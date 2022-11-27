Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen to Open in Plano on Saturday, December 10Steven DoylePlano, TX
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
