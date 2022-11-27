ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
castlepinesconnection.com

A legend in the baking

The baked goods created at the Sedalia Bakery are the confections of legend. Just ask anyone within a 10-mile radius. It was eight years ago that the little shop opened just off Sedalia’s main drag and next to the train tracks. However, it was well before that when people first discovered what can result from Donna Ingman’s prowess in the kitchen.
SEDALIA, CO
milehighcre.com

Student Housing Property Opposite Denver University Sells for $24.5M

Berkadia recently announced the sale of University Lofts — a 36-unit, 98-bed, mixed-use student housing property located at 2373 E. Evans Ave. in Denver — for $24.5 million, to an undisclosed buyer. Senior Managing Director Kevin Larimer of Berkadia Detroit, Brandon Buell of Berkadia Houston, and Senior Director...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont book printer goes out of business

After 15 years in operation, a Longmont book printer and its parent company have closed. Steuben Press and parent company R&R Graphics said in an emailed automatic reply that the company would be closing its doors. The companies, which provided graphic design and book printing, pointed to supply chain disruptions as the main cause.
LONGMONT, CO
athleticbusiness.com

Pickleballers Clash With Denver Parks and Rec Over Shoveling Duties

The Denver Parks and Recreation Department is warning pickellball players that they can be ticketed if they shovel snow from public courts. “They do way more damage to the courts when they try to shovel instead of letting it just melt naturally,” Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation, told Westword. “We do not allow it. To just go out there because you want to get out a day or two earlier and shovel is a very shortsighted way of trying to make sure that you can do what you want versus the good of the whole community.”
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two Denver council members oppose to Park Hill Golf Course Development

Though united in opposition, two Denver City Council members Monday night were set against publishing the Park Hill Golf Course small area plan for differing reasons. District 9 Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca and District 6 Councilman Paul Kashmann voted against the bill, which appeared before council for the first time. The proposed redevelopment of the Park Hill Golf Course has been a contentious issue since Westside Investment Partners Inc. submitted an initial plan in July. Since then, plans have evolved to include 55 acres of mixed...
DENVER, CO
K99

Is Colorado’s Best Mexican Restaurant in Commerce City?

If you are looking for authentic food, great drinks and a lot of fun when dining out for Mexican, this spot on Highway 2, north of I-70, is hard to beat. It's a great little family-owned restaurant full of great people putting smiles on faces with each meal, and suffering through the Broncos losses, just like the rest of us. If you are a margarita fan, and fan of Mexican restaurants in Colorado, you really need to stop in.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
secretdenver.com

You Can Get Tickets For This Quirky, Camp-y Christmas Adventure In Denver

A six-acre holiday extravaganza that’s taking over Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park is Denver’s campiest holiday tradition. Camp Christmas will be taking place again until December 24th. The campgrounds will be taken over and transformed by artist Lonnie Hanzon for a dazzling experience. Expect a carousel ride, hot cocoa,...
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Holiday Art Market opens at Depot

In addition to walls filled with paintings, Littleton Fine Arts Guild members feature small arts and crafts pieces that make great gifts as they open the Holiday Art and Gift Market at the Depot Art Gallery, 2069 W. Powers Ave. in downtown Littleton. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Guild members also offer the Affordable Art Show at the Town Hall Art Center’s Stanton Gallery at 2450 W. Main St. in Littleton through Jan. 22. Open 10-5 Monday to Friday and during performances. (“Newsies” is open now through Christmas and tickets are another of our favorite gift ideas! See townhallartscenter.org.)
LITTLETON, CO
Westword

Why Colorado Tokers Love Zero Gravity

Cannabis breeders tend to name their strains in connection with a smell or flavor, because something called "Strawberry Dream" sounds more appealing to new customers than "Red Eyed Hunger." I appreciate a grower who doesn't beat around the bush, though, and lets me know what to expect after smoking a bowl.
DENVER, CO
a-z-animals.com

5 Adorable Puppies in Denver To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. Thousands of dogs in the Denver area...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees

A local father moved out of a rental and was shocked when he was served with a collections notice for $25,000, which included a charge for $18,000 in unpaid rent. Shaul Turner reports. Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees. A local father moved out of a...
DENVER, CO
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Outlets at Loveland sold, to become Loveland Yards

The north parcel of the mostly vacant Outlets at Loveland has been sold and is being marketed as “Loveland Yards.”. Windsor-based Schuman Cos. closed Monday on the $15 million sale of the 169,000-square-foot parcel, with plans to close on the south parcel at a later date. A brochure supplied...
LOVELAND, CO
Westword

Phil Washington Says Denver International Airport Is Ready to Take Off

With a busy holiday season ahead at Denver International Airport, traffic is returning to pre-pandemic levels, making DIA the third-busiest airport in the country. "We’re not where we want to be, but we’re not where we were," CEO Phil Washington said as he offered a progress report on November 29.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy