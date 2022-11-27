Read full article on original website
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
New family medicine practice opens in Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Season recap: Fleming Island Golden Eagles finish with 5-4 record despite talented rosterAnthony SalazarFleming Island, FL
NFL Week 13 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under
Here's the betting odds for NFL Week 13 including moneylines, point spreads and over/under.
Charles Barkley defends Hugh Freeze
New Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze has more character concerns than you can shake a stick at, but that’s not stopping famous alum Charles Barkley from showing his support for the newest member of the Tigers family. “I will always support who’s coaching at Auburn,” Barkley told AL.com on Thursday. “I made no secret Read more... The post Charles Barkley defends Hugh Freeze appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
theScore
Von Miller placed on IR, will miss at least 4 games
The Buffalo Bills placed pass-rusher Von Miller on injured reserve Thursday due to a knee injury he sustained on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions. Miller will be forced to miss at least four games before he can return, making him eligible to come back for a Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Notre Dame quarterback transfer target off the board already
It didn’t take long for former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara to find a new home. Just a few days after entering the transfer portal, McNamara looks like he is heading to Iowa as reported by ESPN’s college football reporter Pete Thamel. It’s an interesting move, especially since Iowa...
theScore
Vikings' Peterson rips Kyler Murray: He only cares about himself
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson took a shot at his former Arizona Cardinals teammate Kyler Murray. During his "All Things Covered" podcast with Bryant McFadden, Peterson said Wednesday that Murray "doesn't care" about his coach, Kliff Kingsbury, considering how the quarterback calls him out in the media. "Kyler Murray don't...
theScore
Trent Dilfer named UAB head coach
UAB hired former Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer as its head coach, the school announced Wednesday. "Trent is a proven winner on and off the field at all levels and will be a tremendous leader for our program," director of athletics Mark Ingram said in a statement. He added, "Trent's...
theScore
LeBron: Why hasn't media asked me about Jerry Jones desegregation photo?
MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / MediaNews Group / Getty. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James pointed out to reporters after Tuesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers that he has yet to be asked about a recently resurfaced photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. James contrasted that...
theScore
NFL Week 12 betting takeaways: Missing quarterbacks move ratings
Heading into Week 12, we weren't sure who the best team in the NFL was. We still don't know. Last Thursday morning, the Bills were the No. 1 team in oddsmakers' ratings. But nothing was learned from Buffalo's narrow win over the Lions, the Chiefs' victory over a depleted Rams team, or the 49ers' bend-but-don't-break triumph against the Saints (San Francisco collected its one touchdown off a deflection at the end of the first half).
theScore
Bagwell criticizes Astros' focus on analytics: 'This game is played by humans'
Former Houston Astros first baseman and current special assistant Jeff Bagwell believes the club has grown too reliant on analytics over the past few years. "There are certain things that go on that the numbers can't explain," Bagwell said Tuesday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Chandler Rome. "This game is...
theScore
Georgia Tech promotes Brent Key to permanent head coach
Georgia Tech promoted interim head coach Brent Key to permanent head coach, the school announced Tuesday. "There was strong interest from across the country to be the next head coach at Georgia Tech, and we conducted an exhaustive national search," athletic director J Batt said in a statement. "At the beginning and end of the search, it was clear that the best choice for Georgia Tech is Brent Key."
theScore
CFP to begin 12-team format in 2024-25
The College Football Playoff will expand to a 12-team format during the 2024-25 season, the CFP board of managers announced Thursday. "On behalf of the management committee and the board of managers, this is thrilling," executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. "It's been a long process, but we are pleased that more teams and more students will have the opportunity to compete for the national championship beginning in the 2024 season. A new era of college football is about to begin. I look forward to it."
theScore
Colts' Saturday defends clock management: 'Thought we had plenty of time'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday believes he managed the clock adequately on the final drive of Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts were down 24-17 with 59 seconds left in the game when quarterback Matt Ryan ran for 14 yards to the Steelers' 26-yard line to set up a third-and-3. Saturday neglected to use one of his three timeouts after Ryan's run, and the clock ticked down to 30 seconds before the next snap.
Notre Dame lands another speedy receiver in 2023 recruiting class
Notre Dame has landed another commitment, their 26th overall, in the 2023 recruiting class. Kaleb Smith, a 6-0, 175-pound wide receiver from Reedy High School in Texas. Smith joins defensive back Peyton Bowen and receivers Jaden Greathouse and Braylon James as Texas high school football stars in Notre Dame’s class.
theScore
NFL award rankings: Updated look at race for MVP, rookie honors, more
The NFL's elite players and coaches are beginning to solidify their respective cases for the league's top individual awards 12 weeks into the 2022 season. Here's a current look at the five best candidates for each major honor:. Coach of the Year. 5. Brian Daboll, Giants. Daboll's case for Coach...
theScore
Celtics agree to 2-year, $20M extension with Horford
The Boston Celtics agreed to a two-year, $20-million extension with forward/center Al Horford, his agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Horford's new deal will keep him under contract through the 2024-25 season. Before the extension, the 36-year-old was set to become a free agent at the end of the current campaign.
theScore
Rockets' Smith: I knew transition to NBA wouldn't be easy
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. isn't sweating his early-season struggles. The rookie, selected No. 3 overall, said he's keeping a cool head to remain confident in his game. "I mean, I knew it wasn’t gonna be easy," Smith told The Athletic's Kelly Iko. "(It's important to keep) coming into...
theScore
Ham shoulders blame for Lakers' collapse vs. Pacers: 'That falls on me'
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham took responsibility for his side blowing a late 17-point lead in Monday's loss to the Indiana Pacers. "That falls on me," Ham said regarding the Lakers' offensive struggles in the final frame, courtesy of ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I'll take responsibility for that." Los...
theScore
Barkley wants to end rift with Jordan: 'Let's get past this bullshit'
Charles Barkley is ready to bury the hatchet with Michael Jordan. The NBA Hall of Famers were close friends for years, but their relationship soured over a decade ago when Barkley criticized Jordan's management of the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte finished with a 34-48 record in its first full season with Jordan as majority owner.
theScore
Report: Harden eyeing return on current 76ers road trip
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden is targeting a return during the team's current three-game road trip, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. The 76ers will play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, but Monday's contest against the Houston Rockets is Harden's most likely return date. Philadelphia officially ruled him out of...
theScore
Report: Guardians actively pursuing trade for A's Murphy
The trade market for Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is starting to take shape ahead of the winter meetings. The Cleveland Guardians are interested in acquiring the former Gold Glove backstop and are among the most active teams pursuing a trade with Oakland, sources told Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
