Lionel Messi’s rep denies report that Argentina captain is in negotiations with MLS’ Inter Miami for next season

Belgium knocked out of World Cup after goalless draw with Croatia as head coach Roberto Martinez steps down
Belgium was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday after a goalless draw with Croatia left it third in Group F. In what was a frustrating evening for the Red Devils, both Romelu Lukaku and Yannick Carrasco spurned good opportunities to score the goal which would have sent Belgium through.
Klinsmann leads FIFA team analyzing World Cup on the road
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — German soccer great Jurgen Klinsmann is part of a FIFA team sharing tactical and strategic insight on podcasts recorded within minutes of the final whistle at World Cup games. The Associated Press rode along for a recording in their FIFA vehicle after leaving the match between Argentina-Poland. The FIFA technical teams’ podcasts are like a first draft of the tactical history of the World Cup in Qatar. The podcasts are typically made in traffic congestion after leaving stadiums while fans in nearby cars have no idea that former World Cup stars are close by.
Alves completes his mission, starts at World Cup for Brazil
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Dani Alves was given a job to do and he had to complete it to have a chance of making it to the World Cup. The veteran Brazil right back accomplished his mission and will start against Cameroon on Friday to become the oldest Brazilian player at a World Cup at the age of 39. He was in danger of not making it to Qatar after Brazil’s staff visited him in Mexico and said he was not in good condition physically. The staff told him the only chance he could be called up for the World Cup was if he could get back in shape. And he did.
Martino out as Mexico coach after World Cup elimination
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Mexico says Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino will not return for the next tournament. The Mexicans missed out on reaching the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time in 44 years. Martino was hired in January 2019 and finished his contract after the 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. He said after the match that he was aware a contract extension with the Mexican soccer federation was unlikely. Mexican official Jaime Ordiales says “with a failure like this it is impossible for him to continue.”
Messi fans from Asia cheer on Argentina at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — On their way to Argentina’s decisive game against Poland, Mohit Daga and Aayush Verma approached the stadium carrying a massive painting of their heroes Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona with the World Cup trophy. Daga had spent 17 days painting it. It weighed 5...
Germany knocked out of World Cup after extraordinary finale to Group E
Germany was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday after a quite extraordinary finale to Group E, despite beating Costa Rica. At varying points of the two games, fans of Spain and Japan as well as Costa Rica and Germany each thought that their countries might be on their way to the knockout phase.
Australia aims for World Cup ‘shock’ against Argentina
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Australia’s unexpected advancement to the World Cup’s round of 16 from a difficult group featuring defending champion France and European Championship semifinalist Denmark plus a Tunisia team buoyed by big pan-Arab fan support is not a product of individual talent. It’s a testament to teamwork, self-belief and a cohesive unit of overachievers. The Socceroos next face Argentina and Lionel Messi. Right back Milos Degenek says that “no one believed in us apart from us and the people around us.”
England’s Rice admits mid-season World Cup taking its toll
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s time to take note when even Declan Rice admits a mid-season World Cup is proving physically challenging, The workhorse England midfielder said he was feeling the strain after playing three games already in Qatar with a match against Senegal in the round of 16 coming up Sunday. Rice said “You know what? It’s been a little bit tough on the legs.” He played the entirety of his country’s opening two Group B games but was substituted after 58 minutes of the 3-0 win against Wales on Tuesday.
Hurt on goal, Pulisic hopes to face Netherlands at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — United States midfielder Christian Pulisic hopes to play against the Netherlands in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Saturday after bruising his pelvic bone while scoring in the 1-0 win over Iran. Pulisic is going to consult with the medical staff in the hope of joining the latest training session. He says “I will do everything in my power to work with this medical team and make sure I can play.” Pulisic was in pain when he sprawled on the field after colliding with Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand on Tuesday.
Germany out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Germany was eliminated from the group stage of the World Cup for the second tournament in a row. The four-time champions beat Costa Rica 4-2 but it wasn’t enough to advance to the round of 16. Japan’s 2-1 victory over Spain allowed both of those teams to advance instead. The Japanese team finished at the top of the group. Germany also exited early while playing as defending champions at the last World Cup. Germany coach Hansi Flick says “I believe for the future of German football we need to do things differently in training.”
Morocco reaches last 16 of World Cup, beats Canada 2-1
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco has advanced to the last 16 at the World Cup for only the second time after clinging on for a 2-1 win over Canada. The Moroccans’ only other trip past the group stage came in 1986. Hakim Ziyech scored for Morocco in the fourth minute after a bad error from Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan left the winger to chip the ball into an empty goal. Youssef En-Nesyri added a second goal. Canada got one back through an own-goal by Nayef Aguerd but goes home after losing all three games.
Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind to defeat Spain 2-1 in a result that put both teams into the last 16 of the World Cup. Ao Tanaka scored the winning goal from close range early in the second half. It took about two minutes for video review officials to confirm the ball hadn’t gone out of bounds before the goal. Álvaro Morata scored first for Spain in the 11th minute at Khalifa International Stadium. But Japan rallied after halftime. Ritsu Doan equalized in the 48th with a left-footed shot from outside the box. And Tanaka added the second one three minutes later. Germany was eliminated from the tournament even with a 4-2 win over Costa Rica in the other Group E match. A victory by Costa Rica would have eliminated Spain.
Belgium out of World Cup as Croatia advances with 0-0 draw
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Croatia advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Belgium. Belgium’s group-stage exit will likely usher in the breakup of its talented but underachieving generation of players. The point left 2018 runner-up Croatia in second place behind Group F winner Morocco. The Croats have reached at least the semifinals on each of the two times they have advanced to the knockout stage. Belgium was eliminated after scoring only one goal in three games and failed to live up to its status as the second-ranked team and one of the tournament favorites.
Thorns to be sold amid fallout from women’s soccer scandals
The owner of the Portland Thorns has announced he is putting the club up for sale, the latest fallout from an investigation into misconduct in the National Women’s Soccer League. Merritt Paulson’s decision comes nearly two months after a pair of team executives were dismissed for their roles in systemic abuse and misconduct that had spanned multiple teams in the NWSL, including the Thorns. Paulson had relinquished his decision-making role with the Thorns in October. But there have been continuous calls for Paulson to sell the team.
Nadim’s journey at World Cup shaken by loss of her mother
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Danish forward Nadia Nadim was in the midst of a World Cup match as a television commentator when she was suddenly rocked by tragic news. Her mother had been killed in a traffic accident in Denmark. She had helped the family flee the Taliban in Afghanistan when Nadim was just a girl. Nadim left her job in the middle of the broadcast to rush home. She was in Qatar a week later working with the London-basted ITV network. Nadim says “I think I need to be strong for her. She was a very strong woman.”
Justin Bieber launches clean water company Generosity at Qatar’s World Cup
Justin Bieber is on a mission to make the world’s drinking water more sustainable. Bieber and Micah Cravalho have evolved bottled water brand Generosity into a water technology company that is providing premium alkaline water in refillable fountains across the globe. They showcased 150 water fountains this month at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Bieber spoke about the brand’s social impact initiative in a statement to CNN.
Spain boosts security as prime minister and US embassy targeted amid series of letter bombs
Spain said Thursday it was boosting security measures after a series of letter bombs was discovered in the country, including one that was sent to Spain’s prime minister last week and another to the US embassy. The sixth and latest bomb was detected Thursday afternoon and sent to the...
