Columbia, SC

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools

Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
Bills Rule Out Two Starters For Thursday Night Patriots Game

The Bills will be down a pair of Pro Bowlers when they visit the New England Patriots on “Thursday Night Football.”. Buffalo on Wednesday ruled out starting left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) and outside linebacker Von Miller (knee) for Thursday’s AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium. Both players...
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach

UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Bills Star Pass Rusher Von Miller Reveals Severity Of Knee Injury

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller understands things could be a lot worse, as he avoided a season-ending ACL tear when he injured his knee on Thanksgiving. The star pass rusher will miss Buffalo’s road contest against the New England Patriots on Thursday night, but Miller doesn’t expect his injury to keep him out much longer than that.
