Related
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Group C has not at all unfolded as the world expected it to. Saudi Arabia were somewhat sent back to earth when a 2-0 loss to Poland followed their shock victory over Argentina. However, a win against Mexico would guarantee their group stage escape, their first in 28 years. Mexico's...
What time is Wales vs England today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
England are sitting pretty in Group B, as they take on their fellow Brits in a matchup with as many social implications as sporting ones. As Group B leaders, the Three Lions will both qualify for the knockout stage and secure the group's top spot with a win, and they guarantee a knockout place with a draw as well.
Why Tim Weah goal vs. Iran was disallowed: How semi-automated offside VAR cost USA
In Tuesday's crucial USA vs. Iran World Cup match, Timothy Weah thought he had given the Americans a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Unfortunately for him — and the USMNT — it was disallowed after being ruled offside. It was an extremely tight call, but based on the...
Serbia vs Switzerland prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group G match
Serbia will look for revenge over Switzerland from four years ago as both sides aim to secure a knockout stage place from Group G at the FIFA World Cup. Brazil are expected to win the group, but the race for second is still anyone's game. Switzerland sit in second after their three points gained from the win over Cameroon, while Serbia are on one after their wild 3-3 draw with the African nation.
Will coach John Herdman leave Canada? World Cup could be end for CanMNT boss amidst rumors of England return
Now that Canada's 2022 World Cup is over, the focus turns to 2026, where the North American nation will play joint-host alongside the United States and Mexico. Head coach John Herdman has impressed throughout his time in charge of Les Rouges, joining in 2018 and leading a meteoric rise to prominence for the previous CONCACAF minnows, topping the federation's World Cup qualification table and steering Canada to their first World Cup since 1986.
Who do Spain play in the World Cup Round of 16? Knockout opposition, date, time, early odds and history
Spain will take on Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after a chaotic finish to their group-stage campaign on Thursday. At one stage, Luis Enrique's side looked to be crashing out courtesy of defeat to Japan, but they were spared that embarrassment by Germany's comeback against Costa Rica.
World Cup Round of 16 predictions: Who will win quarterfinal berths in knockout round at Qatar 2022
The World Cup group stage is the land of upsets, but the knockout stage is where the best teams in the world assert their dominance. With just 16 teams remaining by the start of knockout play on December 3, this is where heroes are truly made, and where champions are crowned.
Why controversial Tanaka winning goal for Japan versus Spain in World Cup Group E was allowed to stand
Japan pulled off yet another huge upset at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after following up their win over Germany with another come-from-behind victory to beat Spain 2-1, as they topped Group E and moved into the knockout stages. But for all the magical story of the Samurai Blue's continued...
When is Japan vs Croatia at FIFA World Cup? Updated TV schedule, time, odds for 2022 Round of 16 match
Japan completed one of the weirdest sets of group stage results in World Cup history, but in the end finished on top of the Group of Death ahead of Spain and Germany, setting up a date with Croatia in the Round of 16. Defeat to CONCACAF minnows Costa Rica was...
Referee Stephanie Frappart makes historic World Cup debut in Germany vs Costa Rica
Stephanie Frappart is the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match, as she takes control of Germany's fixture against Costa Rica on Thursday. Flick backed her with "100 per cent trust" Germany must win to qualify for last 16. WHAT HAPPENED? Frappart, who was the fourth official in...
Spain's route to 2022 World Cup final: Potential knockout games for La Roja after Group E runner-up spot
Spain emerged from a strong Group E to qualify for the 2022 World Cup knockout stage, as they did in 2018. Luis Enrique's new generation of stars shone in a 7-0 opening game victory over Costa Rica, and then held the wounded animal of Germany – who lost their opening game – to an entertaining 1-1 draw.
Mexico's World Cup elimination hurts even more this time: The knockout-stage streak is over
It seemed as though Mexico’s last real breath of competition at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was spent just three minutes into its final group game, against Saudi Arabia. Forward Alexis Vega got free with the ball and had only the goalkeeper to beat to invigorate El Tri’s opportunity for a spectacular, historic comeback. He did not beat the keeper. He did not score.
Full Australian 'summer of tennis' schedule revealed for 2023
It's officially summer in Australia, which means that the annual 'summer of tennis' is right around the corner. Tennis Australia have revealed the full schedule of events to take place in the lead-up to the first Grand Slam tournament of 2023, the Australian Open. The calendar includes a combination of...
'I don't think it was Romelu Lukaku's fault!' - Belgium striker defended by team-mate after World Cup failure
Belgium's Jeremy Doku defended team-mate Romelu Lukaku after the striker's shocking display against Croatia on Thursday. WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku came on at half-time and could have won the game for his country but was unable to score. Afterward, he took his frustration out on the Belgium dugout However, Doku believes the striker shouldn't be singled out.
Which British football stadiums have held boxing matches? Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora at Tottenham joins list
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora will provide the latest addition to a long legacy of boxing matches in British football stadiums when they meet at the home of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Past and present stadiums have staged massive fights, from Spurs' neighbours Arsenal and the home of the...
USA vs. Netherlands World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
The Netherlands return to the World Cup knockout stage for the fourth time in five editions when Louis van Gaal's side face a USA team buoyed by reaching the Round of 16 with a closing group stage win over Iran. Captain Christian Pulisic scored the only goal of the game...
USA vs Iran final score, result: USMNT hang on, advance to knockouts as Pulisic scores winner but is injured
It was tense, it was nervy, and it was gut-wrenching at times for U.S. fans, but the United States advanced to the knockout stage of the 2022 World Cup by defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win match. Needing simply a victory to advance, Christian Pulisic delivered the biggest moment of...
