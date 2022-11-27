ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

Ye won't buy Parler, the right-wing social network, after all

The deal between Ye and Parler, dubious to begin with, is off. The conservative social media platform confirmed in a statement to NPR that it has ended a previous deal to sell the site to Ye, the rapper and mogul formerly known as Kanye West. "This decision was made in...
KVCR NEWS

Twitter will no longer enforce its COVID misinformation policy

Twitter will no longer enforce its policy against COVID-19 misinformation, raising concerns among public health experts and social media researchers that the change could have serious consequences if it discourages vaccination and other efforts to combat the still-spreading virus. Eagle-eyed users spotted the change Monday night, noting that a one-sentence...
KVCR NEWS

Twitter's chaos could make political violence worse outside of the U.S.

Impersonators paying for blue "verified" checkmarks. A decimated team of workers enforcing rules against hate speech and other violating posts. A mass reporting campaign by right-wing activists targeting political opponents. Under the chaotic changes unleashed by Elon Musk, Twitter users in the U.S. are confronting problems that have long plagued...
KVCR NEWS

Where did all the key changes go?

Many of the biggest hits in pop music used to have something in common: a key change, like the one you hear in Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." But key changes have become harder to find in top hits. Chris Dalla Riva, a musician and data analyst at...
KVCR NEWS

How to balance your digital life past just logging off

Be honest. Are you looking at your phone right now? This year, a survey found that respondents checked their phone once every four minutes. Lots of us struggle to put our devices down. The solution, we're told - just leave it. Do a digital detox. Go touch some grass. But NPR's Life Kit team says there's more to balancing your digital life than just logging off. Here's Mayowa Aina with some tips on how to find a good middle ground.
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy