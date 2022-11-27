Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo schools investigated for civil rights violationSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village PoliceHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
6 things to do in Castle Rock this Christmas seasonNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Aurora provides shower trailer for people experiencing homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
thedenverear.com
Psst… Visit These 7 Denver Holiday Markets 2022
While we know holiday shopping can always seem a bit daunting, we came up with a list of 7 incredible Holiday Markets to visit in Denver. Whether you’re shopping for others, yourself, or in the mood for some holiday fun – have we got a list for you!
Westword
First Look: This New Italian Eatery Is Serving Up Some Seriously Delicious Pizza, Pasta and More
Open 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for brunch. It will also be open on Mondays starting the week of December 5. For more info: Visit cucinabelladenver.com. What we saw:. In...
Can you guess how many calories are in the Broadmoor’s gingerbread display?
The Broadmoor re-created a vintage car in gingerbread format.Photo byThe Broadmoor. (Colorado Springs, CO) Move over, Santa’s sleigh. Pastry chefs at The Broadmoor have constructed a vintage car made of gingerbread, complete with a chocolate steering wheel and sugar hubcaps.
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official says
(Denver, Colo.) People at self-checkouts at grocery stores and big box retailers aren’t being honest about the number of plastic bags they use, according to a representative of the City and County of Denver’s Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.
kuvo.org
Nikki Swarn Appointed General Manager of KUVO JAZZ and THE DROP
Denver, CO – Rocky Mountain Public Media is pleased to announce THE DROP 104.7 General Manager Nikki Swarn is stepping into the role of General Manager of KUVO JAZZ, supervising management for both stations. Nikki is a dynamic leader and visionary with over 25 years of radio experience. As...
Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some donors are questioning whether or not to give money to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) after discovering 90% of the proceeds go toward victims. The CHF was founded in 2018 and has since been activated numerous times when Colorado experienced devastating tragedies and life losses, like the Marshall Fire, The post Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund appeared first on KRDO.
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
Want to hang out with a sloth in Colorado? Here's your chance
Denver Zoo is offering the unique opportunity to hang out with a sloth, but be warned – spaces are very limited and spots will go fast. According to Denver Zoo, their 'Up-Close Look: Sloth' experience includes exclusive interactions with zoo experts and the ability to see the unique Linnaeus's two-toed sloth species "behind-the-scenes." While guests won't get to have direct contact with the animal, this experience is about as close as it gets.
The Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Denver, Colorado
Living single in Denver, Colorado? If you're new to the area or ready to mingle on your own, there are some great neighborhoods to consider. Here's more.
Colorado Christmas light display ranked 1 of best in US
The holiday season is here and Christmas light displays are popping up across the country.
indenvertimes.com
5 Reasons You Should Consider Remodeling the Bathroom in Your Denver Home
You’re a Denver resident and thinking about renovating your bathroom. Whether you’re looking to save money or another renovation seems better, you might hesitate about doing bathroom renovations. Fortunately, there are five reasons renovating your Denver bathroom will help. Keep reading to find out what they are. 1....
athleticbusiness.com
Pickleballers Clash With Denver Parks and Rec Over Shoveling Duties
The Denver Parks and Recreation Department is warning pickellball players that they can be ticketed if they shovel snow from public courts. “They do way more damage to the courts when they try to shovel instead of letting it just melt naturally,” Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation, told Westword. “We do not allow it. To just go out there because you want to get out a day or two earlier and shovel is a very shortsighted way of trying to make sure that you can do what you want versus the good of the whole community.”
Scenic train to offer rides starting at $34 to popular Colorado ski resort from Denver
Amtrak's 'Winter Park Express' is officially booking tickets for the 2023 season, offering rides between Denver and Winter Park Resort for as low as $34 one-way. Rides will start taking place on the weekend of January 13, offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the weekend of March 24 – 33 roundtrip rides total.
Brewbound.com
Stem Ciders Releases Neural Nectar ft Lion’s Mane Mushroom Extract in Collaboration with Former Broncos QB, Jake Plummer
LAFAYETTE, Colorado – Mushrooms of all varieties are having a moment in Colorado. So it felt only appropriate for Stem Ciders to celebrate the state’s fascination with fungi by teaming up with Jake Plummer, former Denver Broncos quarterback and co-founder of MyCoLove Farm, a full-scale medicinal and culinary mushroom farm in Fort Lupton, CO, on their newest cider release.
Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees
A local father moved out of a rental and was shocked when he was served with a collections notice for $25,000, which included a charge for $18,000 in unpaid rent.
ncsha.org
CHFA Announces 2022 Round Two Housing Tax Credit Awards
(DENVER) – Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) is pleased to announce 13 developments will be awarded a reservation of federal and state Housing Tax Credits to support the new construction or preservation of 1,463 affordable apartments. These developments will seek to address various housing needs in Colorado, supporting individuals, families, homeless households, veterans, and adults ages 55 or older, and 62 or older.
Photos: Deer rescued from Colorado Springs basement
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials rescued a mule deer from a very unusual situation on Tuesday as a buck somehow found itself in a Colorado Springs basement office.
Mountain lions’ winter tendencies trigger warning in Boulder
A warning concerning wildlife, wintry weather and your well-being was sent out by Boulder officials on Wednesday as the season highlighted by increased mountain lion activity approaches.
Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?
If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
Asteroid mining company relocates to Denver from the Netherlands
A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis Administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
