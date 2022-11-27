Man charged following barricade situation in Newport News

Newport News Police responded to a tactical situation Sunday afternoon.

At 1 pm, officers responded to the 500 block of Catina Way in reference to a domestic assault.

When they arrived they found a female victim who reported being assaulted by a 20-year-old man. Police say the man is known to her.

According to police, the barricaded subject was still inside and is believed to be armed.

The Tactical Operations Unit arrived at approximately 3:09 p.m.

At 6:06 p.m., the suspect, Jecari Anthony Smith, of Newport News, was detained without incident.

He was charged with: Abduction; Strangulation and Assault and Battery of a Family Member. The investigation remains ongoing.

