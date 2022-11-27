Read full article on original website
wdiy.org
New Report: Northampton County Tied for Most Climate Disasters in PA from 2011-2021 | WDIY Local News
Northampton County has been one of the hardest-hit parts of Pennsylvania when it comes to weather-related disasters. That’s according to a new report. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The assessment, released by the nonprofit Rebuild by Design, found that nine climate disasters were federally declared in Pennsylvania between...
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting Pa. town’s water
MONTROSE, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community’s drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of...
Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
ehn.org
Pennsylvania’s first proposed hazardous waste landfill would be near homes and schools
PITTSBURGH — A landfill company based in Pittsburgh has applied for a permit to open the first hazardous waste landfill in the state of Pennsylvania, which some fear could threaten waterways and increase air pollution. Hazardous waste includes anything potentially dangerous or harmful to human health or the environment....
Pa. broadband authority presents plan to improve high-speed internet access, infrastructure
The plan noted that approximately “2.6 million Pennsylvania residents in 1.3 million, or 26 percent of households—including 25 percent of Latino and 35 percent of Black American Households —either do not have access to or have not adopted high-speed broadband or may lack the skills to effectively use it.” The post Pa. broadband authority presents plan to improve high-speed internet access, infrastructure appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
erienewsnow.com
New Law Provides More Options for Obtaining Antlerless Deer Licenses in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Pennsylvania lawmakers and state game officials say a new law will make it easier to obtain antlerless deer licenses. With this year's hunting season already underway, the legislation that was signed into law by Governor Wolf earlier this month won't take effect until next season. According...
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that undated and incorrectly dated mail ballots should not be counted in the Nov. 8 midterm election, a decision that is now being challenged in federal court.
High winds result in lane restriction on nearly mile-long central Pa. bridge
NORTHUMBERLAND – High wind gusts have at times Wednesday required trucks using the nearly mile-long Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway bridge over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River to stay in the passing lane. Message boards containing the lane restriction are activated when cross winds reach 35 miles an...
Bay Journal
Timber! Museum chronicles the decline and return of Pennsylvania forests
One early Pennsylvania settler from England was dismayed by his newfound home. It was “not a land of prospects,” he declared. “There is too much wood.” At the top of a hill, he elaborated, the view “generally is nothing but an undulating surface of impenetrable forest.”
Fracking company pleads no contest to water pollution charges in Pa.
nnsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the company pleaded no contest to 14 criminal counts related to water pollution problems in many homes, namely in Dimock, Pa.
local21news.com
New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania Boosts Carbon Capture Research, Invests in State Geologic Survey
Pennsylvania is trying to position itself as a potential hub for carbon capture and storage. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the technology has been billed as a way to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel use. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/22/pennsylvania-boosts-carbon-capture-research-with-investment-in-state-geological-survey/. (Original air-date: 11/26/22)
Pennsylvania’s ‘top charitable cause’ is this, says study
During this season of giving, many intend to give back a little via charities. In the spirit of this, a new study has found the most popular charitable causes in each state, Pennsylvania included. SIMILAR STORIES: The most popular toy in each state — and Pa. —is squishy and soft,...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Announces Plan to Extend Broadband Across State
Pennsylvania has announced its plan for bringing high-speed internet to all of the state’s residents. The 19-page document from the Broadband Development Authority doesn’t set a deadline for this achievement, but it recommends policies and principles to promote good internet access regardless of location or income. The plan,...
cohaitungchi.com
5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania
Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
Pennsylvania family-owned supply chain expanding to West Virginia
A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, announces it will bring its services to the entire state of West Virginia. The company says it is expanding its industry-leading supply chain solutions to strengthen routes and transport of goods. The service move into West Virginia comes on […]
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Lacks Siting Specifics for Solar Projects, Putting Farmland at Risk
As talk of large-scale solar projects continues to be on the minds of many Pennsylvania farmers and landowners, one question remains before the industry can expand: Where is it going to go?. During a Solar Law Symposium hosted by Penn State Extension on Nov. 16, Brook Duer, staff attorney with...
