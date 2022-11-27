A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon. El Centro Police responded to the area of the methadone clinic at 5th and State Streets at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting. On arrival, police found a 22-year-old man with a gun shot wound to his leg. Several people in the vicinity of the incident were putting a tourniquet on the man's leg to stem the bleeding. An air ambulance responded and landed on Adams Avenue between 6th and 7th streets to life-flite the victim to a Riverside County trauma center for treatment. According to witnesses, the suspect was in a blue sedan and was last seen heading westbound on the alley behind the methadone clinic. A 9 mm casing was found at the scene. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from numerous sources in the area of the shooting.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO