Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo schools investigated for civil rights violationSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village PoliceHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
6 things to do in Castle Rock this Christmas seasonNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Aurora provides shower trailer for people experiencing homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
Giving Machines open in downtown Denver for fourth year
The 2022 Giving Machines, vending machines for charity are back in downtown Denver off of Larimer Street and 15th Street
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Outlets at Loveland sold, to become Loveland Yards
The north parcel of the mostly vacant Outlets at Loveland has been sold and is being marketed as “Loveland Yards.”. Windsor-based Schuman Cos. closed Monday on the $15 million sale of the 169,000-square-foot parcel, with plans to close on the south parcel at a later date. A brochure supplied...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
How much snow will Denver see Tuesday?
After highs in the 50s on Monday, the Denver metro area will see a change overnight into Tuesday as snow arrives.
coloradosun.com
Old motels are putting a dent in Colorado’s homelessness crisis after serving as emergency shelters during the pandemic
Denver’s five-year plan to reduce by half the number of people who are homeless and living outdoors relies on a relatively new strategy — buying up old motels and converting them into housing. The city, through partnerships with nonprofits and thanks to federal coronavirus aid, has helped support...
What time will snow start for Denver metro area?
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday
Snow fell across the Denver metro area and parts of Colorado during the morning commute on Tuesday causing treacherous travel for some.
Tuesday snowstorm: Timing, totals, temperatures
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85
DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er
Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning. "Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.
What to do 24 hours ahead of Tuesday’s snowstorm
An approaching storm is expected to leave more than 6 inches of snow in some areas along the Front Range, including Idaho Springs, from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
This Is Colorado's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
Nov. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
Daily Record
Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement
Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
coloradosun.com
A Denver homeless man, known as the keeper of East Colfax, has nothing. But he still creates a Thanksgiving feast to share.
Last Thanksgiving, Tony Jones scrounged together more than $100 in food stamps to buy three turkeys, mounds of mashed potatoes and gravy, and macaroni and cheese from King Soopers. It was a fitting, and a bit lavish, meal for a man who lives on the streets of downtown Denver —...
Fire damages business building near Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating the cause of a fire that caused damage to a business building in the Briargate area. Crews were called to the 1600 block of Briargate Blvd. just after 1 a.m. Monday. CSFD investigators say insulation from a music station burned a hole The post Fire damages business building near Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 0