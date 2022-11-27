ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centennial, CO

thedenverear.com

Psst… Visit These 7 Denver Holiday Markets 2022

While we know holiday shopping can always seem a bit daunting, we came up with a list of 7 incredible Holiday Markets to visit in Denver. Whether you’re shopping for others, yourself, or in the mood for some holiday fun – have we got a list for you!
DENVER, CO
kuvo.org

Nikki Swarn Appointed General Manager of KUVO JAZZ and THE DROP

Denver, CO – Rocky Mountain Public Media is pleased to announce THE DROP 104.7 General Manager Nikki Swarn is stepping into the role of General Manager of KUVO JAZZ, supervising management for both stations. Nikki is a dynamic leader and visionary with over 25 years of radio experience. As...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some donors are questioning whether or not to give money to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) after discovering 90% of the proceeds go toward victims. The CHF was founded in 2018 and has since been activated numerous times when Colorado experienced devastating tragedies and life losses, like the Marshall Fire, The post Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Want to hang out with a sloth in Colorado? Here's your chance

Denver Zoo is offering the unique opportunity to hang out with a sloth, but be warned – spaces are very limited and spots will go fast. According to Denver Zoo, their 'Up-Close Look: Sloth' experience includes exclusive interactions with zoo experts and the ability to see the unique Linnaeus's two-toed sloth species "behind-the-scenes." While guests won't get to have direct contact with the animal, this experience is about as close as it gets.
COLORADO STATE
indenvertimes.com

5 Reasons You Should Consider Remodeling the Bathroom in Your Denver Home

You’re a Denver resident and thinking about renovating your bathroom. Whether you’re looking to save money or another renovation seems better, you might hesitate about doing bathroom renovations. Fortunately, there are five reasons renovating your Denver bathroom will help. Keep reading to find out what they are. 1....
DENVER, CO
athleticbusiness.com

Pickleballers Clash With Denver Parks and Rec Over Shoveling Duties

The Denver Parks and Recreation Department is warning pickellball players that they can be ticketed if they shovel snow from public courts. “They do way more damage to the courts when they try to shovel instead of letting it just melt naturally,” Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation, told Westword. “We do not allow it. To just go out there because you want to get out a day or two earlier and shovel is a very shortsighted way of trying to make sure that you can do what you want versus the good of the whole community.”
DENVER, CO
Brewbound.com

Stem Ciders Releases Neural Nectar ft Lion’s Mane Mushroom Extract in Collaboration with Former Broncos QB, Jake Plummer

LAFAYETTE, Colorado – Mushrooms of all varieties are having a moment in Colorado. So it felt only appropriate for Stem Ciders to celebrate the state’s fascination with fungi by teaming up with Jake Plummer, former Denver Broncos quarterback and co-founder of MyCoLove Farm, a full-scale medicinal and culinary mushroom farm in Fort Lupton, CO, on their newest cider release.
FORT LUPTON, CO
ncsha.org

CHFA Announces 2022 Round Two Housing Tax Credit Awards

(DENVER) – Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) is pleased to announce 13 developments will be awarded a reservation of federal and state Housing Tax Credits to support the new construction or preservation of 1,463 affordable apartments. These developments will seek to address various housing needs in Colorado, supporting individuals, families, homeless households, veterans, and adults ages 55 or older, and 62 or older.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?

If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Asteroid mining company relocates to Denver from the Netherlands

A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis Administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
DENVER, CO

