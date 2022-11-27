Read full article on original website
Lancers Drop Hard-Fought Game To Drexel 74-61
FARMVILLE, Va. – The Longwood Lancers women's basketball team dropped a hard-fought game to the Drexel Dragons by a score of 74-61. Adriana Shipp-Davis led the Lancers in scoring with 17 points, her highest output thus far on the season. Longwood Statistical Leaders. Points: Adriana Shipp-Davis (17) Rebounds: Bailey...
longwoodlancers.com
Longwood Welcomes Drexel On Book Drive Night
Game 7: Longwood (1-5, 0-0 Big South) vs. Drexel (4-1, 0-0 CAA) Date & Time Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 (6 p.m.) Location Farmville, Va. (Willett Hall) Longwood returns to Farmville following a five-day road trip to take on the Drexel Dragons at Willett Hall. The Dragons are coming off a...
Augusta Free Press
The ceiling for this Virginia Basketball team is higher than I’d assumed
My thinking going into the 2022-2023 UVA Basketball season was that the team would take a body blow or two with the tough November/December schedule, but would hit its stride by the time the calendar flipped to 2023, like the 2013-2014 team did on its way to an ACC title and #1 NCAA Tournament seed.
wsvaonline.com
High school basketball scores for Wednesday
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville son ultimately gets his Hall of Fame due
More than 30 years after he was invited to New York as one of the finalists for football’s Heisman Trophy, Shawn Moore has been chosen for another honor that will be awarded closer to his home. Moore, a star quarterback at Martinsville High School before he set records at...
Franklin News Post
Comets crash Eagles' season opener
Halifax County used a 16-10 second stanza scoring surge to break a first-period stalemate in a 40-34 non-district boys junior varsity basketball win over Franklin County Monday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The contest, which was tied at 7 after the first quarter, was the 2022-2023 season opener for both...
13newsnow.com
Sports reporter Julia Haskins' brother honors slain UVA teammates in Rose Bowl
Bobby Haskins transferred to USC from UVA last season. He remembers playing with Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, two men killed in a shooting in Charlottesville.
Huguenot High School senior one of 14 Virginians killed in Thanksgiving weekend car crashes
Josie Cox was a senior at Huguenot High School in Richmond when she was killed in a crash on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
Pedestrian Fatalities Have Tripled on Roanoke Region’s Roadways
DMV Releases Localized Crash Data to Influence Driver Behavior A startling increase in the number of car-crash pedestrian fatalities are being reported in the Roanoke region, according to preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). As of November 14, 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes in the Roanoke region, […]
Shooting suspect wanted out of Tennessee arrested by SWAT team in Virginia
A man wanted out of Tennessee for his alleged involvement in a shooting earlier this month has been arrested by the Albemarle County Police Department.
The Park at RVA 'an indoor wonderland' opens in Richmond
The $8 million facility, spanning 55,000 square feet of space in the Michael & Son complex at 1407 Cummings Drive, is slated to open Wednesday.
cbs19news
Tennessee fugitive arrested in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a fugitive from Tennessee has been arrested. According to police, Micah Kristian Turner was found at Mallside Forest Court on Tuesday afternoon. ACPD officers and members of the county SWAT Team were called around 1:30 p.m. to search...
Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline
Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia
The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
Dad whose daughter spent 100 days in the hospital is grateful for surprise
Chloe, 11, was diagnosed with a rare lymphatic condition at the age of eight. Since then, she’s had close to 30 surgical interventions and the family has had to live apart.
Henrico mansion has new owners; couple spends $3 million on West End estate
The 18th-century Fairfield mansion was built in Hanover County and moved to Henrico in the late 1920s.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville’s tallest building in uptown will be transformed into housing
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Built in 1956 as the BB&T building, the structure is the tallest in uptown Martinsville. Now, the cash registers, ATMs, and offices will be transformed into bedrooms, a fitness center, and a commercial space. In 2020, the bank vacated the building, and the city acquired it...
Roanoke City Public Schools Announces Division’s Teacher of The Year
Adria Cintron, an 8th grade English teacher at Woodrow Wilson Middle School, was named the Roanoke City Public Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year during the annual Teacher of the Year celebration held at the Jefferson Center on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The event celebrated all schools’ Teachers of the Year and included naming the three […]
Comments / 0