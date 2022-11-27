DARIEN, Conn. (CITC) — A children's book is bringing the question of what falls under "gender education" into the spotlight in a Connecticut public school district. Parents in the Darien Public Schools (DPS) community have been speaking up about the book "Julian is a Mermaid" for more than a month. The picture book, which follows the story of a young boy wanting to become a mermaid, was read to second graders in a DPS elementary school.

