Centennial, CO

Sterling Journal-Advocate

Outlets at Loveland sold, to become Loveland Yards

The north parcel of the mostly vacant Outlets at Loveland has been sold and is being marketed as “Loveland Yards.”. Windsor-based Schuman Cos. closed Monday on the $15 million sale of the 169,000-square-foot parcel, with plans to close on the south parcel at a later date. A brochure supplied...
LOVELAND, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster dies at 85

DENVER — Longtime 9NEWS sportscaster Mike Nolan died in Sante Fe, New Mexico Thursday after a brief illness. He was 85. Nolan began working for Channel 9 in the late 1970s. He stayed with the station into the 1990s, and continued reporting on Denver sports until his retirement in 2004.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er

Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning. "Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Nov. 28 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. BRANDI LYNN BATES is a White Female, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. BATES is wanted for Motor Vehicle Theft (3), Careless Driving Resulting in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement

Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire damages business building near Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating the cause of a fire that caused damage to a business building in the Briargate area. Crews were called to the 1600 block of Briargate Blvd. just after 1 a.m. Monday. CSFD investigators say insulation from a music station burned a hole The post Fire damages business building near Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

