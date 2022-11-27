ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

5 New York State Hometowns Among ‘Best Christmas Towns’ In U.S.

Five places in New York State are among the best places in the world to celebrate the magic and charm of the holidays. The official start of the holiday season is up for debate. Some think it starts right after Halloween. Others prefer to wait until mid-November or after Thanksgiving. Or maybe you think it's not the holiday season until the calendar hits December or when the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit.
New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?

The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
Sheriff Hood comments on crime strategy

UTICA, N.Y. — Following a meeting convened by State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, along with law enforcement officials to discuss methods, techniques, and resources to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood also shared his viewpoints related to the law enforcement community.
More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties

We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
Rare White Deer Spotted in New York State [PICS]

Leucism is defined as a genetic mutation that causes the partial loss of all types of pigmentation, including carotenoids. The rare condition causes white coloration, patches, spots, or splotches on the skin or fur. What makes it different from albinism is that it does not affect the pigment cells in the eyes.
Surprise! 4 of NY’s Worst Commutes Are In The Hudson Valley

It's no surprise that so many people never want to go back to in-person work again. New York State boasts an average commute time of just over 33 minutes; why drive to your job when you could watch half an episode of The Great British Baking Show instead? Unfortunately, the news only gets worse if you live in the Hudson Valley.
Massive Payday This Friday Across New York State

Who couldn't use a little extra cash for the holidays? Perhaps it is not only the holidays you are planning for. Maybe it is a dream trip or college savings or a retirement plan. Saving money is very hard when the money coming in, goes out quickly. But this Friday may be the game changer that you have waited for.
New York’s Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average?

New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living. According to this U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report from May, 2021, in New York it's all about working in the medical field. Of the top ten paying jobs in the report, nine of them belong to the field of medical professions. The only outlier is Chief Executives coming in at the last spot in the top 10.
Getting Our Money’s Worth from N.Y.

Read the original op-ed here. With the election behind us, Gov. Hochul and the Legislature can now focus squarely on policies and programs that will shape the state’s future. Chief among these will be next year’s budget. Far-sighted decisions would strengthen the state’s ability to weather future fiscal and economic stress. Short-sighted ones would weaken the state’s chances for a healthy, stable future, putting our most vulnerable at the greatest risk.
Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?

There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State

The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
