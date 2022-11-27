Read full article on original website
Catalytic Convertor Stolen
Another catalytic convertor was stolen. El Centro Police received the report of the theft early Monday morning. The catalytic convertor, an automotive emission device, was taken from a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Desert Gardens. The loss was estimated at $2,000.
kyma.com
Accused Foothills Walmart robber to get one single plea deal for all charges
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect who Yuma police say led them on a chase that ended with a rollover crash appeared in court. 29-year-old Antonio Gutierrez-Ceballos is facing several criminal charges…. Including armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft of a Chevy Silverado. Police say he fled the crime...
calexicochronicle.com
Deputy Facing Four Felony Charges Related to Alleged Defrauding
EL CENTRO – An Imperial County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing four felony charges that allege he defrauded a fallen officer’s fund and lied to an employee appeals board. William Ayala, 34, was arrested by local Sheriff’s Office personnel at the agency’s administrative building in connection to...
holtvilletribune.com
Railroad Maintenance Work to Close Streets
EL CENTRO – The northbound and south bound lanes of multiple El Centro roadways that have railroad crossings will be temporarily closed between Wednesday, Nov. 30 to Saturday, Dec. 3. The respective roadways’ temporary closures will occur on separate days to allow for maintenance work by Union Pacific Railroad....
thedesertreview.com
City of El Centro announces road closures at railroad crossings in El Centro
EL CENTRO — In a press release on November 29, the City of El Centro has advised motorists that the Northbound and Southbound traffic lanes will be closed at the following railroad crossings for maintenance work by Union Pacific Railroad:. November 30th - 6th St. Railroad Crossing. December 1st...
yumadailynews.com
Yuma Police release DUI checkpoints statistic's over Thanksgiving holiday
YUMA - Yuma Police conducted their DUI checkpoints over the Thanksgiving holiday. Officers were roaming the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. Yuma Police say from the DUI checkpoints, 85 traffic stops were conducted throughout the DUI detail for civil traffic violations,...
kxoradio.com
Murder Suspect Arrested
A man wanted for murder in Indio was arrested by El Centro Police Sunday. The murder suspect was located at about 8:30 Sunday morning driving in El Centro. The vehicle was stopped a short time later in the area of Imperial Avenue and Bradshaw Street. The 44-year old man driving the car was detained and then turned over to Indio Police officers.
kxoradio.com
Shooting in El Centro
A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon. El Centro Police responded to the area of the methadone clinic at 5th and State Streets at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting. On arrival, police found a 22-year-old man with a gun shot wound to his leg. Several people in the vicinity of the incident were putting a tourniquet on the man's leg to stem the bleeding. An air ambulance responded and landed on Adams Avenue between 6th and 7th streets to life-flite the victim to a Riverside County trauma center for treatment. According to witnesses, the suspect was in a blue sedan and was last seen heading westbound on the alley behind the methadone clinic. A 9 mm casing was found at the scene. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from numerous sources in the area of the shooting.
Local Yuma resident receives Beating the Odds Award for turning trouble into triumph
After hitting rock bottom, Carlos Flores, a Yuma local changed his life around and received the 2022 "Beating the Odds Award" from Wildfire - The State Community Action Association. The post Local Yuma resident receives Beating the Odds Award for turning trouble into triumph appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Next phase of Highway 95 lane expansion begins
Highway 95 lane expansion effort marked another milestone. Starting this month, a stretch of U.S. Highway 95 from Rifle Range Road to the Wellton-Mohawk Canal Bridge is being expanded to five lanes, a project scheduled to be completed in February 2024. On Nov. 3, Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col....
85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria reopens for food only
85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria is back open in Somerton, for food only after their liquor license was suspended last month. The post 85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria reopens for food only appeared first on KYMA.
Missing 39-year-old and 36-year-old identities and cause of death determined by San Luis Obispo Police
San Luis Police Department has concluded that the driver of the traffic accident on Nov. 21 is connected to reports of two deceased SLO residents and their dog on Nov. 22 in the 3400 Block of Sacramento Drive. The post Missing 39-year-old and 36-year-old identities and cause of death determined by San Luis Obispo Police appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kxoradio.com
Earthquake
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a Thursday morning earthquake. The magnitude 4.0 shaker was recorded at 7:28 a.m. Thursday with an epicenter 6.9 miles NNW of Ocotillo, California.
kxoradio.com
City Of Imperial Names Grand Marshall
(The 19th Annual Parade of Lights will be held December 9th)...The City has named the Grand Marshall for the Parade. They have named the late Max Castillo as the Grand Marshall. Max J. Castillo was born and raised in the City of Imperial. He started his company, Castillo Construction, in Imperial, that was headquartered in the City of Imperial. Max Castillo passed away in June of this year. They say he was always joyful and optimistic when sharing his love of community. His family will be honoring his legacy by riding in the Parade of Lights in his place. The Parade will precede the Market Days event.
holtvilletribune.com
Holtville Council OKs High School Mural Project
HOLTVILLE — High school students here asked for – and received – the Holtville City Council’s support for a public mural project that features a design that they created as part of their graphic design class. Yasmin Carrillo, a Holtville High School student and president of...
Historic investment for the Salton Sea
The Department of the Interior announced that $250M is being invested in the Salton Sea Management Program. The post Historic investment for the Salton Sea appeared first on KYMA.
YPD raises awareness on dangers of nitrite ‘poppers’
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says that healthcare providers are reporting deaths and hospitalizations caused by nitrite products. The post YPD raises awareness on dangers of nitrite ‘poppers’ appeared first on KYMA.
COVID levels spike across Yuma and Arizona
Eight Arizona counties, including Yuma County, have high-risk levels for COVID-19 infection according to the CDC. The post COVID levels spike across Yuma and Arizona appeared first on KYMA.
Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death
Per a press release by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), three vehicles crashed simultaneously, resulting in one driver's death. The post Three vehicles collided into each other, resulting in one death appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
North Pool And Winter Wellness Event
(El Centro Aquatic Center Event)....It happens December 17. It is the North Pool and Winter Wellness Event. You don't have to wait until the New Year to improve your health journey. The event includes fitness classes on the lawn, as well as aerobic classes in the heated pools. Kids will be able to take photos with Elsa from Frozen and Santa Claus. The community event will run from 10 am until 2 pm, and everyone is invited to attend.
