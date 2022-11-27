ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania hunters struggling to find deer processors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For hunters, it's a big time of year.But a problem for them is trying to find who will process their deer. Signs saying "full" are becoming a bit more common for deer processors around the region.  "There's three in this area, and they're all great. They're all full, and they're working their butts off to get reopened up and accept deer," Dino Ciafre of Ciafre's Deer Processing said.  Ciafre's place is one of three in the Mars, Butler County area. By noon Sunday, he took in 200 deer and had to stop taking any more. In the...
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania firearm deer season begins

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s firearm deer season began Saturday and will include one Sunday hunting day. The season officially began on Saturday, November 26, and will run through December 10. No hunting will be allowed on Sunday, December 4, but you can hunt on Sunday, November 27. According to the National Deer Association, in the 10 […]
CBS Pittsburgh

Game Commission trying to ID man accused of shooting deer from parking lot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission needs the public's help identifying a man who it says went on an illegal hunt in a Marshall Township parking lot. The Game Commission says the man shot and killed an antlered whitetail deer in a parking lot off Keystone Drive. Officials believe this happened around 1 a.m. on Nov. 6 after a buck and doe were seen walking the lot. Rifle deer season began in the state on Nov. 26.The man — seen driving a white Toyota Tundra crew cab with white fender flares, tinted windows, black rims and a push bar — allegedly shot the buck from the driver's side window. He then put the buck in the back of his truck and drove off toward Thorn Hill Road, the Game Commission says. It is against the law to hunt from a vehicle. It's also against the law to hunt, shoot, trap, take, chase, or disturb wildlife within 150 yards of any occupied residence, camp, industrial, or commercial building without the permission of the occupants.The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking anyone with information to report it to its southwest region at 1-833-PGC-hunt.
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones

That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
YourErie

Pennsylvania towns to visit during the holidays

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a plethora of many small towns and places that celebrate the holiday season in their own unique way. abc27 has put together a list of some of the best small towns in the Keystone State where you can truly experience the magic of the holiday season. New Hope According to Country […]
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania family-owned supply chain expanding to West Virginia

A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, announces it will bring its services to the entire state of West Virginia. The company says it is expanding its industry-leading supply chain solutions to strengthen routes and transport of goods.   The service move into West Virginia comes on […]
27 First News

Windy and cold to lake effect snow: Where the heaviest will fall

(WKBN) — A powerful storm is moving through the region with strong gusty wind and falling temperatures. We will turn even colder tonight with lake effect snow showers developing off of Lake Erie. How high did the wind gust today?. Wind gusts ramped up as a cold front moved...
CBS Pittsburgh

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
NorthcentralPA.com

Mastriano supporters are flooding Pa. courts with recount petitions in governor’s race

Philadelphia — Some of Doug Mastriano’s supporters wrongly believe the results of the 2022 election are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. Election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law. It’s not clear the effort will succeed in requiring counties to retally their votes; some courts have already thrown...
