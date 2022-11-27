Tight Spain-Germany match puts World Cup group in flux

Spain expected to play the role of merciful god during their second 2022 FIFA World Cup match, thinking a quick beheading of their German foes would come quickly. However, Germany came to play, nabbing a well-earned point with a 1-1 draw, leaving Group E in a state of flux.

Dani Olmo set the tone early for the Spaniards, blasting a zero-spin ball right at Manuel Neuer, who expertly pushed the ball up and into the crossbar.

Ten minutes into the second half and German midfielder Joshua Kimmich puts it to the rarely-tested Spanish keeper Unai Simon.

But the difference was made through both country’s substitutes, with Alvaro Morato flicking the ball past Neuer, drawing first blood.

However, Germany strikes back through the relatively unknown striker Nicklas Fullkrug, the leading German scorer in the Bundesliga this year, who was only called up to the national squad when Timo Werner had to bow out due to injury.

Now that the dust has settled, Group E is wide open for any team coming ready to dominate into matchday three.

Germany will play Costa Rica Thursday (2 p.m. ET) at Al Bayt Stadium.

Spain will face off against Japan Thursday (2 p.m. ET) at Khalifa International Stadium.

