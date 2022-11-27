ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL flexes Chargers-Dolphins in Week 14 to put Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert in primetime

The great debate of the 2020 draft is getting primetime treatment in Week 14. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Dec. 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins is moving into the 8:20 ET "Sunday Night Football" slot on NBC, replacing a scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. The AFC West matchup will move to 4:05 ET on CBS.
Fantasy Football Week 13: Quarterback rankings

What a turnaround it's been for Tua Tagovailoa as the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. From a question mark entering the NFL and fantasy seasons to undefeated when he starts (and finishes) the game, Tagovailoa is leading a Miami team that's won five games in a row, sits atop the AFC East and ranks up there with the best there is on offense.
Antonio Brown wanted by Tampa police on domestic violence charge

Antonio Brown, former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is wanted by police in Tampa, Fla. on a domestic violence charge. The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday morning and lists the charge as misdemeanor battery domestic violence. No additional information was available on what led to the charge.
