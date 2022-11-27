Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Car thief suspect accused of hitting and killing 73-year-old Pasco woman
A 36-year-old man was wearing a court-ordered tracking device when he allegedly hit an older couple in a stolen car last week. Julius Pulliam was out of jail awaiting trial for allegedly fleeing from police five months ago in another stolen car, according to court documents. As part of his...
nbcrightnow.com
Police need help identifying theft, carjacking suspect
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft and attempting carjacking, as well as involvement in a hit-and-run, according to YPD. The suspect is considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him, instead call 9-1-1. Anyone...
KEPR
Detectives arrest driver suspected of fatal hit and run
PASCO, Wash. — Detectives of the Pasco Police Department have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run. On Nov. 22, just after 6 p.m., officers responded to a hit and run collision involving a vehicle vs. pedestrian near the intersection of N. 20th Ave. and W. Nixon St. in Pasco.
610KONA
Police Looking for this Kennewick Burglar, Car Prowler
Kennewick Police have issued information about a wanted suspect. The suspect pictured is Dominic Martinolich Jr, age not given, and he's got a laundry list of alleged crimes. KPD says he's being sought on numerous charges, including three counts of burglary, theft as well as car prowling. He is also wanted for possession of stolen property.
610KONA
Deadly Pasco Hit and Run Suspect Arrested
(Pasco, WA) -- New details into a shocking crime in Pasco as police announce an arrest made in a deadly hit and run there from last week. It was back last Tuesday that a 73-year-old woman was hit by a car and died from injuries. This went down near North 20th and West Nixon Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen before the fatal crash. Police ultimately found it the day after a short distance away from where the victim was hit. Pasco Police now say 36-year-old Julius Pulliam was the one behind the wheel. They found him this past Tuesday off South 22nd Ave right near where the car was found.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Woman arrested for theft and forgery
PENDLETON – Pendleton police expect more arrests will follow after a woman was taken into custody for first-degree theft, first degree forgery, and other charges on Tuesday. Jennifer Marie Reser, 33, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Tuesday. Police Chief Chuck Byram...
Pasco Suspect Nabbed Thanks to ‘Outstanding’ Store Cameras
Pasco PD is thanking Walgreens for having such good surveillance cameras. Pasco PD reported this woman is in custody following an alleged theft from Walgreen. They did not specify if it was the one in mid-town or by Road 68. Nevertheless, this woman allegedly made off with merchandise on Tuesday,...
nbcrightnow.com
DNA leads Utah cold case investigators to dead Yakima man
VERNAL, UT — A man who died in Yakima in 2019 has been identified by DNA as one of two suspects in a Utah murder and rape case from Thanksgiving weekend 1972, according to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office. An army veteran, Gregory Dahl Nickell, was killed near Vernal in 1972 while on a date with a woman, who was then abducted and raped. Two men were reportedly involved in the crime.
ifiberone.com
Man accused of pulling gun on victim at homeless encampment in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man is charged with robbery after police say he pointed a pistol at another man and stole his shotgun at a homeless encampment. Eric J. Applegate, 45, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a short-barreled firearm and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Tri-City Herald
A Pasco man feared violating a court order. So he left a beaten woman outside for hours
A Pasco man left a seriously beaten woman outside to die because he feared getting into trouble if he called 911. Joe Cruz Garza, 56, is currently being held in the Franklin County jail for violating a court protection order that was supposed to keep him away from 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
nbcrightnow.com
Man with gun arrested after brief stand-off in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- Officers with the Yakima Police Department responded to a call of a male suspect pointing a gun at neighbors and passing cars in the area of South 10th and Spokane Street. According to the YPD, when Officers arrived the suspect pointed a gun at them too. The suspect...
ifiberone.com
Bail set at $20K for man who entered Moses Lake High School, threatened to kill student
MOSES LAKE — Bail was set at $20,000 for a man accused of entering Moses Lake High School, armed with a realistic looking BB gun, and threatening to kill a student. Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon on school facilities and unlawful carrying of handling of a weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm.
Neighbor’s camera captured deadly Kennewick shooting. Victim wasn’t found for 2 days
Bail is set at $1.5 million.
KIMA TV
YPD: suspect in pick-up truck points gun at officers, escapes police
YAKIMA, Wash. — [UPDATE 9AM] --- In a press release, officers say around 5 p.m. on Sunday there were three YPD officers near the intersection of 3rd St. and Pacific Ave. They say an occupied pickup truck drove by the officers where the suspect "displayed a firearm, pointing it at officers."
Man accused of poaching trophy bull elk, plus 12 other deer and elk south of Tri-Cities
He is accused of wasting meat and hunting from a vehicle.
Military veteran arrested after hours-long standoff near Benton City
Neighbors heard gunfire and yelling before calling 911.
kptv.com
Head-on crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars on Highway 26 left a man dead and a woman injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 54 at about 3:15 p.m. A 2000 Hyundai Sonata was driving the wrong way on the westbound side of Highway 26 when it crashed into a Toyota Rav4 head-on.
nbcrightnow.com
Pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a collision on SR 17 on the morning of November 29 that left a pedestrian dead. According to the WSP, a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Moses Lake woman was travelling southbound in the left lane of SR 17 near Yonezawa Road when they hit a pedestrian.
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County deputies searching for two burglary suspects caught on camera
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two burglary suspects they said broke into a home on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Franklin County. In a Facebook post, FCSO shared a video of the two suspects from a Ring camera. In the video, both suspects are wearing dark clothes and face coverings as they begin searching the home.
Comments / 1