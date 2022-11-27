>State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania counties will soon be able to apply for part of a 125-million-dollar program to pay for home repairs for low-income residents and landlords. Republican State Senator Pat Browne of Lehigh says the Whole-Home Repairs program is the largest investment the General Assembly has made in recent history. The application process for counties will be open December 12th and run through January 31st. The statewide program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO