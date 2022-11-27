ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CBS Pittsburgh

Utility rates due to increase across Pennsylvania starting today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, many will be paying much more for their electric bills. Energy costs are increasing by as much as 50 percent across Pennsylvania. That's tough news to hear, especially on a morning like today when the chill is on and you want to have your heat pumping. So, how can you save even as rates rise? The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is saying that prices are going up for gas and electric bills for all state-regulated electric utilities. The reason being is distribution and supply charges which make up anywhere from 40-60 percent of utility bills. Here in the Pittsburgh area, Duquesne...
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. broadband authority presents plan to improve high-speed internet access, infrastructure

The plan noted that approximately “2.6 million Pennsylvania residents in 1.3 million, or 26 percent of households—including 25 percent of Latino and 35 percent of Black American Households —either do not have access to or have not adopted high-speed broadband or may lack the skills to effectively use it.” The post Pa. broadband authority presents plan to improve high-speed internet access, infrastructure appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
local21news.com

New report looks at Unemployment Compensation in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Nearly half of unemployed workers in Pennsylvania waited more than 10 weeks before receiving their first payment from the unemployment compensation system last month, according to a report released by the Keystone Research Center Tuesday. The left-leaning group advocates for unemployed Pennsylvanians and is calling on Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro to fix, what it calls, a failed system.
wdiy.org

Pennsylvania Boosts Carbon Capture Research, Invests in State Geologic Survey

Pennsylvania is trying to position itself as a potential hub for carbon capture and storage. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports the technology has been billed as a way to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel use. Read the full story at: https://stateimpact.npr.org/pennsylvania/2022/11/22/pennsylvania-boosts-carbon-capture-research-with-investment-in-state-geological-survey/. (Original air-date: 11/26/22)
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Announces Plan to Extend Broadband Across State

Pennsylvania has announced its plan for bringing high-speed internet to all of the state’s residents. The 19-page document from the Broadband Development Authority doesn’t set a deadline for this achievement, but it recommends policies and principles to promote good internet access regardless of location or income. The plan,...
cohaitungchi.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania family-owned supply chain expanding to West Virginia

A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, announces it will bring its services to the entire state of West Virginia. The company says it is expanding its industry-leading supply chain solutions to strengthen routes and transport of goods.   The service move into West Virginia comes on […]
