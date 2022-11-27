The College Football Playoff will expand to a 12-team format during the 2024-25 season, the CFP board of managers announced Thursday. "On behalf of the management committee and the board of managers, this is thrilling," executive director Bill Hancock said in a statement. "It's been a long process, but we are pleased that more teams and more students will have the opportunity to compete for the national championship beginning in the 2024 season. A new era of college football is about to begin. I look forward to it."

