fox42kptm.com
Creighton University hosts ceramics sale to help raise money for Siena Francis House
(Omaha,Neb. ) — It's that time of year where giving is in full swing. For those feeling generous this might be an event for you. Creighton University is holding it's Empty Bowl Project sale. Where They are selling over 1,000 hand made bowls, and plates all to help raise money for the Siena Francis House.
fox42kptm.com
Donate money, time, or goods this National Day of Giving
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving marks a special day, the National Day of Giving or more commonly known as Giving Tuesday, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Giving Tuesday comes after a weekend full of deals, steals, and shopping. The day is meant for people to take a step...
fox42kptm.com
National Package Protection Day comes during the height of holiday deliveries
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Package Protection Day comes during the height of holiday deliveries, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day is observed the Wednesday after Thanksgiving - just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deliveries. The purpose of the day is to be alert and protect yourself...
Omaha man donates to wrong kettle; man pretends to be red kettle bell ringer
The season of giving is here and you've probably seen red kettles and volunteers from the Salvation Army ringing the bells, but make sure they have the official signage.
KETV.com
'Life keeps handing them challenges': Metro firefighter, teacher face unimaginable health battle
OMAHA, Neb. — A metro couple is navigating an unimaginable health battle. This latest chapter of their story includes another medical curve ball. They're both public servants: One is a firefighter, while the other is a public school teacher. Their friends hope that their giving nature is repaid as...
fox42kptm.com
Pillen announces details of inaugural ball
OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the upcoming inaugural ball. It happens at CHI Health Center Jan. 7. “Time for us to celebrate all the incredible things the state has done and what together we can do in the future years," Pillen said. The theme is "Nebraska: Day...
Omaha mom opens up on friendship with Cari Allen as search continues
It's been a week and a half since Cari Allen was last seen. While deputies search for the 43-year-old, people close to her worry.
WOWT
Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
norfolkneradio.com
$66 million awarded to childcare workers in Nebraska
A recent grant offered by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to childcare workers is a way to reward them for all their hard work and for staying in the child care field. The department announced that they are offering $66 million in stipends and loan repayment grants...
KETV.com
Jimmy Kimmel on the Durham Museum's creative way of transporting the annual Christmas tree
OMAHA, Neb. — The Durham Museum's massive Christmas tree has gone national. Omaha's annual tradition, which will be on display throughout the holiday season, was mentioned on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday night. In his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel showed how the Durham Museum and Union Pacific transported the tree...
klkntv.com
CHI Health opens one-stop-shop clinic in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new CHI Health clinic in Lincoln celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Monday. The clinic is located at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and opens for business on Thursday. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird attended the event to congratulate the hospital...
klkntv.com
Historic Pershing mural finds new home at Lincoln’s Wyuka Cemetery
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Pershing mural has finally found a new home, but before it can be installed, $2 million needs to be raised. The mural, which was carefully taken down from the Pershing Auditorium this summer, will now reside in Wyuka Cemetery’s park area. The Pershing...
1011now.com
Lincoln’s new, one-day Christmas Market is this Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Wax Buffalo in partnership with the Haymarket Association is hosting a first-of-its-kind German-inspired Christmas market. The event will take place under the O Street downtown viaduct. This event is meant for the whole family, said Director of Brand Brianne Bayer. There will be 75 vendors selling food, German beer, and crafts. There will also be a Christmas tree lot, carolers, and a tree-decorating contest. For children, Art Bus LNK will be at the event. Santa Claus will also be making an appearance.
1011now.com
Historic Pershing mural finds new home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billions
Ahead of Giving Tuesday, Warren Buffet once again donated hundreds of millions of dollars. A few months ago, I wrote about Warren Buffett, the richest person in Omaha, and his devotion to giving his fortune away. And this week, he proved that by gifting another $750 million. The man known as the Oracle of Omaha donated more than $750 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock to the four foundations run by his family.
fox42kptm.com
Flu numbers continue to climb in the metro, highest hospitalization numbers in a decade
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Flu season has come around earlier than usual this year and has hit the metro hard, according to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD). Health experts added that hospitalization numbers for people with the flu are also the highest they have seen in a decade. Right...
fox42kptm.com
Due to Jurassic Adventure, Henry Doorly Zoo extends Black Friday membership sale
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Due to the announcement of the Jurassic Adventure at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, the Henry Doorly Zoo is extending it Black Friday membership sale, according to a press release from the zoo. The sale will now end on Friday, December...
WOWT
Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago streets. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
