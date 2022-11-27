ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Report: Alabama public charter school enrollment is on the rise

By Brent Addleman
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40VHQP_0jPGdYBW00
Student enrollment in charter schools is on the rise, according to a new report. Billy E. Barnes / Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) – Charter school enrollment in Alabama is on the rise, a new report shows.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools released its report, “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic,” which details the shift in enrollment to charter schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report shows enrollment shifts to charter schools was slow at first in Alabama but sped up during the pandemic.

Alabama enacted a charter school law in 2015, and the first schools didn’t open until 2017. While enrollment was slow as new schools opened, the state saw a significant uptick in enrollment through the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight public charter schools opened in 2021 and 2022, the report shows, and have the ability to educate 4,100 students when full enrollment is reached.

A message to the state’s Department of Education seeking information on the number of charter schools currently in operation and student enrollment was not returned.

The report shows the charter schools are predominantly serving the Black community as a great number of the schools were providing in-person instruction where traditional public schools were not. The Magic City Acceptance Academy provides a “culturally affirming educational environment” where students are urged to embrace education, attain individual success, and take ownership in their future.

Despite having a smaller charter school sector, the release said, Alabama has a higher number of innovative school models, featuring one school with a focus on aviation and aerospace. Another charter school provides a service-oriented model and another features project-based learning.

An earlier report from the organization showed that across the nation there was an increase of 240,000 students enrolled in charter schools during the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Report: Charter school enrollment increases in Georgia

(The Center Square) — More Georgia students are attending charter schools, while enrollment at public schools is declining, according to a new report. New figures from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools show that Georgia experienced a roughly 4.9% increase in charter enrollments between 2019-20 and 2021-22. Meanwhile, traditional public schools saw a roughly 1.9% decline in enrollments during the same period. "Public education is about ensuring students and...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Data: 303 Michigan schools haven't touched ESSER III COVID funds

(The Center Square) – More than 300 Michigan school districts haven’t touched their final tranche of federal COVID money, according to lagging spending data from the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University. The data, updated on Oct. 28, 2022, tracks Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief III spending. It shows that billions of dollars haven’t been spent from more than $5 billion of federal monies given for pandemic learning-loss recovery. The data...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina charter schools show fifth-highest enrollment gains nationally

(The Center Square) — North Carolina's charter schools had the fifth-highest enrollment gains in the nation during the pandemic, according to new research from the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools. The November report shows charter school enrollment in North Carolina increased by 8,528 students between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school year, and by another 5,784 students between 2020-21 and 2021-22, for a total of 14,312 new charter school students during the pandemic. ...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania public schools adding racial, cultural bias rules for teachers

(The Center Square) – Culture, bias, diversity, inclusion and prejudices are buzzwords punctuating new guidelines being put in place to certify educators in Pennsylvania. The changes to and implementation of the new certification process has been nearly five years in the making, inclusive of legislative committee endorsements and public comment. Integration of Chapter 49 competencies and standards in the field – education prep programs, induction programs, and continuing professional development...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes

(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma health officials hopeful Medicaid expansion will improve safety rankings

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma’s national ranking for hospital safety has fallen, dropping the Sooner State to 33rd in the nation since studies conducted earlier in the year, a recent report concludes. Still, health officials remain optimistic that the state may be in for a turnaround, predicting that Oklahoma’s Medicaid Expansion will ultimately put less pressure on state hospitals and medical facilities as more Oklahomans gain access to primary care earlier. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

New strategic plan would bolster Mississippi’s defense industry

(The Center Square) – Growing Mississippi’s defense economy is the focus of a new strategic plan. The Governor’s Office of Military Affairs, Gov. Tate Reeves announced, is working in conjunction with the Mississippi Defense Initiative and the University of Southern Mississippi on a plan to grow and strengthen the state’s defense economy. “Mississippi is proud to be a leader in the defense industry,” the first-term Republican governor said in a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSFA

No-cost job training offered at Alabama community colleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Community College System is expediting people to the workforce with its Skills for Success program. The program offers no-cost job training for multiple sectors needing skilled workers including the construction industry, which ACCS Innovation Center Director Julie Frizzell says is struggling. “We have been...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Nearly 40% of Georgia hospitals earned average marks for safety from independent watchdog

(The Center Square) — Roughly four in 10 Georgia hospitals earned a grade of C, according to a new analysis from an independent national watchdog. Of the 83 hospitals The Leapfrog Group graded, it gave 21 hospitals (25.3%) an A, 23 hospitals (27.7%) a B, and four hospitals (4.8%) a D. The remaining 33 hospitals (39.8%) received a C as part of the fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades. The...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Where people in Alabama are moving to the most

Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia receives $100M federal grant for health care infrastructure

(The Center Square) — The feds are sending roughly $100 million to the Georgia Department of Public Health to help it bolster its health infrastructure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded the DPH $99.8 million over a five-year period for "strengthening public health infrastructure, work force and data systems," Nancy Nydam, a DPH spokeswoman, told The Center Square. The agency will receive nearly $83.7 million in the first year, and the remaining $16.1 million will be awarded over five years.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Legislative audit finds significant waste in two Wisconsin coronavirus grant programs

(The Center Square) – No one really knows just how much of Wisconsin’s nearly $600 million in small business coronavirus grant money was wasted or given to scammers. The Legislative Audit Bureau on Tuesday released a limited review of the “We’re All In” and “Wisconsin Tomorrow” programs, and confirmed that the state handed out money to ineligible businesses. “LAB reviewed 172 program grants totaling $4.1 million and found that DOR...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Washington ranked the best state in the nation for finding a job

(The Center Square) – Looking for work? You might consider coming to the Pacific Northwest, as a new study has concluded Washington is the best state for jobs. Personal finance website WalletHub compared all 50 states across 35 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity, and economic vitality to determine the best and worst places in America to find employment.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana lawmakers get informed on state's severance and property taxes ahead of possible changes

(The Center Square) — Louisiana lawmakers studying the state's tax structure reviewed severance, gas, property and other taxes on Wednesday as they prepare for possible changes in the 2023 legislative session. Members of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on State Tax Structure heard from several officials with various state departments, Louisiana State University, and experts in the legislature on several types of tax revenues. Alison Pryor, senior attorney for...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana's electricity prices were 2 cents cheaper than national average

(The Center Square) — Louisiana’s electricity costs were more than 2 cents per kilowatt hour cheaper than the national average in 2021, according to recent analysis from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The EIA published new state electricity profiles this month that show the average retail price for electricity in Louisiana was 8.82 cents per kilowatt hour in 2021, compared to a national average of 11.10 cents per kilowatt hour. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

AGs accuse company of 'environmental activism'; ask for hearing on utility holdings

(The Center Square) – Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and 12 other attorneys general are asking the Federal Energy Regulation Commission to hold a hearing over Vanguard's ownership of utility shares in light of what they call the company's recent "environmental activism." Vanguard has asked the FERC to extend its authorization to hold more than $10 million in utility shares. The attorneys general allege in their filing the company has...
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest City in Michigan

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.) The typical American household earns $64,994 annually, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

This Is the Poorest City in Alabama

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.) The typical American household earns $64,994 annually, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy