Ye won't buy Parler, the right-wing social network, after all
The deal between Ye and Parler, dubious to begin with, is off. The conservative social media platform confirmed in a statement to NPR that it has ended a previous deal to sell the site to Ye, the rapper and mogul formerly known as Kanye West. "This decision was made in...
Twitter will no longer enforce its COVID misinformation policy
Twitter will no longer enforce its policy against COVID-19 misinformation, raising concerns among public health experts and social media researchers that the change could have serious consequences if it discourages vaccination and other efforts to combat the still-spreading virus. Eagle-eyed users spotted the change Monday night, noting that a one-sentence...
Lindsay Lohan’s “Horrifying” New Pepsi Ad Has The Internet Divided Over One “Questionable” Combination
Apparently I'm the only one who doesn't think it's gross...
Elon Musk is taking issue with the App Store, but Apple may have the last word
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is taking issue with the App Store's fees. But if Musk follows through with his plan to welcome back banned Twitter users, Apple could simply remove Twitter from the App Store.
Twitter's chaos could make political violence worse outside of the U.S.
Impersonators paying for blue "verified" checkmarks. A decimated team of workers enforcing rules against hate speech and other violating posts. A mass reporting campaign by right-wing activists targeting political opponents. Under the chaotic changes unleashed by Elon Musk, Twitter users in the U.S. are confronting problems that have long plagued...
SBF scandal highlights how 'calling BS' in today's world makes you 'intolerant': Gutfeld
Fox News' "The Five" host Greg Gutfeld called out the treatment of FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried by elites on the left, lamenting that people are afraid to call out misgivings when they see them.
Prince William and Kate make first US trip in eight years as racism controversy simmers back home
The new Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston Wednesday ahead of the second iteration of the Earthshot Prize Awards later this week, in their first trip to the United States since 2014.
Where did all the key changes go?
Many of the biggest hits in pop music used to have something in common: a key change, like the one you hear in Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." But key changes have become harder to find in top hits. Chris Dalla Riva, a musician and data analyst at...
How to balance your digital life past just logging off
Be honest. Are you looking at your phone right now? This year, a survey found that respondents checked their phone once every four minutes. Lots of us struggle to put our devices down. The solution, we're told - just leave it. Do a digital detox. Go touch some grass. But NPR's Life Kit team says there's more to balancing your digital life than just logging off. Here's Mayowa Aina with some tips on how to find a good middle ground.
Tell Us What Happened To The Loners And Outcasts Of Your School
Just because they didn't make a splash back then doesn't mean they're not making waves now.
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
