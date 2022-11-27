ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ZDNet

AI could have 20% chance of sentience in 10 years, says philosopher David Chalmers

The likelihood that today's most sophisticated artificial intelligence programs are sentient, or conscious, is less than 10 percent, but in a decade from now, the leading AI programs might have a 20 percent or better chance of being conscious. That is, if they can achieve fish-level cognition. That is how...
ZDNet

Kindle Scribe tips: 9 ways to get the most out of Amazon’s digital notebook

Amazon's newest Kindle is unlike any Kindle before it. First of all, its 10.2-inch e-ink display is giant. Second, it now comes with a pen that you can use on the Scribe's display to take notes, draw or highlight text. Amazon currently sells two different versions of the Scribe, one...

