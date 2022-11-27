Read full article on original website
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
If you’re vacationing in Maine, consider a stop in Portland, Maine's largest city. I suggest you treat your family to Italian sandwiches from one of these great sandwich shops, head up to the Eastern Promenade, watch the sunset, and enjoy a Portland, Maine, original.
WMTW
University of New England breaks ground for medical campus centerpiece in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The University of New England is moving where it trains future physicians from its home campus in Biddeford to Portland in an expansion that may help reduce the state’s doctor shortage. UNE administrators, supporters, and students held a ceremonial groundbreaking on Tuesday for the new...
WGME
Dead River's acquisition of Bangor heating firm ends 3 generations of family ownership
BANGOR (BDN) -- Dead River Company has acquired a longtime Bangor-area heating fuel supplier, continuing its pattern of buying smaller, family-owned heating operations in New England. Dead River acquired Maine Energy Company in September for an undisclosed amount, according to Lisa Morrissette, a Dead River spokesperson. Maine Energy has been...
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Sports Exchange is Rockport’s newest consignment store for recycled equipment, recreation gear
ROCKPORT—A new Midcoast consignment shop has recently popped up as a center for used and new sports equipment and recreational gear. Midcoast Sports Exchange, owned and run by Justin Hovey, is fulfilling a community need. His Route 90 location (534 West Street, Rockport) is centrally located between two Rockport sports hubs: Midcoast Recreation Center and Pitch, a community indoor sports complex, and two school districts, Five Town Community School District and RSU 13.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Longfellow Hotel to Open in Portland, Maine Summer 2023
Maine-based, family-owned hospitality group Uncommon Hospitality announce their newest project, The Longfellow Hotel, designed in partnership with New York-based design firm Post Company. Opening in Summer 2023, The Longfellow will be Post Company’s first hotel in Maine delivering a distinctive design and new wellness offering to the city of Portland. The property will be the first independent full-service hotel to open in Portland in 20 years and is the namesake of famed Portland poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
Comedic Video Shares the History of the Famous Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
One store. One pole. Way too many accidents to sit down and count. Of course, I am talking about the infamous Walmart pole in Auburn, Maine. The pole that has taken down (well, really has been taken down) many vehicles with its beauty. I feel that I hear too many...
Take a Magical Winter Sleigh Ride With Your Family in Beautiful Belgrade, Maine
Maine is such a wonderful place to live and work isn't it?. Not only are we home to the most beautiful coastline on the planet, but we have the most gorgeous mountain ranges on this side of the Mississippi. In between our majestic shores and breathtaking peaks are dozens of...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
The Best Place To Live In Maine
It is overwhelming to find a town that meets all your needs, but this town in Maine might just check all your boxes. This is the best place to live in Maine.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich couple has ‘trip of a lifetime’
Woolwich’s Veda and Carl Ferris, winners of an “I’m With The Band” trip from Maine Lottery, called their recent trip one of the most amazing experiences in their 41 years of marriage. The couple had a day in Nashville before heading onto a concert bus and...
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
mainebiz.biz
Millinocket-to-Searsport rail connection proposed to boost distribution of wood pellets
Global export of Maine-produced wood pellets is the goal of a proposed forest products campus and rail transportation corridor at One North, a 1,400-acre, mixed-use industrial site in Millinocket that was formerly the Great Northern Paper mill site. One North is managed by Our Katahdin, a nonprofit founded in December...
wabi.tv
Services announced for longtime Bangor Superintendent
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor community continues to mourn the death of its former school superintendent. Her obituary says Dr. Betsy Webb passed away Thanksgiving morning in Bangor after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Webb worked in education for four decades as both a teacher and administrator and...
Dining Out in 1982 Portland, Maine, Was Delicious and Cheap
Remember the good old days when gas cost less than a dollar and the mall still had Woolworth?. I'm talking about the 80s, folks. It was decade of decadence, incredible music and movies, and going out to eat for less than $100. You might be saying, "Wait, Chris. There is...
NECN
Maine Town to Repair ‘Kind of Embarrassing,' Worn Out Sidewalks
A Maine town may finally be done paving over a problem. Over the past several years, Brunswick, the roughly 20,000-person community that is home to Bowdoin College, has been working on a plan to rehabilitate its worn out downtown sidewalks. The brick walkways have numerous visible holes that have drawn...
mainebiz.biz
Last vacancies on former Nasson College campus to become market-rate apartments
Plans are in the works to transform three former Nasson College dorms into housing, creating 83 market-rate apartments in the Sanford village of Springvale. Much of the former campus has been repurposed. But these are the last remaining vacant buildings. Nate Green and Chris Marshall, who have done smaller apartment...
They’re old guys with chainsaws. The Mainers they’re helping couldn’t be more grateful.
PORTLAND, Maine — Ever heard of a wood bank? It’s likely you haven’t because Maine has just a handful of them. The idea is straightforward: Just as food banks provide food, wood banks provide firewood to heat the homes of people who are struggling to get by.
The Curse of the Walmart Pole Continues in Auburn, Maine
I am really starting to believe that there is a curse that was placed on the Walmart parking lot, well more specifically the Walmart pole. Ever since I moved to Maine in February of 2022, I have constantly heard about people driving into the pole. Yes, there are other places...
Comments / 0