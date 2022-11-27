ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Chubb’s TD run lifts Browns over Bucs in OT

By Sportsnaut
Nick Chubb ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left in overtime to give the Cleveland Browns a 23-17 victory Sunday against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The winning run was set up by a 46-yard pass from Jacoby Brissett to Amari Cooper that moved the ball to Tampa Bay’s 3-yard line. Defender Carlton Davis III fell down on the play before Cooper made the reception.

Brissett passed for 210 yards, one TD and one interception in what was likely his final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension.

Cleveland tied it at 17-17 with 32 seconds left in regulation on Brissett’s 12-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku on fourth-and-10 and Cade York’s extra point.

After the teams exchanged punts on the first three possessions of OT, the Browns (4-7) began their winning drive on their own 29 with 2:45 left.

Chubb rushed for 116 yards on 26 carries as the Browns snapped a two-game losing streak. Cooper caught seven passes for 94 yards.

Tom Brady passed for 246 yards and two scores for the Bucs (5-6). Chris Godwin had 12 catches for 110 yards and a TD.

The Buccaneers had taken a 17-10 lead with 7:41 left in the third quarter on Brady’s 5-yard TD pass to Ko Kieft.

Tampa Bay used up only 25 seconds on a possession that resulted in a punt from its own 10-yard line with 2:10 left in regulation. The Browns began their game-tying drive at Tampa Bay’s 46.

The Buccaneers had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Anthony Schwartz took a pitch from Kareem Hunt and ran 31 yards on the reverse to give Cleveland a 7-0 lead at 10:45 of the first quarter.

Brady connected with Godwin on a 10-yard TD pass to level the score with 5:11 left in the first quarter.

York’s 51-yard field goal gave Cleveland a 10-7 edge with 2:22 remaining in the first quarter.

Tampa Bay tied it up again on Ryan Succop’s 42-yard field with 39 seconds left in the first half.

–Field Level Media

