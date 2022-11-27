Read full article on original website
Schenectady police search for another missing teen
Schenectady Police Youth Aid Bureau is looking for help in locating Hajile Howard, 14. Schenectady police shared this information on November 30.
Missing Waterford man found
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Donald J Neddo was last seen at 6:30 a.m. on November 30.
WRGB
Grandfather of missing 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey speaks
Schenectady police are continuing their investigation and search efforts for missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey. The fourteen-year-old was last seen late at night the day after Thanksgiving. Humphrey has not been seen or heard from since. This morning I spoke with John Matarazzo, The Maternal grandfather of Samantha. He tells...
Schenectady PD find person who took picture of jacket
Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department are looking for the person who took a now-viral picture, showing a jacket thought to belong to missing teenager, Samantha Humphrey.
Three injured following a home invasion in Hudson
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home invasion that spilled into the streets on Tuesday night.
Police arrest Kingston local for Price Chopper theft
Saugerties police arrested Danita M. Brocius, 40 of Kingston on November 29. Brocius allegedly stole items from a Price Chopper in Saugerties.
WRGB
Mother calling for help in finding missing daughter as police search Mohawk River
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — 14 year old Samantha Humphrey's mom is speaking out, as the search for her daughter continues along the Mohawk River in Schenectady. Samantha was last seen at around 11:30 PM back on November 25th. "I want Samantha to know that everybody is very scared and...
Schenectady duo allegedly steal over $3,000 worth of goods from beauty store
Two people from Schenectady have been arrested after allegedly stealing over $3,000.00 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty at the Van Rensselaer Square.
Police: Search of Colonie home nets illegal gun
When Albany County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a home in Colonie this October, they allegedly found an illegal handgun.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson
CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
Nearly Two Dozen Teens Break Into Hudson Home, Assault 16-Year-Old, Police Say
Police are investigating after nearly two dozen teenagers broke into a home in the region and assaulted a 16-year-old girl, authorities said. The attack happened in Columbia County just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the city of Hudson, according to police. Investigators said...
WNYT
Albany man indicted for August manslaughter at Cambridge motel
An Albany man is indicted for manslaughter, in a shooting death at a Cambridge motel. Keith Libertucci, 66, is facing a felony count of second-degree manslaughter in the death of James May, 46, on August 28, according to NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Post-Star, which reports Libertucci told police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis for hours at the Motel Cambridge that day.
WRGB
State Police assisting in search of Mohawk for second day in connection to missing teen
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Police in Schenectady are calling the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl a missing person case. Samantha Humphrey is a 14 year old female. She is 4’11, 95 lbs., last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry
On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
Indictment unsealed in fatal Central Avenue crash
A three-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday afternoon accused Jose Guaman-Bunay, 30, of striking and killing Kathleen McBride on Central Avenue in July.
Otter Holds Albany in its Fearful Grip
Albany just can't seem to get a break from these animals. Last month the city had a rogue bunny. This time around, an otter has citizens fleeing in terror. The Albany Water Department sent out a tweet warning the good people of Albany about this furry fiend:. Thinking of going...
WNYT
Fire rips through Troy basement
One person was in a Tuesday evening fire in Troy. The fire started around 7:30 Wednesday night on Lakeview Ave. Fire crews tell NewsChannel 13 an air conditioner was on fire, and the flames quickly spread to furniture inside. Officials say the fire was contained to the basement of the...
Fatal train accident in Rotterdam
A fatal train accident took place on Friday, November 25 in Rotterdam. Adolph Cammilletti, 27, of Rotterdam, was killed.
Columbia County Sheriff vehicle involved in accident
A Columbia County Sheriff's Office Patrol car was involved in a single car accident on South Third Street in Hudson.
informnny.com
Hunter pronounced dead in Adirondacks
FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers. Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, rangers received a report of a hunter having cardiac issues while traversing the Pilot Knob trail connecting to the trailhead of Buck Mountain. Rangers arrived, along with the Pilot Knob Fire Department, and found the hiker unconscious.
