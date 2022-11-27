ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III says nobody in Green Bay has the 'gonads' to tell Aaron Rodgers to sit down

Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers, has some tough decisions ahead of him. On one hand, he has a four-time MVP quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who's a proud competitor who wants to play through two injuries. On the other, he has a young quarterback in Jordan Love who flashed some immense potential in Green Bay's last game. The Packers, remember, traded up and spent the No. 26 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Love, so they have plenty of reason to give him a chance to ride out this abysmal 4-8 season to see if he can be the future in Green Bay or not.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Believes Steelers’ Chris Boswell’s Harsh Comments After Week 6 Win Were Directed At Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers had just defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Fie — I mean, Acrisure Stadium. During the post-game celebrations, a live video caught Steelers players walking back to the locker room. Usually there is not a lot to see during these videos. Players are usually yelling and getting hyped after a big win. But this particular video brought up a huge debate amongst Steelers fans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Eerie discovery made after Aaron Rodgers exits game with injury

On Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an apparent rib injury. Subsequently, Jordan Love entered the game to replace an injured Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Love played extremely well, completing six of his nine passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. His most notable play was a 63-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger calls out Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada once again

Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t been shy about his feelings for Steelers' OC Matt Canada this season. He's back at it again. On this week's episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," kicker Chris Boswell’s comments in Week 6 came into discussion. "It ain’t 'cause of you. I can guarantee you that much," Boswell said heading to the locker room following the Steelers win over the Buccaneers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker

Watch: Former Patriots LB Tedy Bruschi gets trucked by his son

The apple truly doesn’t fall far from the Bruschi tree. After making a living trucking running backs and tight ends in the middle of the field for the New England Patriots for 13 years, former linebacker Tedy Bruschi appears to have passed on his thirst for punishment to his son, Dante.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
JACKSON, MS
NBC Sports

49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad

The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Early returns on Chase Claypool trade look dismal for Bears

The high price the Bears paid for low-producing WR Chase Claypool begs the question: Did the Steelers fleece Chicago?. In early November, the Bears traded a second-round pick to Pittsburgh for the third-year wideout. With the Bears at 3-9, the pick dealt projects as the 34th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, per Tankathon.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League

Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
Yardbarker

Former MLB Player Shares Notable Praise For The Braves

The Atlanta Braves have signed many of their young stars to long contract extensions. In addition to extending Matt Olson upon his arrival in Atlanta, the Braves also extended Austin Riley, Michael Harris, Spencer Strider, Ozzie Albies, and others. For the time being, the Braves have their young core locked...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham

The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NFL accused of 'hiding' Deshaun Watson, Browns-Texans game

A massive number of NFL fans will not have local television access to quarterback Deshaun Watson making his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. As Jesse Pantuosco of Audacy shared, Sunday's game between the 4-7 Browns and 1-9-1 Houston Texans will air locally only in a handful of media markets. For the most part, individuals who live decent drives away from Cleveland or Houston will need to have NFL Sunday Ticket or journey to an establishment to catch the game:
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Nick Chubb Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return

The Cleveland Browns are about to get a tune-up, the likes of which they haven’t seen in decades. Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for the team on Sunday when it visits NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans. It is sure...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy