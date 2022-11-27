Read full article on original website
Snow Squall Warning issued for Deer Lodge, Granite, Powell, Silver Bow by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 16:12:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deer Lodge; Granite; Powell; Silver Bow The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Deer Lodge County in west central Montana Southeastern Granite County in west central Montana Silver Bow County in west central Montana South central Powell County in west central Montana * Until 500 PM MST. * At 411 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from Basin to 10 miles west of Divide, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and trained spotter. IMPACT...Dangerous and life-threatening travel conditions are expected to develop rapidly in the warning area. This includes Interstate 90 between mile markers 192 and 229. Locations impacted include Butte, Anaconda, Silver Bow, Walkerville, Warm Springs, Galen, Gregson Hot Springs, Divide, West Valley, Nissler, Crackerville, Fishtrap, Racetrack, Lost Creek, Opportunity, Ramsay, Janney, Newcomb and Georgetown. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 20:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 17:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Fergus County below 4500ft; Gates of the Mountains; Helena Valley; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters; Northern Blaine County; Northwest Beaverhead County; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County Two Bands of Snow Continue Slowly Southeastward At 320 PM, two bands of snow are spread from southwest to northeast along a line from Northern Beaverhead County to the Helena area, to eastern portions of the Hi-Line. These bands are producing moderate snow, with visibility of around one-half mile. Expect these bands to shift slowly southeastward through the early evening. Total accumulation over the next couple hours should total up to an inch or two at lower elevations, with a few inches likely in terrain. Exercise caution if you must travel in these areas over the next couple hours.
