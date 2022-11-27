ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

longwoodlancers.com

Lancers Drop Hard-Fought Game To Drexel 74-61

FARMVILLE, Va. – The Longwood Lancers women's basketball team dropped a hard-fought game to the Drexel Dragons by a score of 74-61. Adriana Shipp-Davis led the Lancers in scoring with 17 points, her highest output thus far on the season. Longwood Statistical Leaders. Points: Adriana Shipp-Davis (17) Rebounds: Bailey...
FARMVILLE, VA
longwoodlancers.com

Longwood Welcomes Drexel On Book Drive Night

Game 7: Longwood (1-5, 0-0 Big South) vs. Drexel (4-1, 0-0 CAA) Date & Time Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 (6 p.m.) Location Farmville, Va. (Willett Hall) Longwood returns to Farmville following a five-day road trip to take on the Drexel Dragons at Willett Hall. The Dragons are coming off a...
FARMVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Martinsville son ultimately gets his Hall of Fame due

More than 30 years after he was invited to New York as one of the finalists for football’s Heisman Trophy, Shawn Moore has been chosen for another honor that will be awarded closer to his home. Moore, a star quarterback at Martinsville High School before he set records at...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Comets crash Eagles' season opener

Halifax County used a 16-10 second stanza scoring surge to break a first-period stalemate in a 40-34 non-district boys junior varsity basketball win over Franklin County Monday at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. The contest, which was tied at 7 after the first quarter, was the 2022-2023 season opener for both...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

The race is on to save a popular gamebird in Virginia

MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia has a rich tradition of gamebird hunting, but now one of those species of gamebirds is in danger of disappearing from the commonwealth. Ruffed grouse numbers are on the decline. “We’ve really been talking about grouse declines for the better part of 50 to 60 years,” said Virginia Department […]
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Pedestrian Fatalities Have Tripled on Roanoke Region’s Roadways

DMV Releases Localized Crash Data to Influence Driver Behavior A startling increase in the number of car-crash pedestrian fatalities are being reported in the Roanoke region, according to preliminary statistics from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). As of November 14, 18 pedestrians were killed as a result of crashes in the Roanoke region, […]
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Tennessee fugitive arrested in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department says a fugitive from Tennessee has been arrested. According to police, Micah Kristian Turner was found at Mallside Forest Court on Tuesday afternoon. ACPD officers and members of the county SWAT Team were called around 1:30 p.m. to search...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Rent relief for both Charlottesville and Albemarle County is now available through one hotline

Charlottesville and Albemarle County want you to call their joint hotline if you are having trouble paying your rent, mortgage or utility bills. City and county residents who are eligible can get up to $1,000 in a month, or $3,000 total in a year. But they have to call the Community Resource Hotline number at 833-524-2904, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

