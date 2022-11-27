Read full article on original website
Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King
French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
New gas pipeline begins full service to Europe
Most of the capacity on the Baltic Pipe is already booked for the next 15 years, operators said.
EXPLAINER: US-European differences on climate law persist
President Joe Biden is trying to allay concerns raised by French President Emmanuel Macron about a clean energy law that benefits electric vehicles and other products made in North America
NPR
China's Outspoken Generation
The protests in China may have been silenced, for now. But could this be the start of a new political awakening among young people in the country?. Host Juana Summers talks to Yangyang Cheng, a Fellow at Yale Law School's Paul Tsai China Center, and Professor Mary Gallagher, who directs the Center for Chinese Studies at the University of Michigan about why this is happening now.
ancientpages.com
Ancient DNA From Medieval Germany Reveals The True Story Of Ashkenazi Jews
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Excavating ancient DNA from teeth, an international group of scientists peered into the lives of a once thriving medieval Ashkenazi Jewish community in Erfurt, Germany. The findings in the Journal Cell show that the Erfurt Jewish community was more genetically diverse than modern-day Ashkenazi Jews.
Meet the Man that Prevented the Destruction of Humanity
This person prevented the extinction of humanity. The US and the Soviet Union had enough nuclear weapons to end the planet during the Cold War, and everyone was terrified of a nuclear conflict. The US Navy discovered an unidentified submarine hidden near Cuba on October 27, 1962. The Soviets dispatched this submarine, known as B59, on a top-secret mission.
NPR
Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin shut down a reporter's sexist question about their ages
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fired back at a reporter's suggestion she met with Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin "just because" of their similarities, such as age and gender. The comments came at a joint press conference on Wednesday, which was held to highlight Marin's diplomatic visit to Auckland....
NPR
Camels are an important part of the history and culture of the Middle East. They're also very popular with many of the 1 million tourists visiting Qatar for the World Cup.
Which is great for camel tour guides, who are making some money, but the animals are working overtime. (SOUNDBITE OF CAMEL VOCALIZING) MARTÍNEZ: One camel tour guide told the Associated Press he normally gives about 20 rides a day, 50 on the weekends. With the World Cup, he's now giving 500 each morning, 500 more in the afternoons. They've had to get a lot more camels to meet demand.
Washington Examiner
COVID safetyism has broken our liberal elites
The safetyism promoted during the COVID-19 pandemic was never going to fade because liberal elites were never going to give up the lifestyle changes that came with pandemic restrictions. Among those utterly broken by COVID safetyism is Taylor Lorenz, the TikTok reporter and chief censorship advocate at the Washington Post....
NPR
With a trip to Kyiv, NATO foreign ministers underscore their commitment to Ukraine
NATO's secretary general is promising extra support for Ukraine. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JENS STOLTENBERG: We will stand by Ukraine as long as it takes. We'll not back down. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Jens Stoltenberg spoke at a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, including the U.S. secretary of state, Antony Blinken....
NPR
The EU aims to find a way to hold Putin responsible for war crimes in Ukraine
NPR's A Martinez talks to Luis Moreno Ocampo, former chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court, about an EU proposal for a special war crimes court in Ukraine. Europe is also looking for new ways to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it's time for a new tribunal.
NPR
How can fossil fuel producers balance demand with an urgent need for change?
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Samantha Gross of the Brookings Institution about the future of America's oil and gas industry, and its role in a carbon-free economy. Oil and gas account for more than two-thirds of total U.S. energy production. The burning of those fossil fuels is a major contributor to climate change, so the Biden administration is targeting a 50% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. But abandoning those reliable energy sources is easier said than done. In this fourth installment of our series on America's energy transition, we'll hear about how the future may look for U.S. oil and gas industries. Samantha Gross is the director of the Energy Security and Climate Initiative at the Brookings Institution and says the industry has to adapt to a new reality.
NPR
U.S.-China tensions are high and Taiwan's chip industry is caught in the middle
ROBERT TSAO: (Through interpreter) It was funny. One family bought a record player, and the entire village came out to ogle at it. FENG: But now the island makes 65% of the world's semiconductor chips that help power phones, cars and fighter jets. Tsao ended up heading Taiwan's first-ever semiconductor company, producing the microchips at the heart of everything high tech. It was called United Microelectronics Corporation, or UMC. Chipmakers like Tsao eventually made Taiwan a technology powerhouse, and both China and the U.S. are major customers.
NPR
'Monuments to the Unthinkable' explores how nations can memorialize their atrocities
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. You don't have to look far in the United States or any country to find landmarks commemorating our history - statues, museums, monuments and plaques honoring proud moments from our past and those responsible for them. But what do we do or say about our past sins as a nation? Our guest, Atlantic staff writer Clint Smith, wrote a book about his visit to eight sites in the U.S. that, in some way, deal with the legacy of slavery, from a graveyard honoring Confederate soldiers to a historic plantation that focuses on the experience of enslaved people.
NPR
A civil resistance expert on the protests in China and Iran
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro speak with political scientist Erica Chenoweth, who studies civil resistance movements, about the protests China and Iran.
NPR
Journalist Maria Ressa explains 'How to Stand Up to a Dictator'
This is FRESH AIR. I am Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Our guest today, Maria Ressa, is an international journalist who's widely celebrated around the world. She was Time magazine's Person of the Year in 2018 and last year won the Nobel Peace Prize along with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov. But in her home country, the Philippines, Ressa faces multiple criminal charges and regulatory actions, which could shut down Rappler, the online news organization she heads, and land her in jail for decades. Rappler drew the anger of President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his violent campaign against alleged drug users, because the news site did stories about corruption and cronyism and exposed a web of online disinformation networks with ties to Duterte.
NPR
Is China's 'zero COVID' policy even possible with omicron and its subvariants?
Audio will be available later today. For nearly three years, China has enforced incredibly strict rules to keep coronavirus transmission in check. But those policies may not work against Omicron.
NPR
U.S. and European allies are about to launch efforts to limit Russia's oil profits
The United States and its allies hope they can finally find a formula to choke off Russia's funding of its war in Ukraine. Russia's economy depends on selling oil. Next week, Europe plans to stop buying it for the most part. Europe also has a plan that would make it harder for Russians to sell it to anybody else. Therein lies the rub because Russian oil is part of the global supply. So how can the world block it without a massive rise in prices?
NPR
Protests raise questions about why China is still relying on COVID restrictions
Protests in China have cast a spotlight on the country's "zero COVID" policy. But why is China still relying on restrictions when the rest of the world has mostly moved on?. These recent protests in China have cast a spotlight on its tough zero COVID policy, a policy that is clearly unpopular with a lot of people in China. Right now, the country is going through its biggest COVID surge yet, around 39,000 cases daily. In response, the government has yet again ramped up strict monitoring and surveillance, mass testing, quarantines, large-scale lockdowns. Three years into the pandemic, one question is, why is China still relying on all these restrictions when the rest of the world has mostly moved on?
NPR
News brief: West vs. Russia oil profits, FTX founder speaks, Macron state dinner
The West will impose more sanctions on Russian oil to defund its war in Ukraine. FTX founder ignores legal advice and takes questions. France's president will be Biden's first guest at a state dinner. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The United States and its allies hope they can finally find a formula...
