ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Report: Utah's public school enrollment increases, bucking national trend

By Merrilee Gasser
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Li6BU_0jPGdi3u00
Shutterstock

(The Center Square) – Utah bucked the national trend by gaining more students enrolling in public schools when almost every other state lost students to alternative education options, according to a new report.

The report by the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools found nearly 1.5 million students left the public school system during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing losses in almost every state. The only two states to avoid enrollment decreases in public schools were Utah and Idaho.

Utah gained 7,925 students from the 2019-2020 school year to 2021-2022, according to the report.

The state’s 1.34% increase in public school enrollment came at the same time a modest increase in public charter school enrollment was also observed. Aside from Idaho, whose public school system gained 364 students during that time frame, every other state saw more public school students leave for charter schools, private schools, and other alternative options.

Neighboring states saw thousands of students leave the public education system. Colorado’s enrollment dropped by 35,151 students, Arizona’s by 34,803 students, and Nevada’s by 14,572, the report found.

While public school enrollment was decreasing across the nation, enrollment in charter schools was increasing. Those changes have held for the most part, meaning students who left the public school system don’t appear to be returning.

“Our analysis clearly demonstrates that enrollment gains in charter schools have persisted while enrollment losses for district public schools have remained,” the authors wrote.

From 2019-2020 to the 2021-2022 school year, charter schools saw a 7.08% enrollment increase across the nation. Overall, nearly 240,000 students joined charter schools, according to the report.

It’s unclear what factored into Utah and Idaho experiencing gains in public school enrollment while every other state was seeing losses. In a ranking of states’ school systems released this year by personal finance website WalletHub, Utah’s school system ranked 13th while Idaho’s ranked 37th.

However, in a study conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research that looked at COVID outcomes in the 50 states in terms of the economy, education, and mortality, Utah ranked first, and Idaho was also in the top 10.

States at the bottom were those who had the strictest COVID-19 policies and were among the last to return to in-person education.

“Public education is a public trust, and these enrollment numbers suggest that trust may have been shaken,” the authors of the charter school report wrote. “During the pandemic school years, we searched for charter school enrollment patterns related to geography or race. The only clear pattern we could find is that charter school growth happened almost everywhere, as did growth in homeschooling and private schools.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Oklahoma health officials hopeful Medicaid expansion will improve safety rankings

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma’s national ranking for hospital safety has fallen, dropping the Sooner State to 33rd in the nation since studies conducted earlier in the year, a recent report concludes. Still, health officials remain optimistic that the state may be in for a turnaround, predicting that Oklahoma’s Medicaid Expansion will ultimately put less pressure on state hospitals and medical facilities as more Oklahomans gain access to primary care earlier. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana's electricity prices were 2 cents cheaper than national average

(The Center Square) — Louisiana’s electricity costs were more than 2 cents per kilowatt hour cheaper than the national average in 2021, according to recent analysis from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The EIA published new state electricity profiles this month that show the average retail price for electricity in Louisiana was 8.82 cents per kilowatt hour in 2021, compared to a national average of 11.10 cents per kilowatt hour. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Minnesota only Midwest state ranked in top 5 for job seekers

(The Center Square) – Rankings of the Midwest states spanned from fifth to 41st in a national employment report WalletHub released Wednesday. 2022’s Best & Worst States for Jobs compares the 50 states across 35 key indicators of job market strength, opportunities and state-specific economic health to judge which are most attractive for job seekers. Indicators included employment growth, median annual income, average commute time and more across two dimensions: Job Market and Economic Environment. Job Market factors accounted for 60% of the ranking since...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Center Square

Washington ranked the best state in the nation for finding a job

(The Center Square) – Looking for work? You might consider coming to the Pacific Northwest, as a new study has concluded Washington is the best state for jobs. Personal finance website WalletHub compared all 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity, and economic vitality to determine the best and worst places in America to find employment.
WASHINGTON STATE
cityweekly.net

Gerrymandered Salt Lake County is Utah Republican Party's New Gulag

Most readers of this space know I grew up in Bingham Canyon, my home bordered on both sides by rail lines exiting the giant Kennecott Copper Mine just up the way. Those rail lines were used to transport the ore taken from the mine out to Magna where it was crushed, refined and smelted into the copper wires that transport electricity to the computer on which you are likely reading this column right now.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
The Center Square

School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes

(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

AGs accuse company of 'environmental activism'; ask for hearing on utility holdings

(The Center Square) – Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and 12 other attorneys general are asking the Federal Energy Regulation Commission to hold a hearing over Vanguard's ownership of utility shares in light of what they call the company's recent "environmental activism." Vanguard has asked the FERC to extend its authorization to hold more than $10 million in utility shares. The attorneys general allege in their filing the company has...
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

Washington state has low electricity prices. Will it stay that way?

(The Center Square) – In terms of average retail price, Washington state has the seventh lowest electricity rate in the nation, 8.75 cents per kilowatt hour, according to a 2021 state electricity profiles report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The national average is 11.10 cents per kilowatt hour. Washington’s 2021 retail rate came in lower than neighboring Oregon at 8.95 cents, which ranked No. 11, but higher than Idaho’s cheapest-in-the-country 8.17 cents. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest City in Idaho

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.) The typical American household earns $64,994 annually, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census...
IDAHO STATE
kpcw.org

Climate change expert says Utah could do more

Journalist Jake Bittle talks about his new book, "The Great Displacement," and says Utah could do more when it comes to climate change. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT
The Center Square

Legislative audit finds significant waste in two Wisconsin coronavirus grant programs

(The Center Square) – No one really knows just how much of Wisconsin’s nearly $600 million in small business coronavirus grant money was wasted or given to scammers. The Legislative Audit Bureau on Tuesday released a limited review of the “We’re All In” and “Wisconsin Tomorrow” programs, and confirmed that the state handed out money to ineligible businesses. “LAB reviewed 172 program grants totaling $4.1 million and found that DOR...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest City in Oregon

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.) The typical American household earns $64,994 annually, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census...
OREGON STATE
ksl.com

'Next Generation' 911 system goes online in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — When a person calls 911, it is assumed that help will be sent. But what if there is an outage, or what if a victim is in a position that texting 911 is the only option?. "It's one of those things most citizens never think...
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy