Pennsylvania State

wdiy.org

Two PA Nursing Homes Ordered to Pay Over $500,000 in Back Wages

A federal court in Pennsylvania says two nursing and rehab centers in the midstate must pay workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages and damages. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez has more. Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs

>State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania counties will soon be able to apply for part of a 125-million-dollar program to pay for home repairs for low-income residents and landlords. Republican State Senator Pat Browne of Lehigh says the Whole-Home Repairs program is the largest investment the General Assembly has made in recent history. The application process for counties will be open December 12th and run through January 31st. The statewide program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
ALLENTOWN, PA
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania physician sentenced to up to 6 years for unlawful opioid prescription

Doylestown, Pa.-based Richard Alan Kondan, DO, has been sentenced to two to six years in prison for unlawful prescription of opioids, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Nov. 29. An investigation found that Dr. Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without appropriate medical justification and frequently authorized refills without physician...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mastriano supporters are flooding Pa. courts with recount petitions in governor’s race

Philadelphia — Some of Doug Mastriano’s supporters wrongly believe the results of the 2022 election are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. Election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law. It’s not clear the effort will succeed in requiring counties to retally their votes; some courts have already thrown...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Assessment results: See how your school performed

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released results from the 2021-22 school year’s state-level assessments. The standardized testing results include the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), and Keystone Exams. Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty says Pennsylvania is “not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Special election date set to fill open Pa. Senate seat

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ of election on Thursday setting Jan. 31 as the date when a special election will be held to fill the 27th state senatorial district seat. The seat was vacated on Wednesday by Sen. John Gorder, R-Columbia County. Gordner announced on Monday he was resigning his elected post to become counsel to the Senate’s interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R- Westmoreland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

New Pennsylvania Law Increases Penalties for Repeat DUI Offenses

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a new Pennsylvania law has changed the grading of certain offenses for driving under the influence. The legislation, referred to as Deana's Law, which amends the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code by increasing the grading for certain DUI offenses, requiring consecutive sentencing for certain repeat DUI offenders.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine

WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

