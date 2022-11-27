ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Instant analysis from Ravens' 28-27 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 28-27 loss to the Jaguars in Sunday’s Week 12 game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida:

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: After the game, the Ravens said there were lessons to learn about the razor-slim margin between victory and defeat. But after another fourth-quarter collapse, what other wisdom is there to gain that this season’s low points haven’t already offered? The Ravens entered this game with promising playoff odds, but they left it with even more questions about their prospects if they get there. Not many Super Bowl contenders struggle this much passing the ball or in high-leverage situations.

Childs Walker, reporter: What a disaster. The Ravens seemed to have control of the game multiple times, but they could not make the necessary plays to extend their lead, and Gus Edwards coughed up the ball at the worst possible moment. Lamar Jackson answered with a gutsy 62-yard throw to DeSean Jackson to set up a go-ahead touchdown, but then the defense, so good in recent weeks, could not hold against quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Ravens controlled much of the game but undermined themselves with pre-snap disarray and poor execution in the red zone. Jackson just missed on several potential touchdown throws, but he did miss, and that’s the story of this offense right now. Ravens pass catchers also dropped at least three balls, so there was blame to go around. The defense, led by Marlon Humphrey, Calais Campbell and Tyus Bowser, stifled the run and produced another timely takeaway. But in this one, we saw the price of living dangerously.

Mike Preston, columnist: The defense played well in the previous two games and it seemed like the group had gotten in a groove. But the inside linebackers missed a lot of tackles and the secondary couldn’t cover, which has been pointed out in recent weeks. The Ravens have several weaknesses, and everyone on defense got exploited in the second and fourth quarters by the Jaguars.

Andy Kostka, reporter: The Ravens have to look in the mirror and realize that the game was theirs to win — and not because Justin Tucker had an opportunity for a 67-yard field goal as time expired. That Hail Mary fell short, but Baltimore’s chance to extend a precarious four-game winning streak came up short earlier because its offense failed to score a touchdown on three of its five trips into Jacksonville’s red zone. Combine that with a defense that suddenly was porous when it needed to hold a seven-point lead with two minutes remaining and the Ravens deservedly lost — even though the nature of it is head-scratching.

Tim Schwartz, editor: That’s four collapses in four losses for the Ravens, who nearly got another miracle from Justin Tucker in the final seconds. There’s so much blame to go around for this one, but you have to start with veteran running back Gus Edwards coughing up the ball at the most inopportune time in the fourth quarter. The defense couldn’t stop Trevor Lawrence, who got hot down the stretch and consistently beat Baltimore’s cornerbacks on throws to the sidelines. For as much as this is a signature win for Jacksonville, it’s equally bad for the Ravens, who somehow have lost four games now that they’ve led into the final minute and change. This one is gonna hurt.

