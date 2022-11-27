Read full article on original website
mymixfm.com
1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According...
mymixfm.com
Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried in a valley on the southwest corner of the Dennis Trucking property, continue to burn.
mymixfm.com
UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga
The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said 33-year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40-year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found dead at a home near County Road 1200N in Neoga.
mymixfm.com
Loogootee high-schooler defies odds to walk again following severe crash
LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Landon Mathies looked back on the past two months, there was one word that continued to come up. “It’s just a miracle I guess,” he said. “I’m finally home.”. Mathies is a walking miracle, overcoming the odds to recover from a...
mymixfm.com
How much longer can we expect local gas prices to fall?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Gas prices are falling, and experts have said that this trend could continue. Just a few months ago, drivers were paying prices well about $5 per gallon. Now, the average price of a gallon of gas in Indiana is $3.54. Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy...
mymixfm.com
Good Samaritan Hospital increases masking policy
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Due to rising rates of the flu and RSV, as well as lingering COVID cases, one local hospital is raising its masking policy to a higher level. Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes recently announced that effective Tuesday, universal masking will be required in all patient-facing areas of all Good Samaritan locations, as well as in all common areas within Good Samaritan.
mymixfm.com
Project Never Broken hosts mental health advocacy event with former operative
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Project Never Broken, an organization designed to advocate for the mental health of military, law enforcement, and first responders is hosting author Giovanni Rocco to share his story about his time spent as an undercover operative. Project Never Broken was created to memorialize and...
mymixfm.com
Overcrowding becoming an issue at TH Humane Society
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter says its building is experiencing overcrowding. Jennifer Ewing, the Assistant Director of the Terre Haute Humane Society says the building is full of both dogs and cats. Ewing added that the rate these pets have been arriving at the shelter is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.
mymixfm.com
Drug trafficker sentenced to 30 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Texas man who prosecutors call a Career Offender has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction for numerous drug trafficking charges. According to a release from the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana, Elvis Medrano, 43, of...
