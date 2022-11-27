Read full article on original website
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo schools investigated for civil rights violationSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village PoliceHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
6 things to do in Castle Rock this Christmas seasonNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Aurora provides shower trailer for people experiencing homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
castlepinesconnection.com
A legend in the baking
The baked goods created at the Sedalia Bakery are the confections of legend. Just ask anyone within a 10-mile radius. It was eight years ago that the little shop opened just off Sedalia’s main drag and next to the train tracks. However, it was well before that when people first discovered what can result from Donna Ingman’s prowess in the kitchen.
Westword
First Look: This New Italian Eatery Is Serving Up Some Seriously Delicious Pizza, Pasta and More
Open 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for brunch. It will also be open on Mondays starting the week of December 5. For more info: Visit cucinabelladenver.com. What we saw:. In...
milehighcre.com
Student Housing Property Opposite Denver University Sells for $24.5M
Berkadia recently announced the sale of University Lofts — a 36-unit, 98-bed, mixed-use student housing property located at 2373 E. Evans Ave. in Denver — for $24.5 million, to an undisclosed buyer. Senior Managing Director Kevin Larimer of Berkadia Detroit, Brandon Buell of Berkadia Houston, and Senior Director...
Longmont book printer goes out of business
After 15 years in operation, a Longmont book printer and its parent company have closed. Steuben Press and parent company R&R Graphics said in an emailed automatic reply that the company would be closing its doors. The companies, which provided graphic design and book printing, pointed to supply chain disruptions as the main cause.
athleticbusiness.com
Pickleballers Clash With Denver Parks and Rec Over Shoveling Duties
The Denver Parks and Recreation Department is warning pickellball players that they can be ticketed if they shovel snow from public courts. “They do way more damage to the courts when they try to shovel instead of letting it just melt naturally,” Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation, told Westword. “We do not allow it. To just go out there because you want to get out a day or two earlier and shovel is a very shortsighted way of trying to make sure that you can do what you want versus the good of the whole community.”
Two Denver council members oppose to Park Hill Golf Course Development
Though united in opposition, two Denver City Council members Monday night were set against publishing the Park Hill Golf Course small area plan for differing reasons. District 9 Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca and District 6 Councilman Paul Kashmann voted against the bill, which appeared before council for the first time. The proposed redevelopment of the Park Hill Golf Course has been a contentious issue since Westside Investment Partners Inc. submitted an initial plan in July. Since then, plans have evolved to include 55 acres of mixed...
The Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Denver, Colorado
Living single in Denver, Colorado? If you're new to the area or ready to mingle on your own, there are some great neighborhoods to consider. Here's more.
Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?
If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
secretdenver.com
You Can Get Tickets For This Quirky, Camp-y Christmas Adventure In Denver
A six-acre holiday extravaganza that’s taking over Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park is Denver’s campiest holiday tradition. Camp Christmas will be taking place again until December 24th. The campgrounds will be taken over and transformed by artist Lonnie Hanzon for a dazzling experience. Expect a carousel ride, hot cocoa,...
highlandsranchherald.net
Holiday Art Market opens at Depot
In addition to walls filled with paintings, Littleton Fine Arts Guild members feature small arts and crafts pieces that make great gifts as they open the Holiday Art and Gift Market at the Depot Art Gallery, 2069 W. Powers Ave. in downtown Littleton. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Guild members also offer the Affordable Art Show at the Town Hall Art Center’s Stanton Gallery at 2450 W. Main St. in Littleton through Jan. 22. Open 10-5 Monday to Friday and during performances. (“Newsies” is open now through Christmas and tickets are another of our favorite gift ideas! See townhallartscenter.org.)
cpr.org
The Polar Express is pulling into Golden, and it’s bringing holiday cheer — and a big train — with it
In Golden, a classic tale of a young boy’s Christmas Eve voyage is coming to life: It’s the Polar Express Train Ride’s journey to the North Pole. On a recent journey, the sound of the steam engine and the music swelled as a young boy exclaimed: “It’s here! It’s the Polar Express!”
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official says
(Denver, Colo.) People at self-checkouts at grocery stores and big box retailers aren’t being honest about the number of plastic bags they use, according to a representative of the City and County of Denver’s Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.
Scenic train to offer rides starting at $34 to popular Colorado ski resort from Denver
Amtrak's 'Winter Park Express' is officially booking tickets for the 2023 season, offering rides between Denver and Winter Park Resort for as low as $34 one-way. Rides will start taking place on the weekend of January 13, offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the weekend of March 24 – 33 roundtrip rides total.
Westword
Why Colorado Tokers Love Zero Gravity
Cannabis breeders tend to name their strains in connection with a smell or flavor, because something called "Strawberry Dream" sounds more appealing to new customers than "Red Eyed Hunger." I appreciate a grower who doesn't beat around the bush, though, and lets me know what to expect after smoking a bowl.
I was raised in Denver. Here are 10 things tourists should know before they visit the Mile High City.
Tourists flock to Colorado's capital for adventures in the Rocky Mountains, but many forget to hydrate, pace their drinking, and pack layers.
a-z-animals.com
5 Adorable Puppies in Denver To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Thousands of dogs in the Denver area...
KDVR.com
Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees
A local father moved out of a rental and was shocked when he was served with a collections notice for $25,000, which included a charge for $18,000 in unpaid rent. Shaul Turner reports. Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees. A local father moved out of a...
Weld County mom says she was scammed after buying puppy on Craigslist
What was supposed to be an early Christmas present for Tierney Salaz's two kids quickly turned into a nightmare.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Outlets at Loveland sold, to become Loveland Yards
The north parcel of the mostly vacant Outlets at Loveland has been sold and is being marketed as “Loveland Yards.”. Windsor-based Schuman Cos. closed Monday on the $15 million sale of the 169,000-square-foot parcel, with plans to close on the south parcel at a later date. A brochure supplied...
Westword
Phil Washington Says Denver International Airport Is Ready to Take Off
With a busy holiday season ahead at Denver International Airport, traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels, making DIA the third-busiest airport in the country. "We’re not where we want to be, but we’re not where we were," CEO Phil Washington said as he offered a progress report on November 29.
