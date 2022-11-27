Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals WR calls out Chiefs’ Justin Reid after locker room comments
Chiefs S Justin Reid is very confident heading into a matchup with the Bengals in Week 13 and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is calling him out.
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
Look: Deion Sanders Posts Picture Of UC Fan Supporting Him As Bearcats' Next Head Coach
The Jackson State head coach is one of the hottest coaching prospects in the country.
Bengals News (11/29): Ja’Marr Chase’s message after Cincinnati’s success while he recovered
The Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Week program presented by Paycor awards outstanding high school coaches for their hard work and dedication, as well as their success on the field and in the community. Currently in its 21st year, the Cincinnati Bengals High School Coach of the Week program has awarded over $250,000 to high school football programs throughout Bengals Nation.
Report: UC One Of Deion Sanders' Final School Choices
Primetime is eyeing the Bearcats.
UC Football Legend Weighs In On Bearcats Coaching Search
Cincinnati has question marks at quarterback and head coach going into the Big 12.
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
Look: Luke Fickell Introduced At Wisconsin, Gives First Comments Since Leaving UC
The Bearcats winningest head coach made a swift exit to be the Badgers new head coach.
Here’s how Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco has improved since the beginning of the season
Kansas City Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco seems to have fully gained coach Andy Reid’s trust, as the running back had 23 touches in KC’s 26-10 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams. In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the...
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Reveals ‘How Upsets Happen’; Trap-Game vs. Colts?
If Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was watching the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's hard to imagine he wasn't struck with a strong sense of confidence. The Cowboys (8-3) host the Colts (4-7-1) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night in a game that many expect...
Jelani Woods Shining in Limited Snaps: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts spent the 73rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on tight end Jelani Woods (out of the University of Virginia). Woods was far from a finished product at the college level, but his rare combination of size and athleticism was too much for the Colts to pass on in the third round.
Burks’ Attitude Adjustment Turns Heads
NASHVILLE – In the fourth game of his rookie season, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks limped to the sideline with a turf-toe injury, one that sent him to injured reserve and forced him to miss the next four games. Maybe that month-long absence from the game he loved...
Chiefs WRs: JuJu Smith-Schuster returns to practice, but Kadarius Toney still sidelined
The Chiefs had some good news to share on the injury front Thursday ahead of Sunday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who didn’t practice Wednesday because of an illness, was returning to work, the team announced. Smith-Schuster, who has 49 catches for 653...
Chargers at Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Thursday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their second practice of the week and several players returned to action after not participating Wednesday. Chargers S Derwin James (hip), CB Bryce Callahan (groin) and OLB Khalil Mack (rest) each practiced Thursday after being listed as non-participants to start the week. WR...
Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore fumbled punt vs. Rams. This was his response right after
After stepping out of bounds, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Skyy Moore skipped four times and nodded, raising his arm to the crowd following an 18-yard reception against the Los Angeles Rams. The extended celebration, in this instance, was understandable — especially considering what had just happened in the first quarter...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Face a Must-Win Scenario Against New Orleans Saints on Monday Night
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one option for getting into the playoffs this season. Winning the NFC South Division outright. While a Wild Card birth isn't mathematically out of the picture, dropping out of the top spot in their own division would put the Bucs on the outside looking in as it pertains to the postseason seeding race.
Why Lions Should Fear Jaguars RB Travis Etienne
The Lions will look to get back on the right track this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the NFL's up-and-coming teams. The Jaguars are led by Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson and second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and are coming off an impressive, come-from-behind victory against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Bills at Patriots Final Injury Report: Dion Dawkins, Damien Harris Status Revealed
DNP - Did Not Participate. The Bills conducted a walk-through practice on Wednesday. T Dion Dawkins - Ankle (DNP) LB Von Miller - Knee (DNP) TE Quintin Morris - Illness (FP) Despite his status having being reported throughout the week, the Bills officially confirmed Miller’s absence for Thursday’s game. The 33-year-old has a team-leading eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in his first season in Buffalo. His absence will create a void in the Bills defense, which is tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game, and ranks fourth in pass defense. Look for defensive tackle Ed Oliver and defensive end Greg Rousseau to take on the lead duties in Buffalo’s pass rush in his absence, with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano to remain aggressive in getting to the ball.
Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Shuts Down Not So ‘Scary’ Commanders WR Terry McLaurin
The Atlanta Falcons defense did almost all it could to beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Down 19-13 in the fourth quarter after the Falcons' offense was forced to punt after a three-and-out. The Commanders had a shot at a put-away drive with 5:06 remaining. Instead, Atlanta forced a three-and-out...
Jauan Jennings is on the Verge of Another Second Half Surge
Offense was a dud from the 49ers against the Saints. Despite that dud, there was one player who was able to be the shining light. That player was wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Typically making his impact as a blocker, Jennings rose to the occasion to come up big for the 49ers versus the Saints. He scored the 49ers' lone touchdown to go along with six catches for 49 yards. It is the best game, stats wise, this season for Jennings and it was needed. This game just might be the outing that will catapult Jennings on a hot streak as he did last season.
