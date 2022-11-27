Read full article on original website
Mike Evans vs. Marshon Lattimore is a fight that needs its own referee
TAMPA ― When Bucs receiver Mike Evans and Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore square off on the football field, there is a different kind of box score to check in the morning. They have had three fights since 2017, with Evans being slapped with one-game suspensions as the result...
Thursday Night Football: Bill Belichick might be too great for the Patriots' own good
Maybe the New England Patriots' coach is too special for their own good. Nobody is complaining about having Bill Belichick, who by just about any measure is the greatest coach in NFL history. Sorry, Patriots haters, but that's the truth. But in the post-Tom Brady era, the Patriots are stuck....
Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday
Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
Report: Police Identify Suspect in Vandalism of FirstEnergy Stadium
The Browns hosted the Buccaneers under unusual circumstances last Sunday after their home field was damaged days before the game.
Antonio Brown wanted by Tampa police on domestic violence charge
Antonio Brown, former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is wanted by police in Tampa, Fla. on a domestic violence charge. The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday morning and lists the charge as misdemeanor battery domestic violence. No additional information was available on what led to the charge.
NFL flexes Chargers-Dolphins in Week 14 to put Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert in primetime
The great debate of the 2020 draft is getting primetime treatment in Week 14. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Dec. 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins is moving into the 8:20 ET "Sunday Night Football" slot on NBC, replacing a scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. The AFC West matchup will move to 4:05 ET on CBS.
Arizona coach Jedd Fisch lands extension through 2027 season
Arizona coach Jedd Fisch agreed to a two-year extension through the 2027 season, the school announced Thursday. The deal comes
Report: College Football Playoff set to expand to 12 teams in 2024 after agreement with Rose Bowl
The College Football Playoff's long-awaited expansion appears to be coming sooner than expected. The Rose Bowl has signed an agreement that will allow the CFP to expand to 12 teams for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, two years earlier than its previous starting year of 2026, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Deion Sanders says he has an offer to coach at Colorado: 'They're not the only ones'
Deion Sanders has a job offer. The Jackson State football coach told reporters on Monday that the University of Colorado has offered him its head coaching position, confirming a Saturday report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. He also said that other schools have expressed interests in his coaching services. "The...
LeBron James wants to know why media hasn't asked him about 1957 Jerry Jones photo
LeBron James spoke with the media Wednesday night following the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, but turned the tables for a few minutes and took control of the presser to ask the media a question about two seemingly unrelated people: Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
