Brunswick, ME

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Midcoast Sports Exchange is Rockport’s newest consignment store for recycled equipment, recreation gear

ROCKPORT—A new Midcoast consignment shop has recently popped up as a center for used and new sports equipment and recreational gear. Midcoast Sports Exchange, owned and run by Justin Hovey, is fulfilling a community need. His Route 90 location (534 West Street, Rockport) is centrally located between two Rockport sports hubs: Midcoast Recreation Center and Pitch, a community indoor sports complex, and two school districts, Five Town Community School District and RSU 13.
ROCKPORT, ME
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Longfellow Hotel to Open in Portland, Maine Summer 2023

Maine-based, family-owned hospitality group Uncommon Hospitality announce their newest project, The Longfellow Hotel, designed in partnership with New York-based design firm Post Company. Opening in Summer 2023, The Longfellow will be Post Company’s first hotel in Maine delivering a distinctive design and new wellness offering to the city of Portland. The property will be the first independent full-service hotel to open in Portland in 20 years and is the namesake of famed Portland poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine

Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Woolwich couple has ‘trip of a lifetime’

Woolwich’s Veda and Carl Ferris, winners of an “I’m With The Band” trip from Maine Lottery, called their recent trip one of the most amazing experiences in their 41 years of marriage. The couple had a day in Nashville before heading onto a concert bus and...
WOOLWICH, ME
103.7 WCYY

Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine

It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Services announced for longtime Bangor Superintendent

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community continues to mourn the death of its former school superintendent. Her obituary says Dr. Betsy Webb passed away Thanksgiving morning in Bangor after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Webb worked in education for four decades as both a teacher and administrator and...
BANGOR, ME
NECN

Maine Town to Repair ‘Kind of Embarrassing,' Worn Out Sidewalks

A Maine town may finally be done paving over a problem. Over the past several years, Brunswick, the roughly 20,000-person community that is home to Bowdoin College, has been working on a plan to rehabilitate its worn out downtown sidewalks. The brick walkways have numerous visible holes that have drawn...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Z107.3

The Curse of the Walmart Pole Continues in Auburn, Maine

I am really starting to believe that there is a curse that was placed on the Walmart parking lot, well more specifically the Walmart pole. Ever since I moved to Maine in February of 2022, I have constantly heard about people driving into the pole. Yes, there are other places...
AUBURN, ME

