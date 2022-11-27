ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

NFL’s Best 25 Under 25: Where’s Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson?

FOXBORO — Let's be honest, the New England Patriots do not have a roster full of superstars. Still, it's not like the Patriots don't have promising young players, especially after hitting on some draft picks in each of the last two years. ESPN released its “NFL Top 25 under...
Wichita Eagle

Burks’ Attitude Adjustment Turns Heads

NASHVILLE – In the fourth game of his rookie season, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks limped to the sideline with a turf-toe injury, one that sent him to injured reserve and forced him to miss the next four games. Maybe that month-long absence from the game he loved...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Jelani Woods Shining in Limited Snaps: Film Room

The Indianapolis Colts spent the 73rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on tight end Jelani Woods (out of the University of Virginia). Woods was far from a finished product at the college level, but his rare combination of size and athleticism was too much for the Colts to pass on in the third round.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: Come-From-Behind Pacers Loss Represents Ignominious Moment In LeBron James History

Your Los Angeles Lakers lost in spectacular fashion to the Indiana Pacers last night. Having led at home by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, L.A. saw its offense devolve into haphazard jumper attempts from stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, and the team also struggled on defensive switches. The team would ultimately fall, at the buzzer, to an Aaron Nembhard triple.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Patriots-Bills Inactives: Harris, Wynn, Cajuste OUT

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Thursday night matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. With just under an hour until the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bills have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. OL Isaiah Wynn. RB Damien Harris.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Ex Longhorns Coach Tom Herman Lands New Head-Coaching Gig

Former Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman has been hired as the new head coach for the Florida Atlantic Owls, sources confirmed to LonghornsCountry.com Thursday. Action Network was the first to report the hiring. Herman, who was rumored to be a candidate for the coaching vacancy at Cincinnati, has instead taken...
AUSTIN, TX
Wichita Eagle

NFL Exec Claims No Top HC Candidate ‘Will Want’ Broncos HC Job

The Denver Broncos have become worse than a laughing stock. If recent reports are true, the Broncos have become radioactive around the NFL. Heavy's Matt Lombardo published an article breaking down the Broncos' ugly situation with lame-duck head coach Nathaniel Hackett and slumping quarterback Russell Wilson. In it, Lombardo cites multiple anonymous NFL front-office sources, none of whom had anything optimistic to say about Denver's situation on these fronts.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change

Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench. Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet. “Right now, no," he told...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their second practice of the week and several players returned to action after not participating Wednesday. Chargers S Derwin James (hip), CB Bryce Callahan (groin) and OLB Khalil Mack (rest) each practiced Thursday after being listed as non-participants to start the week. WR...
Wichita Eagle

Jauan Jennings is on the Verge of Another Second Half Surge

Offense was a dud from the 49ers against the Saints. Despite that dud, there was one player who was able to be the shining light. That player was wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Typically making his impact as a blocker, Jennings rose to the occasion to come up big for the 49ers versus the Saints. He scored the 49ers' lone touchdown to go along with six catches for 49 yards. It is the best game, stats wise, this season for Jennings and it was needed. This game just might be the outing that will catapult Jennings on a hot streak as he did last season.
Wichita Eagle

Five-star recruit answers call from Cameron Crazies

North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program on Wednesday night. From the looks of it, he thoroughly enjoyed watching the No. 17 Blue Devils (7-2, 0-0 ACC) notch an 81-72 victory over the visiting No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy