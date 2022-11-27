Read full article on original website
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
'I'll Play Through It!' Bills BREAKING: Von Miller Announces Target Date
Injured Buffalo Bills star Von Miller has his sights set on returning to the field just in time for a pivotal AFC East showdown.
Bills Rule Out Two Starters For Thursday Night Patriots Game
The Bills will be down a pair of Pro Bowlers when they visit the New England Patriots on “Thursday Night Football.”. Buffalo on Wednesday ruled out starting left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) and outside linebacker Von Miller (knee) for Thursday’s AFC East matchup at Gillette Stadium. Both players...
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Bills Star Pass Rusher Von Miller Reveals Severity Of Knee Injury
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller understands things could be a lot worse, as he avoided a season-ending ACL tear when he injured his knee on Thanksgiving. The star pass rusher will miss Buffalo’s road contest against the New England Patriots on Thursday night, but Miller doesn’t expect his injury to keep him out much longer than that.
Notre Dame quarterback transfer target off the board already
It didn’t take long for former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara to find a new home. Just a few days after entering the transfer portal, McNamara looks like he is heading to Iowa as reported by ESPN’s college football reporter Pete Thamel. It’s an interesting move, especially since Iowa...
Notre Dame lands another speedy receiver in 2023 recruiting class
Notre Dame has landed another commitment, their 26th overall, in the 2023 recruiting class. Kaleb Smith, a 6-0, 175-pound wide receiver from Reedy High School in Texas. Smith joins defensive back Peyton Bowen and receivers Jaden Greathouse and Braylon James as Texas high school football stars in Notre Dame’s class.
Here’s how to watch tonights Bills v. Patriots matchup on Prime Video
Thanksgiving has come and gone. The victors of the last Thursday’s games have already munched on their turkey legs on center field, and until next November, no major holidays will fall on Thursday nights. This means we can get back to focusing on what really matters: The NFL and...
