New York’s Ban On Gas Lawn Equipment Is Getting Closer
New York State is working on banning all gas-powered lawn equipment by 2027 and the process has already started across the Empire State. New York State Senate bill S7462A calls for the end of in-state sales of gas-powered lawn equipment by the year 2027. The process of the bill becoming...
‘Outrageous, Absurd’ Plan Makes It Cost More To Drive In New York
It might soon cost a lot more to drive in New York State. New Yorkers called this "outrageous" and "absurd." With inflation at or near an all-time high, the last thing most want to hear is higher tolls. Sadly, New York State officials are considering raising prices on the New York State Thruway.
‘People Over Politics:’ New York Man Makes United States History
A New York State man just made history. On Wednesday, New York Congressman Hakeem Jeffries was appointed to lead Democrats in the House for the 118th Congress. Jefferies, from Brooklyn, will become the first Black American to be appointed to a leadership role in Congress. "Today, with immense pride, I...
5 New York State Hometowns Among ‘Best Christmas Towns’ In U.S.
Five places in New York State are among the best places in the world to celebrate the magic and charm of the holidays. The official start of the holiday season is up for debate. Some think it starts right after Halloween. Others prefer to wait until mid-November or after Thanksgiving. Or maybe you think it's not the holiday season until the calendar hits December or when the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lit.
New York State Is Running Low On Electricity?
The winter months are upon us in New York State and across the Northeast. As we get ready for mountains of snow and long, cold days, there are some fears that are also mounting in The Empire State. As the laws are changing and the push to go "green" gets...
New York Hunter Illegally Kills Deer With ATV, Crossbow in Hudson Valley
A New York hunter is accused of trespassing on Hudson Valley property and illegally killing a deer with a crossbow and ATV. On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, The DEC...
New York State Sets New Record For ‘Clean’ Jobs, Helps With COVID
A new record was set in New York State that officials say is helping New York recover from the COVID pandemic. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proudly announced New York State set a record level of clean energy jobs. New York State Sets Clean Energy Jobs Record. New...
Oneida Dispatch
Sheriff Hood comments on crime strategy
UTICA, N.Y. — Following a meeting convened by State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, along with law enforcement officials to discuss methods, techniques, and resources to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood also shared his viewpoints related to the law enforcement community.
More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties
We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
Rare White Deer Spotted in New York State [PICS]
Leucism is defined as a genetic mutation that causes the partial loss of all types of pigmentation, including carotenoids. The rare condition causes white coloration, patches, spots, or splotches on the skin or fur. What makes it different from albinism is that it does not affect the pigment cells in the eyes.
Canada to New York City hydropower pipeline breaks ground. Here’s what it means.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 339-mile pipeline slated to bring hydropower directly from Canada to New York City began construction Wednesday in a significant push to reach the state’s ambitious energy goals, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line — developed by Transmission Developers...
Surprise! 4 of NY’s Worst Commutes Are In The Hudson Valley
It's no surprise that so many people never want to go back to in-person work again. New York State boasts an average commute time of just over 33 minutes; why drive to your job when you could watch half an episode of The Great British Baking Show instead? Unfortunately, the news only gets worse if you live in the Hudson Valley.
Massive Payday This Friday Across New York State
Who couldn't use a little extra cash for the holidays? Perhaps it is not only the holidays you are planning for. Maybe it is a dream trip or college savings or a retirement plan. Saving money is very hard when the money coming in, goes out quickly. But this Friday may be the game changer that you have waited for.
Gov. Hochul vetoes anti-fentanyl bill backed by Staten Island pols
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation last week that would have created a state task force focused on combatting the state’s fight against deadly fentanyl. On Wednesday, the governor struck down the bill that State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) and Assemblyman Michael Cusick...
New York’s Top Paying Jobs: Does Your NY Salary Meet the Average?
New York isn't exactly the most affordable place to live, but if you work in one of these professions you're probably not too worried about the rising cost of living. According to this U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report from May, 2021, in New York it's all about working in the medical field. Of the top ten paying jobs in the report, nine of them belong to the field of medical professions. The only outlier is Chief Executives coming in at the last spot in the top 10.
New York State Bridge Authority Announced Exciting Change For Hudson Valley Bridge
This is a common question that those who reside in the Hudson Valley have asked themselves before. It seems like there is always some sort of construction happening in our area. However, this is good news. Whether it's for safer streets, bigger bridges or even more lanes on roads, it's for the better.
New York State Thruway Decorated with Teepees, Where Can You See Them?
The New York State Thruway stretches nearly 500 miles taking you from the Big Apple to the State Capital and eventually to Pennsylvania. Along the way you will see everything from mountains to cities and farmland. You might even see some surprises as well, like teepees. If you have traveled...
cbcny.org
Getting Our Money’s Worth from N.Y.
Read the original op-ed here. With the election behind us, Gov. Hochul and the Legislature can now focus squarely on policies and programs that will shape the state’s future. Chief among these will be next year’s budget. Far-sighted decisions would strengthen the state’s ability to weather future fiscal and economic stress. Short-sighted ones would weaken the state’s chances for a healthy, stable future, putting our most vulnerable at the greatest risk.
Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?
There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State
The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
