. Yes, they would still be required to pay property taxes and, no, they can’t “own” the beach. No matter what impact this would have on insurance rates and property values, I think the number structures on the beaches and barrier islands would drop dramatically. As things are, I think that Florida is rapidly becoming uninsurable anyway.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police motorcycle officer hospitalized after crash, department says

A 38-year-old Tampa officer was injured after authorities say his police motorcycle was struck by the driver of a sedan Thursday. The officer was driving east on Adamo Drive when, according to the Tampa Police Department, a 54-year-old woman driving a red Honda Accord “crossed southbound along Adamo Drive, cutting in front of the officer, and colliding with the police motorcycle.”
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy