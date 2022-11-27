ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday

Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
HOUSTON, TX
KOKI FOX 23

Antonio Brown wanted by Tampa police on domestic violence charge

Antonio Brown, former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is wanted by police in Tampa, Fla. on a domestic violence charge. The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday morning and lists the charge as misdemeanor battery domestic violence. No additional information was available on what led to the charge.
TAMPA, FL
KOKI FOX 23

NFL flexes Chargers-Dolphins in Week 14 to put Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert in primetime

The great debate of the 2020 draft is getting primetime treatment in Week 14. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Dec. 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins is moving into the 8:20 ET "Sunday Night Football" slot on NBC, replacing a scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. The AFC West matchup will move to 4:05 ET on CBS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy