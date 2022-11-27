Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Pat McAfee Says Neal Brown is Going to Be Climbing Again Next Season
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia announced the hiring of new athletic director Wren Baker and also revealed that head coach Neal Brown will be back to lead the Mountaineers in 2023. Today, Pat McAfee, the former West Virginia punter/kicker turned media personality, said today on his podcast that...
victorybellrings.com
Penn State Football Needs to Capitalize West Virginia’s Uncertainty
Penn State Football is rarely directly impacted by the uncertainty of another coach. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future. Penn State Football is exceeding expectations and poised to reach a New Years’ Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. While the Nittany Lions are experiencing success, a geographical neighbor is uncertain if they have the right coach.
voiceofmotown.com
Decision Has Likely Been Made on Neal Brown
Earlier this morning, WVU hired Wren Baker from North Texas as their new athletic director. His first major decision will be whether or not to relieve Neal Brown of his duties as head football coach. Well, it appears a decision has been made on Brown’s future. According to Ross...
Two bullet points that show why WVU hired Wren Baker as new Athletic Director
West Virginia is making official the hire of Wren Baker from the University of North Texas. The longtime Mean Green Athletic Director will take over the role once held by Shane Lyons, who was unceremoniously pushed out of the position earlier this month. During a wide-ranging interview last week, Lyons detailed why he was let go, and it included disagreements about fundraising and financial support for NIL, as well as the extension of Head Coach Neal Brown, who has gone 22-25 over the last four seasons.
voiceofmotown.com
What’s Next Now That Neal Brown is Back in 2023
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Wren Baker as the new director of athletics and the announcement that Neal Brown will return in 2023. Brown, who is 22-25, is undoubtedly in the crosshairs and his evaluation will continue throughout next season. Neal Brown Will Have to Show...
WVNT-TV
Bates took a chance, and wound up with a new team at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At the same time she was graduating from Georgia Tech, Sarah Bates saw all of the changes in her surroundings. A number of her Yellow Jackets teammates were leaving the program, either to play basketball professionally, start their post-basketball career, or find a new program to play for.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the new athletic director
Flying solo, Chris Anderson takes inventory of the news that West Virginia is hiring Wren Baker as its new athletic director. The first reaction? WVU made a good pick with the potential for great results ... but this is a tricky situation to enter with the football program situated the way it is right now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
wvsportsnow.com
Poll: Did Hearing from Former WVU AD Shane Lyons Change Opinion of Him?
Calling Shane Lyons’ tenure as West Virginia’s athletic director polarizing would be being generous, especially in his last few years. He grew increasingly unpopular as the football team failed to climb to at least respectability. But since most of the opinions about Lyons were formed without knowing inside...
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: West Virginia Hires New Athletics Director
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was revealed that Wren Baker will be West Virginia’s new athletic director. Baker will replace Shane Lyons, who was forced to resign last week. Wren Baker, who was named the University of North Texas Vice President and Director of Athletics on...
voiceofmotown.com
Expect Big News Soon
Morgantown, West Virginia – The entire world at West Virginia University has been turned upside down in the last few weeks and the situation is only going to get even more interesting in the coming days. Shane Lyons was recently fired. No one ever really expected that to happen....
Scarlet Nation
West Virginia basketball makes impression, has a chance for another
West Virginia wanted to make an impression during their stay at the PK85 in Portland and while it wasn’t quite as strong as it could have been, the message was still well received. This Mountaineers basketball team finished 2-1 in the three-game tournament falling to only eventual champion Purdue...
Morgantown grad Marshall named MAC All-Conference
CLEVELAND, O.H. (WBOY) – Morgantown High grad Marcellus Marshall was named to the Mid-American Conference football 1st-team on Wednesday. Marshall started all 12 games at left tackle in his third season at Kent State as the Golden Flashes finished the 2022 season 5-7. He helped pave the way for a Kent State offense that rushed […]
Patriots fight for redemption in Wheeling
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One local high school football team fights for redemption on Friday, December 2, 2022. In 2021, the Independence Patriots fell in the WVSSAC AA State championships. The pain the players, coaches, and community felt as they watched Fairmont Senior take home the trophy still lasts to this day. “I think […]
Farm and Dairy
Retired Steelers kick off the hunting season campaign
Oakdale, Pa. — Former Pittsburgh Steelers Brett Keisel and Ben Roethlisberger teamed up to tout Hunters Sharing the Harvest’s 2022 fall campaign. Both avid deer hunters, Keisel and Roethlisberger gathered with HSH volunteers and supporters at the Collier Sportsmen’s Club in Oakdale Nov. 10 to encourage hunters across Pennsylvania to donate one or more deer to the HSH effort.
WBOY
See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
WATCH: West Virginia man catches vehicle driving the wrong way on a highway
7News got some answers after a viral video surfaced on Facebook showing a vehicle driving the wrong side of the road in Marshall County on a highway The driver was coming from Ohio into West Virginia, crossing the Arch Moore Bridge in Moundsville. Officials told 7News that no one was injured after the vehicle went […]
WBOY
What’s brewing at Big Timber: An inside look at one of West Virginia’s biggest breweries
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — When walking into Big Timber Brewing’s brewhouse, you will first notice the smell of freshly peeled oranges and the bready scent of fermenting beer. The next thing you’ll notice is the pallets of empty beer cans stacked nearly two stories high, each one holding more than 6,000 labeled cans ready for use.
Local city becomes fourth Ascend West Virginia community
Ascend West Virginia, a program that pays people to move to and work remotely in West Virginia, announced its newest destination on Tuesday, and it's right here in north central West Virginia.
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
New business moving into former Pike Street Kroger location
The building that used to be home to the W Pike Street Kroger has been unoccupied since it closed on Jan. 19, 2021. It closed due to declining sales and profitability, the company said at the time.
