Cincinnati, OH

Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered

The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Jelani Woods Shining in Limited Snaps: Film Room

The Indianapolis Colts spent the 73rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on tight end Jelani Woods (out of the University of Virginia). Woods was far from a finished product at the college level, but his rare combination of size and athleticism was too much for the Colts to pass on in the third round.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Burks’ Attitude Adjustment Turns Heads

NASHVILLE – In the fourth game of his rookie season, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks limped to the sideline with a turf-toe injury, one that sent him to injured reserve and forced him to miss the next four games. Maybe that month-long absence from the game he loved...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Thursday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their second practice of the week and several players returned to action after not participating Wednesday. Chargers S Derwin James (hip), CB Bryce Callahan (groin) and OLB Khalil Mack (rest) each practiced Thursday after being listed as non-participants to start the week. WR...
Wichita Eagle

Why Lions Should Fear Jaguars RB Travis Etienne

The Lions will look to get back on the right track this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the NFL's up-and-coming teams. The Jaguars are led by Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and are coming off an impressive, come-from-behind victory against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Bills at Patriots Final Injury Report: Dion Dawkins, Damien Harris Status Revealed

DNP - Did Not Participate. The Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday. T Dion Dawkins - Ankle (DNP) LB Von Miller - Knee (DNP) TE Quintin Morris - Illness (FP) Despite his status having being reported throughout the week, the Bills officially confirmed Miller’s absence for Thursday’s game. The 33-year-old has a team-leading eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in his first season in Buffalo. His absence will create a void in the Bills defense, which is tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game, and ranks fourth in pass defense. Look for defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau to take on the lead duties in Buffalo’s pass rush in his absence, with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to remain aggressive in getting to the ball.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Jauan Jennings is on the Verge of Another Second Half Surge

Offense was a dud from the 49ers against the Saints. Despite that dud, there was one player who was able to be the shining light. That player was wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Typically making his impact as a blocker, Jennings rose to the occasion to come up big for the 49ers versus the Saints. He scored the 49ers' lone touchdown to go along with six catches for 49 yards. It is the best game, stats wise, this season for Jennings and it was needed. This game just might be the outing that will catapult Jennings on a hot streak as he did last season.

