wdiy.org
New Report: Northampton County Tied for Most Climate Disasters in PA from 2011-2021 | WDIY Local News
Northampton County has been one of the hardest-hit parts of Pennsylvania when it comes to weather-related disasters. That’s according to a new report. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The assessment, released by the nonprofit Rebuild by Design, found that nine climate disasters were federally declared in Pennsylvania between...
wdiy.org
Two PA Nursing Homes Ordered to Pay Over $500,000 in Back Wages
A federal court in Pennsylvania says two nursing and rehab centers in the midstate must pay workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages and damages. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez has more. Gabriela Martínez is a Report for America corps member covering race and identity in central Pennsylvania with...
Rejecting undated mail ballots disproportionately impacts communities of color in Pa., data shows
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that undated and incorrectly dated mail ballots should not be counted in the Nov. 8 midterm election, a decision that is now being challenged in federal court.
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
iheart.com
State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs
>State Program Will Low-Income Residents, Landlords With Home Repairs. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania counties will soon be able to apply for part of a 125-million-dollar program to pay for home repairs for low-income residents and landlords. Republican State Senator Pat Browne of Lehigh says the Whole-Home Repairs program is the largest investment the General Assembly has made in recent history. The application process for counties will be open December 12th and run through January 31st. The statewide program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
beckersasc.com
Pennsylvania physician sentenced to up to 6 years for unlawful opioid prescription
Doylestown, Pa.-based Richard Alan Kondan, DO, has been sentenced to two to six years in prison for unlawful prescription of opioids, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said Nov. 29. An investigation found that Dr. Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without appropriate medical justification and frequently authorized refills without physician...
wdiy.org
Recount Requests from Republican Groups Hold Up PA’s Election Certification
Today is the deadline for Pennsylvania to certify its election results, but requests for recounts in multiple counties could be delaying the process. WITF’s Robby Brod reports, the requests from Republican groups are legal — but there’s no evidence that anything was wrong with the vote count.
Mastriano supporters are flooding Pa. courts with recount petitions in governor’s race
Philadelphia — Some of Doug Mastriano’s supporters wrongly believe the results of the 2022 election are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. Election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law. It’s not clear the effort will succeed in requiring counties to retally their votes; some courts have already thrown...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Man in Relation to Seizure of Over 200 Animals from Summit Township Farm
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty case that involved over 200 animals being rescued and placed in the care of the A.N.N.A. Shelter. Gregory Havican, 49 of Erie faces a total of 163 charges. Havican is being charged with the following:. 78 Felony...
Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, Lt. Gov. elect Davis announce Inaugural Committee
Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Davis have announced their Inaugural Committee.
House Democrat sues Pennsylvania county for not certifying election
Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) sued the elections board in Luzerne County, Pa., on Tuesday after it did not certify its vote canvass over paper shortages at polling places. The board’s two Republicans opposed certification at Monday’s meeting, while two Democrats voted in favor and the other abstained. The...
Special election scheduled for late Pennsylvania rep’s seat
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A special election will be held to replace a Pennsylvania state lawmaker who died several weeks before voters elected him to another term. The only question may be who orders the special election. House Speaker Bryan Cutler on Wednesday ordered the election for Feb. 7 to...
Pennsylvania among states that put up Christmas decorations the earliest | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Assessment results: See how your school performed
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education has released results from the 2021-22 school year’s state-level assessments. The standardized testing results include the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), and Keystone Exams. Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty says Pennsylvania is “not...
Special election date set to fill open Pa. Senate seat
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ of election on Thursday setting Jan. 31 as the date when a special election will be held to fill the 27th state senatorial district seat. The seat was vacated on Wednesday by Sen. John Gorder, R-Columbia County. Gordner announced on Monday he was resigning his elected post to become counsel to the Senate’s interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R- Westmoreland.
In Pennsylvania’s legislature, one person can block the wishes of thousands of citizens | PennLive letter
Pennsylvania’s legislative rules are being shaped now. On January 3, 2023 procedural rules will be voted on by all legislators on the first day of the new 2023 – 24 legislative session. The Pennsylvania Senate and the Pennsylvania House of Representatives follow parallel tracks. Under current rules, the...
erienewsnow.com
New Pennsylvania Law Increases Penalties for Repeat DUI Offenses
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a new Pennsylvania law has changed the grading of certain offenses for driving under the influence. The legislation, referred to as Deana's Law, which amends the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code by increasing the grading for certain DUI offenses, requiring consecutive sentencing for certain repeat DUI offenders.
Pa. woman sues Walmart, says she was fired for not getting vaccine
WILLIAMSPORT – A Schuylkill County woman has sued Walmart claiming said was fired last year for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. Deborah Lybarger of Ashland alleges in a suit filed Monday in U.S. Middle District Court against Walmart Associates Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas, that her rights under the Civil Rights and the Pennsylvania Human Relations acts were violated.
